|Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by InsideOut247: 5:13pm
As you read this, all is not well between Iyanya and Don Jazzy's Mavin records. Its barely One year after he was unveiled as a Mavin record artiste but the last few months has seen the realtionship between both parties deteriorate terribly and its not getting better.
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by LesbianBoy(m): 5:19pm
I was just thinking about this two and wondered why I hardly hear anything from iyanya these days
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by MhizzAJ(f): 5:20pm
Who cares
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Kamelot77(m): 5:24pm
only Ricky nd Tiwa savage are d good artist in mavins, d rest are trash
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by LesbianBoy(m): 5:27pm
MhizzAJ:
If you don't care what are you doing here?
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by iconceptsnig: 5:33pm
No be Iyanya go maga himsef there...
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Rokia2(f): 5:38pm
Tiwa Savage The only saving grace of the record.
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Nbote(m): 6:03pm
Maybe dey are still up to something lol.. D only artistes in Mavin's are Tiwa and Reakado, d rest are make-up artistes
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Tamarapetty(f): 6:04pm
Johnny drille
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Geraldyne(f): 6:04pm
they are no longer up to sumtin
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Geraldyne(f): 6:04pm
they are no longer up to something
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by InsideOut247: 6:04pm
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by coldsummer: 6:05pm
REALLY DON'T CARE
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by NoFavors: 6:05pm
Kamelot77:
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by toluleke(m): 6:05pm
Iyanya i thought even if the guy stop singing he will go on stage and show muscles alone muuscle no do am..music industry ehen no one reign forever you can easily be forgotten
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by gradeA(m): 6:06pm
who dem epp?
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by ezana1(m): 6:06pm
Please where am i ?
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Differential(f): 6:06pm
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by deebrain(m): 6:06pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Ekennedy: 6:07pm
Nbote:
Been a while since I posted. "Whew
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Pearlyakin(m): 6:07pm
I hope they drop a hit music soon,I hope Iyanya isn't fading away gradually. Things are no more going kukere for him
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by donblade85555(m): 6:07pm
iyanya career is already dead
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Divay22(f): 6:08pm
It's really not greener on the other side..
Still wondering why he left MMG..
What about DNA Twin na
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by joystickextendr: 6:09pm
to bad...
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by frenzyduchess(f): 6:09pm
And Jonny drille?
Nbote:
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Ayo4251(m): 6:09pm
How does this stop me from frying my pap now?
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by bamite(m): 6:10pm
Please where can I get a fùck to give now?
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by udemejack(m): 6:11pm
Kamelot77:bros download and listen to any of johny Drille's music an you will agree with me that the dude is one of the best thing that has ever happend to Mavins an to the entire Nigerian musical arena.Let me recommend *Romeo and juliet *&*Wait for me*
thank me later.
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by Egein(m): 6:11pm
Kamelot77:Clearly, you haven't heard of Johnny Drille of Mavins, who's arguably Nigeria's best singer right now.
|Re: Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After by asawanathegreat(m): 6:13pm
Musicians sabi quarrel like politicians no permanent friend, no permanent enemy.
