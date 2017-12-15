i just have to share his inspirational story here



Wanna use this opportunity to answer the questions many ppl hv been askin me bout ma physical disability�.....



And wen many ppl see ma pics for the 1st time de will think m using the crutches to swag o...



According to my mom�� the doctor said i and ma twin bro (God bless his soul) was not properly balanced in ma moms belly, so my right leg was unable to grow properly....



It wasn't really easy growing up tho�.... So many challenges�� but here i am today�� alive healthy and thankful �✔✔���



Everything that has HAPPENED IN MY LIFE had to happen to MAKE ME WHO I AM TODAY��

I have NO REGRETS IN MY LIFE ��

JUST SOME REALLY INTERESTING WAYS OF LEARNING WHAT NOT TO DO✔✔✔���