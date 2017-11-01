₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by EdificationBoss: 2:13pm
United Nations Deputy Secretary Amina J. Mohammed and Nigeria’s rising Model Mayowa Nicholas Cover New African Woman Magazine November-December Edition
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photo-amina-j-mohammed-cover-new.html
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by 9jvirgin(m): 3:25pm
How does this benefit Nigerians. What has her role in the UN brought to the table of Nigerians? Nothingness!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by isaac2392: 3:25pm
sooo
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by madridguy(m): 3:26pm
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by jidemoh: 3:26pm
Good for her
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by birdsview(m): 3:26pm
9jvirgin:what's funny?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 3:26pm
The only best thing to ever come out of APC.
Anyways, thank God she's gone away.
Come home Amina and work with ATIKU 2019
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by Pavore9: 3:26pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by gerreer26: 3:27pm
it doesnt concern me
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by modelmike7(m): 3:27pm
TRUE ROLE MODELS
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by neona: 3:28pm
ADMISSION IS GOING ON FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by ayatt(m): 3:28pm
beautiful woman
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by princeadams11: 3:29pm
9jvirgin:Nothing good will ever come out from u
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by Thylord(m): 3:31pm
ok but this is not news na.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by Kendroid: 3:31pm
OMG...
I nearly gave a FvCK
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by yyorry: 3:31pm
Finest woman from the north
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by daveson07(m): 3:32pm
y do Nigerians always follow evry moves of all dis elusive celebrities?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Covers New African Woman Magazine by talk2percy(m): 3:34pm
See me see case oh, how that one wan take help me or even make this money wey me dey wait come faster
