Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland
Dutch football club, Fortuna Sittard who narrowly missed emerging winners in their first season, raked in two awards on Wednesday as 17-year old team captain Perr Schuurs clinched the Bronze Bull as the Best Talent while Nigerian-born team coach Sunday Oliseh won the Bronze Bull award of Best Coach.
In his reaction, Sunday Oliseh who was voted the best trainer of the first season said; “I am very honored to win this prize because this is the result of hard work and a lot of help from my players, fans, assistants, our chairman Isitan Gün and above all God.”
“There are so many great talents in the Jupiler League at the moment that I did not really expect to win the Bronze Bull. I was really surprised. Of course, it’s a good idea to win an individual prize, but the next prize I really want to get along with the team”, says 17-year old Schuurs who was named team captain by Oliseh.
Meanwhile, Turkish businessman and Fortuna Sittard Club Chairman Isita Gün is very pleased with the awards. “The whole club is very proud of Perr and Sunday. We may have missed the title in the first season, these Bronze Bulls indicate that we are on the right track. Everyone in the club has given a strong energy boost for the club to stay on the road and even take a step further. This is really great!”, he was quoted as saying.
Born in Nigeria, Oliseh who once graced the Bundesliga – and is now coaching Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch second division, is the only head coach from sub-Saharan Africa coaching in professional European football.
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/sunday-oliseh-wins-best-coach-award-in-holland/
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by nairavsdollars:
Best coach in 3rd division Belgium league
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Keneking:
Amazing...an award Rohr could not achieve in Europe
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by philantropiest:
D guy above me jst finish with his session of oshogbo weed. Congrats to sunday olishe i jst hope he doesnt run out of ideas.
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by robosky02:
Oliseh
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Tolexander:
nairavsdollars:Fortuna Sittard is a 2nd Division Dutch club ie base in The Netherlands,
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by alexistaiwo:
Fortuna Sittard is very sure where over 2.5 is concerned.
Real Gs understand me
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Runaway:
He is best at age groups...
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Oblongata:
NFA no go like this
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by isaac2392:
philantropiest:
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Angelb4:
Rohr won Best Coach in Africa. How about that?
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by gerreer26:
congrats
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by arherfish:
nairavsdollars:Be happy for him
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by kstyle2:
That's nice. Keep soaring high
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by balisaj321:
nice one...rare stuff though
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by olatade:
congrats bro
we are still proud to be Nigerians, and this is not only because we are a resilient people, but also because we have some Nigerians like sunday oliseh who are making us proud.
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by modelmike7:
UP OLISEH. UP NIGERIA.
The rejected stone........
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Arry110:
Best coach my small preeq
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by 12345baba:
nairavsdollars:blind bat
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by emmabest2000:
nairavsdollars:
Best floppy coach ....
He scarred our senior national team and runaway
Mumu coach !
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by yyorry:
After failing Nigeria
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by seunfape:
I believe in serving before heading .good job bro
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by daveson07:
ATIKUisCOOL:Jupiler LEAGUE in NETHERLANDS nd also 3rd on d table wit 20 points
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Donald7610:
nairavsdollars:He saved them from relegation in 2nd division last season without buying player
Oyinbo no be MUMU to give best coach
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Ijaya123:
nairavsdollars:
Go take your pill please.
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by balash:
Weborg:
Person wey go still use Arrogance spoil everything, He is good no doubt but he is the africa version of Mourinho with attitude though, I no know about winning rate
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by BigBelleControl:
The only Guardiola of Africa, according to Pinnick.
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by ATIKUisCOOL:
Best coach in which league?
Division 1 or what?
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by fredagu:
philantropiest:wher can i buy oshogbo weed wana high
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by bedfordking:
nairavsdollars:
Did you even read the headline just quick to hate . Congrats to him. I have also known he will become a great manager .
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by neona:
Re: Sunday Oliseh Wins Bronze Bull Best Coach Award In Holland by Raph01:
Congratulobia
