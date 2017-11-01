Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” (8563 Views)

According to him, when people gather to steal and loot the treasury, they do not ask where they come from or what religion they practice. Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference last week.



'There is no Nation on the face of the earth that would survive under the weight of corruption that our country has gone through. None. I have never seen a situation where an Igbo man, Hausa man and an Ijaw man came together to steal money and they argued about it. No! As a matter of fact, they are best friends. Stealing is stealing, whether it is stolen by a Muslim or a Christian or someone who says I don't believe in God'.



Yeah ya ryt Especially d polithief-cians abii....

You people should work more and talk less.Later you will blame Jonathan for your failure.

Spoke the truth, Nigeria where people see people who refuse to enrich themselves corruptly as been foolish and weird.

osinbade is going mad, he can't stop talking.

Ok you mean "united polithiefcians" incidentally you are a member of that group sir.

The unity is so strong that buhari made you a coordinator of government while he was signing cheques worth millions of dollars on his sick bed in faraway London.

Look at this fool...Under your watch, Billions of dollars have been missing. Contracts are awarded without due process, fugitives are reinstated and paid billions...and you want to lecture us about stealing?



Thunder fire you!!

Same "stealing" that is uniting you and Buhari...?

This fantastically corrupt former pastor have joined his olodo master to dey bad mouth Nigerians abi?

A former President said "stealing is not corruption"..



Few years later, a vice president is saying "Stealing Unites Nigerians.



I taya for this country, I really taya! !

THAT IS WHAT UNITE APC.

For my arrears na Bet9ja... Osinbajo keep quiet

What about football?

Truth of the century

Dats y we are barely hanging on a thread now with d volume of thievery , looting and corruption ongoing now... APC United on d beat

Seriously true and nothing but the truth

fellowman:

you lack manners you lack manners

DUMB LEADERS WE HAVE IN AFRICA WHY?

I booked this space for nothing. I have nothing else to say





Some people who will not read the post will soon run off to say another thing.... This title is very misleading...

The other one said stealing is not corruption, this one says it unites us. Who's saying the truth

Put differently-



only thieves want a united Nigeria

IPOB is correct

Oya nah, lets promote our National Unity the way Babachair, Ameachi, Maina, Dansuki, Buhari, Tinubu taught us

True talk

Sad truth!

From "stealing is not corruption" professed by the Clueless one of the past regime to "corruption is what unites us" doctored by the most underperforming Vice President.Oh Nigerian, Who did this great wickedness in secret places to you?





I have never seen a situation where an Igbo man, Hausa man and an Ijaw man came together to steal money and they argued about it. Honestly, I am disappointed in this man.Look how tribalistic he is: exonerating Yoruba from the show of shame because its his tribe.Continue.





Unfortunately it persist cos there is no strong deterrent Sad reality...

osinbajo u are a liar!

You once said Buhari is hale & hearty, when u knew very he is sick!



So you are amongst your fellow thieves



3 Likes