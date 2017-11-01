Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Emmanuel Ikubese Blasts Daddy Freeze Over Tithes (Video) (8374 Views)

He shared a video on IG and said;

“Will all due respect Dr Freeze, please we are tired of your ranting. Who do you think you are? You think you are so important that a pstor is dedicating his time to preach about you, remove you from Instagram or shut you up? Don’t you have work to do. What’s your problem with Christians paying tithe or offering? It’s a personal choice. Why are you so negative? What is it? Pastors are actually making good use of it. Using it to build up God’s house. I think you have too much energy. Focus on things that actually need people to lend their voices. Do you know the crime rate that would taken over our society if people don’t go to church? I speak on behalf on a lot of people, we are tired.”





Watch the video here:



Or here



Are they Pastors??





This are the people that need tithes below, not those private jet owners Are they Pastors??This are the people that need tithes below, not those private jet owners 36 Likes 2 Shares

I'm yet to see anyone that has tried to prove Mr Freeze wrong, all they do is attack him.



Is tithing right or wrong? If you think it is right, come up with Bible verses to support your claim. Daddy Freeze came up with Bible verses to prove it is wrong to tithe.



Daddy Freeze, continue with your good work.





#FreeTheSheeples 88 Likes 9 Shares

Seems God wanna freeze out freeze ' scrotum already .....



But this should not be about fight or war, Do what you really feel like doing about your tithe, You can pay to your pastor,

give to a poor person in your neighborhood or any other places,

or like i do, take it to the Motherless Baby Homes.

I don't know why this is causing so much e-fight! 4 Likes 2 Shares

all these people are testing Daddy freeze oh........

Just because freeze spoke the truth which is true about majority of the churches, you all are coming for him....... if e freeze this okoro now, e go shut up 24 Likes

Daddy freeze matter don tire me

Ghen Ghen, another episode is on the way





Young man shut up.. And face your career we no dey talk beans here 4 Likes

Ok......Relevance mode activated

Wetin concern me

another one

Like for Daddy Freeze, share for tithers 27 Likes 5 Shares

waiting for Mr Freezer's reply. Today go sweet 1 Like 1 Share

Freeze is coming for your head.

Na wa o

See as grandpa freeze-r dey mumu himself. Every pickin wey dem born yesterday dey blast am upandan

This is obviously an upper cut and TKO on freezer. This guy freezed out boy daddy freeze

Can people just leave freeze to his opinion

Naija which way?

#freethesheeple president,we await your clapback...remember you have a lot of unused energy. 2 Likes

Social media has given some lads platform for popularity. Never been impressed with Freeze rants. Always seeking undue relevance by crying more than the bereaved. He should quit this arrogance display of ignorance on church matters.

Who does FREEZE thinks he is?. Does He know God?, How did he Know Him, is it from General Knowledge, Experiential Knowledge or Revelational Knowledge?. I feel for Ignorant Christains out there, that offers service to a God they have no Knowledge of WHOM HE IS. That's what we see everywhere, people interpreting the scripture carnally, forgetting the scripture says[b] "He has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant--not of the letter but of the Spirit; for the letter kills, but the Spirit gives life." in 2Cor 3:6.[/b] They claim to know the Bible but still attack men of God, No one is preaching against Immorality sin of the flesh which is one of the most deadly sin, but everyone is on tithing. On the last day according to word in Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of My Father in heaven. 22.Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ 23.Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you workers of lawlessness.’…

Matt 7:21. Better pray and seek for wisdom.. 3 Likes

Who Ever The Said Freeze Is,he Should Shut His Mouth Up,tithe,na Him Business. Abi,his Jealous. 1 Like

dont mind him

They both have some points