₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,412 members, 3,971,408 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 06:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) (22323 Views)
Ijeoma Nnodim: A Paediatrician Born Deaf; An Inspirational Story (Photos) / White Man In Lagos Presents Crutches To Physically Challenged Girl (Photo) / 24-Year-Old Lady Who Survived Breast Cancer Shares Her Story & Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 2:56pm
i just have to share his inspirational story here
Wanna use this opportunity to answer the questions many ppl hv been askin me bout ma physical disability�.....
And wen many ppl see ma pics for the 1st time de will think m using the crutches to swag o...
According to my mom�� the doctor said i and ma twin bro (God bless his soul) was not properly balanced in ma moms belly, so my right leg was unable to grow properly....
It wasn't really easy growing up tho�.... So many challenges�� but here i am today�� alive healthy and thankful �✔✔���
Everything that has HAPPENED IN MY LIFE had to happen to MAKE ME WHO I AM TODAY��
I have NO REGRETS IN MY LIFE ��
JUST SOME REALLY INTERESTING WAYS OF LEARNING WHAT NOT TO DO✔✔✔���
4 Likes
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 3:06pm
this is his story
lalasticlala
seun
2 Shares
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 3:07pm
even better on the ball than me
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 3:09pm
amd it continues i even av a video of him juggling a ball
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 3:10pm
lalasticlala fp
1 Like
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by menace1: 3:11pm
the crutches
4 Likes
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by mazimee(m): 3:51pm
Money makes disability to look simpler than it is.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 3:57pm
He's probably from a wealthy home
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 4:45pm
pele oo
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Keneking: 4:46pm
Sorry Sir
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by realKingkelvin: 4:46pm
it get easy when there is money, but those who don't have find it difficult to survive. thank God for your life
2 Likes
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by johnime: 4:46pm
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:47pm
Motivational
1 Like
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Olibboy: 4:47pm
pity
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:48pm
Only mad people like you will think so. Swag my foot
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by benzems(m): 4:48pm
Just dey passs
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 4:48pm
Him use the leg do money ritual
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Efostick(m): 4:48pm
Just be lucky you have well to do parents that really supported you.
4 Likes
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Dayvhid(m): 4:48pm
Oga ade
Wey ur gucci crutches......u no sabi anything
1 Like
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by sandrahnaub(f): 4:49pm
Chai
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:49pm
Finding strength in being abled differently.
1 Like
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 4:49pm
Ndo oooo .. dis is how girls rush him knowing he has money
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 4:49pm
seunmohmoh:somebody is going through difficulties the only thing u can call him is Pele why don't u call him messi or maradona ur wicked don't laff at people biko
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 4:49pm
it ain't easy but in every condition find happiness
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by pauldiamonds: 4:49pm
yahoo disabled
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by mauricerex: 4:50pm
Kinda reminds me of j. cole's song LOVE YOURS
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by yesloaded: 4:50pm
Never look down on yourself
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 4:50pm
Take heart boy. At least you are happy and you ain't begging on the street, that's what you should be grateful for. One love. By the way, you look dope
2 Likes
|Re: Disabled Young Man On Crutches Shares His Story (Photos) by blaze1916(m): 4:51pm
May we never be disable one way or the other in jesus name...
1 Like
JOHESU To Embark On Nationwide Strike / Woman Performs Own Caesarean To Save Baby / FG To Ban NMA, JOHESU Over Incessant Strikes
Viewing this topic: sensisosu, harqu, jameshow, Ejanla07, prettyurch(f), adebo1(m), TreasuredGlory, ANDERSON86, femicyrus(m), MatricNumber(m), Legitbaba(m), Ayandaseyi(m), chanky, Lorenx(m), okoolori(m), 1StopRudeness, mikywonder(m), makdcash(m), ignatiuschinedu(m), NehemiahM(m), ajokebelle(f), fursNpaws(f), heckymaicon(m), crazydude1, saydfact(m), pokenose(m), sam0707, Houseofglam7(f), Charlesryan197(m), DrGaius(m), MRXELA(m), Bgorgeous, betilla(f), ositadima1(m), cattyfundz(m), heywhytech1(m), sleekicon(f), topsyking, tobiogunboye(m), masterP042(m), femijunior4, DONMAYOR19(m), hamid6249, kingkaka(m), Alexgeneration(m), Xbursta(m), Flame4chi(m), Biggcake, Bumidavis(m), Chiquitq, Mcmooney(m), shadows1, Owodiran1(m), chicagoPD(m), panicacid, HONSENATOR, dammyloye(m), philybuck(m), tobiloba256, kamsy4God, gidzbobby, AmeerahFKI(f), Chineseface1(f), chukelvin(m), katniss(f), amaham(m), JoshuaKay(m), camaraderi(m), nma4god(f), biodic(m), Kintomadit(m), dat9jaguy(m), skimeh(m), hlemon, GagaBoy, Moiking(m), ANNOY(m), malouda11, sofnana, gengen118, Obunike99(m), EbolaParasite, tboks(m), tklala(m), dolapomichael, Akpos123(m), IyawoNwoke(f), optimist1412, fredopareto(m), jeezym00re, Grace2707, elaigwusimona, Bigsteveg(m), chemosupremo(f), GGirll(m), bada007(m), tochi55ba and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6