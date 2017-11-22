₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by oshe11(m): 6:40pm
optional1:
On ma way ooo
I dn spread am alredy
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 6:40pm
I think I'm going back to Chelsea
2 Likes
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by I124U: 6:41pm
oshe11:na so
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:43pm
kprez:
shooo
thunder will strike that idiot !!!
well atletico Madrid dey go Europa
Dortmund dey go
arsenal fans thinking they will win Europa I laff in Swahili
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Dalyjay(m): 6:45pm
Qarabag go hear am today
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Flashh: 6:45pm
Mtchew.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Jossyroyal1(m): 6:47pm
Timodevincent:Eehn eeeeehn??
So Willian can still score
3 Likes
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Fernandowski(m): 6:48pm
optional1:ooo.... Let it be
E dey sweet like that
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by femimailbox(m): 6:53pm
We should just win this match 7:0 and let everyone go take their rest. Liverpool on my mind.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by youngaz(m): 6:54pm
hiroz:If u is really watching d match u is gonna see d Qarabag capt fouled Willian...so d decision to award a penalty is correct...and d red card...it's in d rules dat wen a last man fouls either in d box or not...he shld be sent off!...
If it was Luiz dah did dat and dey send him off...it's d right call...even their coach didn't protest against d decision..cos he knows d ref is correct
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 6:56pm
youngaz:
leave that idiot alone
let him be typing trash
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Eeeshab: 6:57pm
optional1:guy u bad ooooo
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by asulyman1(m): 7:03pm
how come?
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Mediapace: 7:11pm
NoFavors:
Boss wwhy did you leave chelsea before ?
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:12pm
Mediapace:was angry with Conte
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Sheun001(m): 7:13pm
dafffuuqqqq!! benfica 5 matches without a win
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by nairalandfreak(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by iamleumas: 7:16pm
NoFavors:
your sins are forgiven. Welcome & sin no more
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 7:17pm
we must spell Qarabag Today. 5 more goals to go. hit the like button if you believe, share for more goals.
#blues
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Koolking(m): 7:23pm
Qarabag are playing a fantastic football. Going head to head on passing accuracy and ball possessions. I didn't expect it.
They don't seem affected by the RED card. Chelsea would have found it very tough if there was no red card
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by szen(m): 7:27pm
NoFavors:
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by mhizRejoice(f): 7:31pm
gooaallllllllll 3:0
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by szen(m): 7:35pm
So nobody wants to update the scoreline? Na wa o
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by iluvpomo(m): 7:37pm
Ref killed the quality of the game with that harsh red. I’m anyway happy that CFC won. They would have also won 11 vs 11 IMHO.
1 Like
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by ftosino(m): 7:38pm
0-3 up chelsea.
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Adulphus(m): 7:40pm
Koolking:
My thought exactly
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Mediapace: 7:40pm
NoFavors:Lol he has changed
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by Adulphus(m): 7:41pm
0-4
Update sharply..
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by IbBarham(m): 7:41pm
Willy don score 2nd goal...
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:42pm
iamleumas:I'm a prodigal son lol
|Re: Qarabag FK Vs Chelsea: UCL (0 - 4) - Live by NoFavors: 7:42pm
Mediapace:yea. I'm happy with him now lol
