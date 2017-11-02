Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland (2543 Views)

Dutch football club, Fortuna Sittard who narrowly missed emerging winners in their first season, raked in two awards on Wednesday as 17-year old team captain Perr Schuurs clinched the Bronze Bull as the Best Talent while Nigerian-born team coach Sunday Oliseh won the Bronze Bull award of Best Coach.



In his reaction, Sunday Oliseh who was voted the best trainer of the first season said; “I am very honored to win this prize because this is the result of hard work and a lot of help from my players, fans, assistants, our chairman Isitan Gün and above all God.”



“There are so many great talents in the Jupiler League at the moment that I did not really expect to win the Bronze Bull. I was really surprised. Of course, it’s a good idea to win an individual prize, but the next prize I really want to get along with the team”, says 17-year old Schuurs who was named team captain by Oliseh.



Meanwhile, Turkish businessman and Fortuna Sittard Club Chairman Isita Gün is very pleased with the awards. “The whole club is very proud of Perr and Sunday. We may have missed the title in the first season, these Bronze Bulls indicate that we are on the right track. Everyone in the club has given a strong energy boost for the club to stay on the road and even take a step further. This is really great!”, he was quoted as saying.



Born in Nigeria, Oliseh who once graced the Bundesliga – and is now coaching Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch second division, is the only head coach from sub-Saharan Africa coaching in professional European football.



Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league

Amazing...an award Rohr could not achieve in Europe

D guy above me jst finish with his session of oshogbo weed. Congrats to sunday olishe i jst hope he doesnt run out of ideas.

Oliseh

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league Fortuna Sittard is a 2nd Division Dutch club ie base in The Netherlands, Fortuna Sittard is a 2nd Division Dutch club ie base in The Netherlands, 2 Likes

Fortuna Sittard is very sure where over 2.5 is concerned.





Real Gs understand me 10 Likes

He is best at age groups...

NFA no go like this 1 Like

philantropiest:

D guy above me jst finish with his session of oshogbo weed.

Congrats to sunday olishe i jst hope he doesnt run out of ideas.

Rohr won Best Coach in Africa. How about that?

congrats

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league Be happy for him Be happy for him

That's nice. Keep soaring high

nice one...rare stuff though

congrats bro







we are still proud to be Nigerians, and this is not only because we are a resilient people, but also because we have some Nigerians like sunday oliseh who are making us proud.

UP OLISEH. UP NIGERIA.

The rejected stone........

Best coach my small preeq

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league blind bat blind bat 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league

Best floppy coach ....





He scarred our senior national team and runaway



Mumu coach ! Best floppy coach ....He scarred our senior national team and runawayMumu coach ! 2 Likes 1 Share

After failing Nigeria

I believe in serving before heading .good job bro

ATIKUisCOOL:

Best coach in which league?

Division 1 or what? Jupiler LEAGUE in NETHERLANDS nd also 3rd on d table wit 20 points Jupiler LEAGUE in NETHERLANDS nd also 3rd on d table wit 20 points

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league He saved them from relegation in 2nd division last season without buying player

Oyinbo no be MUMU to give best coach He saved them from relegation in 2nd division last season without buying playerOyinbo no be MUMU to give best coach 1 Like

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league

Go take your pill please. Go take your pill please.

Weborg:

Person wey go still use Arrogance spoil everything, He is good no doubt but he is the africa version of Mourinho with attitude though, I no know about winning rate Person wey go still use Arrogance spoil everything, He is good no doubt but he is the africa version of Mourinho with attitude though, I no know about winning rate 1 Like

The only Guardiola of Africa, according to Pinnick.

Best coach in which league?

Division 1 or what?

philantropiest:

D guy above me jst finish with his session of oshogbo weed.

Congrats to sunday olishe i jst hope he doesnt run out of ideas. wher can i buy oshogbo weed wana high wher can i buy oshogbo weed wana high

nairavsdollars:

Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league

Did you even read the headline just quick to hate . Congrats to him. I have also known he will become a great manager . Did you even read the headline just quick to hate . Congrats to him. I have also known he will become a great manager .

