|EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by presidency: 4:49pm
WATCH: Honourable Minister Of Finance Kemi Adeosun speaks on illegal recruitment in Ministries----->> https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/923790231094071297
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by iamJ(m): 4:50pm
beauty parlor full abuja
What is doing kemi?
she is not trying, 2years since u left ogun state and you're still looking like painted olumo rock
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by jerflakes(m): 5:09pm
Na only bad bad news dey Comot naija?
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by aleeyus(m): 5:10pm
iamJ:
reading ur comments makes me wanna assassinate you
#just kidding
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by GentleSpeaker(m): 5:11pm
hmmmmm
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by bashir1451(m): 5:12pm
Jeeeeesu
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Paperwhite(m): 5:12pm
Another diversionary tactics from the monumental Mainagate.Why have the illegal recruitment in the DSS,EFCC,NCS,NIS,FIRS,etc not been probed? It's when the lesser mortals are involved that this useless government tends to act.Talk of selective justice
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by josh005(m): 5:12pm
Everything about the state of this Nation is corrupt. From the employer to the employee.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Akinaukwa: 5:12pm
The whole system is badly rotten and needs to be sanitized.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by docadams: 5:12pm
Hmmmmmmm
Why does crime always attract us like honey does bees? With so much religious presence we are still not deterred. Fact is the non-religious groups seem to be the ones holding stronger to the shorter end of morality.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Fhemmmy: 5:13pm
While i condemn the act of the ghost workers, i think it is time the EFCC really their job and arrest the people that are really stealing the country die . . . Till i see Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu and the rest of them behind bars, EFCC is just a useless bully
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by sureheaven(m): 5:13pm
I can bet my balls this scandal must be linked to Jonathan administration.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by baritereign24(m): 5:13pm
iamJ:
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
That EFCC arraigned civil service payroll fraudsters is not an achievement but convicting them is the achievement
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by 9jvirgin(m): 5:14pm
Fhemmmy:
Akpabio, Amaechi, Diezanni should top your list.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Bolustical: 5:17pm
People be castigating who they wish to be like since 1960
iamJ:
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Bolustical: 5:17pm
Paperwhite:You mean the judiciary too is participating in the diversionary game?
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by fabulousfortune(m): 5:17pm
iamJ:Shut it..... D hatred u these Liepods have for the Yoruba always overcloud ur judgement. Pls goan take several seats
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Fhemmmy: 5:17pm
9jvirgin:
Gbam, infact all the past leaders of Nigeria both nationally and at state level while we wont leave behind all the MOFO called local government chairmen and ladies
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by free2ryhme: 5:18pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by enemyofprogress: 5:19pm
9jvirgin:and my office chief sorry I mean thief accountant
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by free2ryhme: 5:19pm
iamJ:
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:19pm
The entire system is fantastically corrupt. We can only hope the entire system get better soon.
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Clerverly: 5:19pm
Jonathan Killed Off Nigeria!
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by udemzyudex(m): 5:20pm
Lol.. See the achievement she is boosting of, the first time ghost worker fraudster are been prosecuted..
This finance minister sef
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Guyman02: 5:20pm
Still not convinced about the anti corruption war with the recent announcement of Buhari to increase his cabinet since elections are getting close and the boys will need money for campaigns, who will monitor what the new people he is bringing in?
Kemi is trying her best and she seems to be learning fast but she can't speak much about anti corruption
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by jomoh: 5:26pm
Good
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by hardywaltz(m): 5:29pm
Wailers over to you guys
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by LaEvilIMiss(f): 5:29pm
I have only one question to ask.. the 9 Officials Arrested.. are they Executive Management or low-level lackeys. Is the CEO still sitting pretty.. then Mrs. Kemi.. only f00ls and ignoramuses will think such amounts will leave the system without the knowledge and complicity of Top Management
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Ugaboy(m): 5:30pm
Efcc are also fraud stars �
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by IMASTEX: 5:33pm
They should face the law
|Re: EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud by Abeyjide: 5:34pm
Civil servant are the ones aiding the polithiefian. That corruption is more than a virus. This same people will be the ones lamenting here and there. Covering their faces on channel tv yesterday.
