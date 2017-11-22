₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by pamcode(m): 4:48pm On Nov 02
With Chelsea nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, Conte may opt to rest players against Qarabag.
David Luiz could return in defence after losing his place in the side to Andreas Christensen following the defeat at Roma in October.
Striker Michy Batshuayi (ankle), forward Charly Musonda (knee) and wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring) are ruled out.
Qarabag lost 6-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first meeting between the two sides in this season's Champions League.
With just two points from four games they are unable to progress to the knockout round but boss Gurban Gurbanov wants to see full commitment from his players.
"We understand everything. We know the strength of our rival," he said.
"We will try to fight on the field till the end. This is our last match in Baku."
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42060909
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Chikelue2000(m): 10:30am On Nov 20
Another 3 points with Morata and Hazard on rampage
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by fecta: 5:19pm
I just came here for ftc but the poster above took it.
I dont even know football very well and i am a guy.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Dclique(m): 5:19pm
Goal - Goal and Over 1.5
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by brunobaba(m): 5:19pm
Straight win for chelshit
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by givan(m): 5:19pm
God epp me.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Mediapace: 5:20pm
Chelsea 3 vs qarabag 0
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by GMarhoh9(m): 5:20pm
I expect nothing less than a win... #KTBFFH
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Olasco93: 5:20pm
This thread na low-self esteem thread, just like the teams, their match no go sweet today.
Make I go ready wait for:
Dybala vs Messi
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by mashcent(m): 5:21pm
today na today
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:22pm
chelsea pls lets qualify today ooo
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by eddieguru(m): 5:23pm
chelsea fan after securing 3 point against quarabag
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Humblebloke(m): 5:23pm
anticipating...it's gonna be a huge win
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by benzema8: 5:23pm
I am a chelsea fan but we are loosing.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:24pm
We are going to rain on them, sweep them aside and quickly switch our attention to retaining our tittle.
Chelsea's success sometimes makes me wonder how other fans cope
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:24pm
fecta:U r lackin alot bro...
The excitement of being a fan is dope
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by kay29000(m): 5:24pm
Okay now
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Fit2Rule(m): 5:24pm
Draw. Chelsea1 - 1 Qarabag
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Topestbilly(m): 5:24pm
We are winning Chelsea tonight.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Samswags9(m): 5:24pm
Chelsea 1- Qarabag -4
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:24pm
benzema8:See ur mouth like Benzema head
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by spencekat(m): 5:25pm
oshe11:I pray so.Football can be unpredictable sometimes,but Chelsea will beat them 2:0.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:25pm
Samswags9:FUNKEEEEEE
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Abeyjide: 5:26pm
Up blues
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:26pm
spencekat:Yes ooo brodally.....
We cnt tk our qualification to the last game against Atleti
2 Likes
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by benzema8: 5:26pm
oshe11:lmao
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by Fernandowski(m): 5:26pm
Chelsea 5-1 qarabag......
Morata to score from the bench
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:26pm
Fit2Rule:U fit stake am
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:27pm
benzema8:
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by dessz(m): 5:27pm
Fit2Rule:
Samswags9:
benzema8:see them manure fans
2 Likes
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by oshe11(m): 5:28pm
Fernandowski:As far we win....
even if na Conté score
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL Today At 6pm by philtex(m): 5:29pm
Qwarabag 1 vs 5 Chelsea
