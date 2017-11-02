Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / EFCC Arraigned 9 Civil Servants Charged With Involvement In Payroll Fraud (3312 Views)

WATCH: Honourable Minister Of Finance Kemi Adeosun speaks on illegal recruitment in Ministries----->> https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/923790231094071297 1 Like 1 Share

Another diversionary tactics from the monumental Mainagate.Why have the illegal recruitment in the DSS,EFCC,NCS,NIS,FIRS,etc not been probed? It's when the lesser mortals are involved that this useless government tends to act.Talk of selective justice

Everything about the state of this Nation is corrupt. From the employer to the employee. 1 Like 1 Share

The whole system is badly rotten and needs to be sanitized.

Why does crime always attract us like honey does bees? With so much religious presence we are still not deterred. Fact is the non-religious groups seem to be the ones holding stronger to the shorter end of morality.

While i condemn the act of the ghost workers, i think it is time the EFCC really their job and arrest the people that are really stealing the country die . . . Till i see Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu and the rest of them behind bars, EFCC is just a useless bully 1 Like

That EFCC arraigned civil service payroll fraudsters is not an achievement but convicting them is the achievement

While i condemn the act of the ghost workers, i think it is time the EFCC really their job and arrest the people that are really stealing the country die . . . Till i see Obasanjo, Jonathan, Buhari, Tinubu and the rest of them behind bars, EFCC is just a useless bully

Akpabio, Amaechi, Diezanni should top your list. Akpabio, Amaechi, Diezanni should top your list.

Another diversionary tactics from the monumental Mainagate.Why have the illegal recruitment in the DSS,EFCC,NCS,NIS,FIRS,etc not been probed? It's when the lesser mortals are involved that this useless government tends to act.Talk of selective justice You mean the judiciary too is participating in the diversionary game? You mean the judiciary too is participating in the diversionary game?

Akpabio, Amaechi, Diezanni should top your list.

Gbam, infact all the past leaders of Nigeria both nationally and at state level while we wont leave behind all the MOFO called local government chairmen and ladies 1 Like

The entire system is fantastically corrupt. We can only hope the entire system get better soon.

Still not convinced about the anti corruption war with the recent announcement of Buhari to increase his cabinet since elections are getting close and the boys will need money for campaigns, who will monitor what the new people he is bringing in?

Kemi is trying her best and she seems to be learning fast but she can't speak much about anti corruption

I have only one question to ask.. the 9 Officials Arrested.. are they Executive Management or low-level lackeys. Is the CEO still sitting pretty.. then Mrs. Kemi.. only f00ls and ignoramuses will think such amounts will leave the system without the knowledge and complicity of Top Management

They should face the law