|Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by vorigan: 4:37pm
The Benue State Coordinator of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Garus Gololo, has said his members have started leaving the state following the commencement of the anti-grazing law.
https://dailytrust.com.ng/we-ve-started-leaving-benue-myetti-allah.html
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Oloripelebe: 4:38pm
safe trip to them
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by mr1759: 4:41pm
are going back to daura
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by quiverfull(m): 4:46pm
Odabo.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Ojiofor: 4:48pm
Please don't go down south just face north.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by PointB: 4:50pm
Ojiofor:
Why not? Provided they can leave their cows behind?
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Ojiofor: 4:55pm
PointB:Leave their cows behind?You are funny .
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by nwaanambra1: 5:04pm
myetti pls you guys should not mind the stupid governor!
he doesn't know you guys have a better and more lucrative home than benue and twice the size of the yeye benue self!
SAMBISA FOREST WELCOMES THE ENTIRE MYETTI ALLAH IN NIGERIA AND BEYOND WITH OPEN ARMS!!
don't forget to call your brothers in plateau as you proceed on your journey to the great sambissa!
ndi uchu!
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by PointB: 5:05pm
Ojiofor:
Yeah.
Freedom of movement for people in enshrined in the constitution, but no freedom of movement for animals.
I encourage them to come and settle in No Man's Land! Together we can move Nigeria forward!
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Letslive: 5:05pm
They should leave Nigeria since they are foreigners according to one useless noisemaker minister
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Ojiofor: 5:06pm
PointB:
Those herdsmen have no business in the South without their cows and you know that.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by PointB: 5:08pm
Ojiofor:
They can serve as Tinubu's boy-boy, just like our brother Igbokwe, or is it Yorubakwe as he's called these days.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by vorigan: 5:09pm
Barely 24 hours after Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom declared war on open grazing in the state, Fulani herdsmen have started leaving the state.
The zonal leader of the Fulani socio cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore in charge of North central states, Alhaji Gidado Idris Bebeji told newsmen on Wednesday that the new law had caused an unprecedented exodus of people, some of whose fathers were born in the state.
He, however, expressed worries that their human rights to free movement was being violated as a result of the restriction placed on their animals by the law.
“The state government has been speaking English with nobody caring to properly inform the pastoralists. They (herders) may be leaving the state as being reported because they would not want to be lawless especially against a law they do not understand very well,” he said.
Also speaking, the Benue State Coordinator of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Garus Gololo, said his members had started leaving the state following the commencement of the anti-grazing law.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/02/anti-grazing-law-fulani-herdsmen-flee-benue/
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by MIPNIG: 5:32pm
He denied that any of his members were being manhandled by the Benue people as the law took effect, but expressed worry that their human rights to free movement was being violated as a result of the restriction placed on their animals by the law.When you killed in the name of reprisal, oppression and outright show of bravodo, did you ever think of the human right of those people’s blood you spilled. Barbaric show of power just because Buhari is President.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by Ojiofor: 5:43pm
PointB:
Our brother Yorubakwe is a skilled and smart otimkpu but as for those cowmen they are useless without cows .
I wish they will be useful to Tinubu.
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by tolexy007(m): 5:53pm
Good...there is enough space at sambisa
|Re: Anti-Grazing Law: We Have Started Leaving Benue - Myetti Allah by modelmike7(m): 5:54pm
THE EARLIER THE BETTER.
