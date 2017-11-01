₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Priscy01(f): 3:45pm
A beautify lady identified as Jessica Geneva Florence, 24, was diagnosed of breast cancer at age 22 after she was diagnosed, she thought she would never feel like the same woman she was before because she lost the only thing she knew, made her a woman.
She wrote on her social media page:
“FIRST OF ALL … My name is Jessica Geneva Florence. I am now 24 years old, and I survived , better yet SLAYED breast cancer! Death to this silent monster!!! I am finally putting you to rest. Today I had my last treatment and it feels so amazing to reach the finish line !!
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by KardinalZik(m): 4:09pm
God punish Devil!
God punish Cancer!!
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by SojiCash(m): 4:43pm
ThankGod
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by fpeter(f): 4:43pm
dreadful disease
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by apesinola001(m): 4:43pm
Beautiful girl like this
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by dayleke(m): 4:43pm
Eeyah...
Sorry o....
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Titto93(m): 4:43pm
Good.
She should also share how she got her healing
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Raymysterio(m): 4:43pm
Ok
God is good...
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by MemphisRaynes: 4:43pm
She don't look like she survived breast cancer, she looks like she killed it. As long as the money is available, a lot of these dreaded diseases can be managed properly if not cured.
If Iya Sikira who lives in a "face me I face you" and survives from hawking ogi, has a daughter who developed breast cancer at 22, Omo its a different ball game o! The lady in question should be thankful she is privileged.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by olaolulazio(m): 4:43pm
Trying to cool my diccck
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Magnifico2000: 4:43pm
Na wa
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by dayleke(m): 4:43pm
When there is life.....
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by quiverfull(m): 4:43pm
24?! Wow....
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by devindevin2000: 4:43pm
Afonjas, oyah enter,
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by cass1(m): 4:43pm
she beautiful
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by apesinola001(m): 4:44pm
Breast cancer """
Maka whyy
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 4:44pm
Hmmmm
Can u c mhe
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by stevio(m): 4:45pm
Atleast she's alive to tell the story,forget the breast,na just fat wey children dey feed from and men play with.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by TeleboiZ005(m): 4:45pm
apesinola001:Maka zed
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by funnynation(m): 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by steppin: 4:47pm
Not even a picture of the alleged breast attacked by cancer.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by hahn(m): 4:48pm
KardinalZik:
But god didn't do anything to prevent the cancer for affecting the woman in the first place
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by I124U: 4:49pm
Must you show us ur nude picture??
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by mhizesther(f): 4:49pm
Awww
Congratulations dear...im really happy for u
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by hopexter(m): 4:51pm
Na one breast the cancer affect or both?
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by JaneyLuna(f): 4:51pm
good news
God is great
only God can do„ what no man can do
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by xrucifix05(m): 4:51pm
And she will be like "if I had allowed this dude to suck my breast regularly, it wouldn't have resulted to this" anyways, congrats.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by free2ryhme: 4:52pm
Priscy01:
Celebrating her battle over cancer with nude picture
Just tell us you are inviting the devil
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Odianose13(m): 4:53pm
dayleke:
Sorry for wetin? She survived it na. You should not console but celebrate.
|Re: 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos by Odianose13(m): 4:54pm
That was a breakthrough. God be praised. Even if you no mention God, I thank God for you.
