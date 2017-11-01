



She wrote on her social media page:

“FIRST OF ALL … My name is Jessica Geneva Florence. I am now 24 years old, and I survived , better yet SLAYED breast cancer! Death to this silent monster!!! I am finally putting you to rest. Today I had my last treatment and it feels so amazing to reach the finish line !!



When I was diagnosed at the age of 22, I never thought I would ever feel like the same woman I was before I lost the only thing I knew, made me a woman. To the freedom and liberation I feel is like no other .You constantly battle that feeling of being pretty and hideous as if you’re the monster who killed the only you you knew.



Big shouts to ihartericka because it is most definitely a lonely personal battle..she inspires me to not be afraid to get out there and love again , and most importantly to love who I am , what I’ve endured, and who I will be come. October has come to an end yet we feel this is the only time to bring awareness and support breast cancer.



We will honor ALL fighters and ALL survivors year round ! We will not be celebrated for just one month ! #breastcancerawareness#cancersucks #mastectomy #expanders #melaninpoppin #breastcancer#breastimplantremoval – nemosnaps Thanks for this amazing vision and creation.”

http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/read-how-this-24-year-old-lady-survived.html A beautify lady identified as Jessica Geneva Florence, 24, was diagnosed of breast cancer at age 22 after she was diagnosed, she thought she would never feel like the same woman she was before because she lost the only thing she knew, made her a woman.She wrote on her social media page: