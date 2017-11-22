₦airaland Forum

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:40pm
optional1:



we need 5 more mat

oshe11 abeg bring mat..


On ma way ooo



I dn spread am alredy
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 6:40pm
I think I'm going back to Chelsea wink

2 Likes

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by I124U: 6:41pm
oshe11:
Lemme go n price itgrin
na so grin grin

1 Like

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:43pm
kprez:
against liverpool last season costa missed penalty

shooo shocked
thunder will strike that idiot !!!
well atletico Madrid dey go Europa
Dortmund dey go


arsenal fans thinking they will win Europa I laff in Swahili grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Dalyjay(m): 6:45pm
Qarabag go hear am today
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Flashh: 6:45pm
Mtchew.
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Jossyroyal1(m): 6:47pm
Timodevincent:
Goal!! 0-2 William
Eehn eeeeehn??

So Willian can still score

3 Likes

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Fernandowski(m): 6:48pm
optional1:





mad men association of chelsea fans..
ooo.... Let it be



E dey sweet like that
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by femimailbox(m): 6:53pm
We should just win this match 7:0 and let everyone go take their rest. Liverpool on my mind.
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by youngaz(m): 6:54pm
hiroz:
stupid ref..
the ref just killed the match
that wasn't even worth a penalty.willian dived
If u is really watching d match u is gonna see d Qarabag capt fouled Willian...so d decision to award a penalty is correct...and d red card...it's in d rules dat wen a last man fouls either in d box or not...he shld be sent off!...
If it was Luiz dah did dat and dey send him off...it's d right call...even their coach didn't protest against d decision..cos he knows d ref is correct
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:56pm
youngaz:

If u is really watching d match u is gonna see d Qarabag capt fouled Willian...so d decision to award a penalty is correct...and d red card...it's in d rules dat wen a last man fouls either in d box or not...he shld be sent off!...
If it was Luiz dah did dat and dey send him off...it's d right call...even their coach didn't protest against d decision..cos he knows d ref is correct

leave that idiot alone
let him be typing trash undecided
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Eeeshab: 6:57pm
optional1:


we need 5 more mat
oshe11 abeg bring mat..
guy u bad ooooo
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by asulyman1(m): 7:03pm
how come? undecided
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Mediapace: 7:11pm
NoFavors:
I think I'm going back to Chelsea wink

Boss wwhy did you leave chelsea before ?
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:12pm
Mediapace:


Boss wwhy did you leave chelsea before ?
was angry with Conte
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 7:13pm
dafffuuqqqq!! shocked benfica 5 matches without a win
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by nairalandfreak(m): 7:14pm
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by iamleumas: 7:16pm
NoFavors:
I think I'm going back to Chelsea wink

your sins are forgiven. Welcome & sin no more grin
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 7:17pm
we must spell Qarabag Today. 5 more goals to go. hit the like button if you believe, share for more goals.

#blues

1 Like

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Koolking(m): 7:23pm
Qarabag are playing a fantastic football. Going head to head on passing accuracy and ball possessions. I didn't expect it.

They don't seem affected by the RED card. Chelsea would have found it very tough if there was no red card

1 Like

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by szen(m): 7:27pm
NoFavors:
I think I'm going back to Chelsea wink

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by mhizRejoice(f): 7:31pm
gooaallllllllll 3:0
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by szen(m): 7:35pm
So nobody wants to update the scoreline? Na wa o grin
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 7:37pm
Ref killed the quality of the game with that harsh red. I’m anyway happy that CFC won. They would have also won 11 vs 11 IMHO.

1 Like

Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 7:38pm
0-3 up chelsea.
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Adulphus(m): 7:40pm
Koolking:
Qarabag are playing a fantastic football. Going head to head on passing accuracy and ball possessions. I didn't expect it.

They don't seem affected by the RED card. Chelsea would have found it very tough if there was no red card

My thought exactly
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Mediapace: 7:40pm
NoFavors:
was angry with Conte
Lol he has changed
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Adulphus(m): 7:41pm
0-4
Update sharply..
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by IbBarham(m): 7:41pm
Willy don score 2nd goal...
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:42pm
iamleumas:


your sins are forgiven. Welcome & sin no more grin
I'm a prodigal son lol
Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:42pm
Mediapace:

Lol he has changed
yea. I'm happy with him now lol

