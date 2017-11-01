₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by LasgidiOnline: 12:53pm
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says stealing and corruption is one factor that unites most Nigerians.
According to him, when people gather to steal and loot the treasury, they do not ask where they come from or what religion they practice. Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the Greater Nigeria Pastors Conference last week.
'There is no Nation on the face of the earth that would survive under the weight of corruption that our country has gone through. None. I have never seen a situation where an Igbo man, Hausa man and an Ijaw man came together to steal money and they argued about it. No! As a matter of fact, they are best friends. Stealing is stealing, whether it is stolen by a Muslim or a Christian or someone who says I don't believe in God'.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by LasgidiOnline: 12:53pm
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Bossontop(m): 1:06pm
Yeah ya ryt Especially d polithief-cians abii....
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Letslive: 1:09pm
You people should work more and talk less.Later you will blame Jonathan for your failure.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Olalan(m): 1:13pm
Spoke the truth, Nigeria where people see people who refuse to enrich themselves corruptly as been foolish and weird.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by fellowman: 1:16pm
osinbade is going mad, he can't stop talking.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by magoo10: 1:20pm
Ok you mean "united polithiefcians" incidentally you are a member of that group sir.
The unity is so strong that buhari made you a coordinator of government while he was signing cheques worth millions of dollars on his sick bed in faraway London.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Hofbrauhaus: 1:20pm
Look at this fool...Under your watch, Billions of dollars have been missing. Contracts are awarded without due process, fugitives are reinstated and paid billions...and you want to lecture us about stealing?
Thunder fire you!!
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by raker300: 1:22pm
Same “stealing” that is uniting you and Buhari...?
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Ojiofor: 1:25pm
This fantastically corrupt former pastor have joined his olodo master to dey bad mouth Nigerians abi?
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Hofbrauhaus: 1:40pm
A former President said "stealing is not corruption"..
Few years later, a vice president is saying "Stealing Unites Nigerians.
I taya for this country, I really taya! !
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by clevvermind(m): 1:45pm
THAT IS WHAT UNITE APC.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Mdotun: 1:54pm
For my arrears na Bet9ja... Osinbajo keep quiet
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Keneking: 1:54pm
What about football?
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by ALAYORMII: 1:54pm
Truth of the century
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Nbote(m): 1:54pm
Dats y we are barely hanging on a thread now with d volume of thievery , looting and corruption ongoing now... APC United on d beat
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Samusu(m): 1:55pm
Seriously true and nothing but the truth
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Samusu(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Araoluwa005(m): 1:55pm
fellowman:you lack manners
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by passyhansome(m): 1:55pm
DUMB LEADERS WE HAVE IN AFRICA WHY?
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Samusu(m): 1:55pm
I booked this space for nothing. I have nothing else to say
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by eleojo23: 1:55pm
This title is very misleading...
Some people who will not read the post will soon run off to say another thing....
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Queendoncom(f): 1:55pm
The other one said stealing is not corruption, this one says it unites us. Who's saying the truth
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Noneroone(m): 1:55pm
Put differently-
only thieves want a united Nigeria
IPOB is correct
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by AnodaIT(m): 1:56pm
Oya nah, lets promote our National Unity the way Babachair, Ameachi, Maina, Dansuki, Buhari, Tinubu taught us
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Samusu(m): 1:56pm
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by LadyGoddiva(f): 1:56pm
True talk
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by mccoy47(m): 1:56pm
Sad truth!
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by inotice: 1:56pm
From "stealing is not corruption" professed by the Clueless one of the past regime to "corruption is what unites us" doctored by the most underperforming Vice President.Oh Nigerian, Who did this great wickedness in secret places to you?
I have never seen a situation where an Igbo man, Hausa man and an Ijaw man came together to steal money and they argued about it. Honestly, I am disappointed in this man.Look how tribalistic he is: exonerating Yoruba from the show of shame because its his tribe.Continue.
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Kobicove(m): 1:56pm
Sad reality...
Unfortunately it persist cos there is no strong deterrent
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by chuose2: 1:57pm
osinbajo u are a liar!
You once said Buhari is hale & hearty, when u knew very he is sick!
So you are amongst your fellow thieves
|Re: Yemi Osinabjo: “Stealing Unites Nigerians From Different Tribes” by Chiccly(f): 1:57pm
Una don carry come again oooo.
