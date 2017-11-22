



David Luiz could return in defence after losing his place in the side to Andreas Christensen following the defeat at Roma in October.



Striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring) are ruled out.



Qarabag lost 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting between the two sides in this season's Champions League.



With just two points from four games they are unable to progress to the knockout round but boss Gurban Gurbanov wants to see full commitment from his players.



"We understand everything. We know the strength of our rival," he said.



"We will try to fight on the field till the end. This is our last match in Baku."





