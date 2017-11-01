Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Crack In Iyanya And Don Jazzy's Mavin Records Relationship One Year After (14730 Views)

Iyanya And Simon Newton, Michael Jackson's Bodyguard Spotted Together / Kcee Discovered Iyanya And Harrysong At A Beer Parlour / Tiwa Savage To Leave Don Jazzy's Mavin Records - Naijagists.com (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

As you read this, all is not well between Iyanya and Don Jazzy's Mavin records. Its barely One year after he was unveiled as a Mavin record artiste but the last few months has seen the realtionship between both parties deteriorate terribly and its not getting better.





Iyanya’s relationship with Mavin was confirmed by Don Jazzy on October 31, 2016 via an Instagram post that reads “SMD is pleased to welcome @Iyanya to the Mavin Family. Pls join us to welcome him & let the world known that we #Up2Sumting. #MavinActivated”







One year after there are visible cracks in the relationship between them and according to reliable inside sources 'they are both fed up with the arrangement'.







For starters, Iyanya who is also signed with Temple Company was treated to a soiree by close friends when he clocked 31 on Tuesday, October 31. The close-knitted event held at Crust and Cream, Victoria Island and noticeably, Mavin Records and its representatives were missing in the gathering.







That’s not all, his birthday went unnoticed by the label as its their custom via social media. A quick look at Mavin Records official social media platforms did not show any recognition of the singer’s birthday apart from a late post from Don Jazzy.







Another inside source tells LIB that 'The record label has not had a particularly great year. Most of the Mavin output has been poor apart from perhaps Tiwa Savage, Reekado and Johnny Drille'.







Efforts to get comments from both camps at the time of this report didn't yield results.

https://m.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/lib-exclusive-one-year-after-all-is-not-well-between-iyanya-and-don-jazzys-mavin-records.html 1 Like 1 Share

I was just thinking about this two and wondered why I hardly hear anything from iyanya these days 13 Likes 1 Share

Who cares 26 Likes 1 Share

only Ricky nd Tiwa savage are d good artist in mavins, d rest are trash 18 Likes

MhizzAJ:

Who cares

If you don't care what are you doing here? If you don't care what are you doing here? 30 Likes

No be Iyanya go maga himsef there... 1 Like 1 Share

Tiwa Savage The only saving grace of the record.

Maybe dey are still up to something lol.. D only artistes in Mavin's are Tiwa and Reakado, d rest are make-up artistes 38 Likes 1 Share

Johnny drille 11 Likes

they are no longer up to sumtin 1 Like

they are no longer up to something 1 Like

REALLY DON'T CARE

Kamelot77:

only Ricky nd Tiwa savage are d good artist in mavins, d rest are trash 1 Like

i thought even if the guy stop singing he will go on stage and show muscles alone muuscle no do am..music industry ehen no one reign forever you can easily be forgotten Iyanyai thought even if the guy stop singing he will go on stage and show muscles alonemuuscle no do am..music industry ehen no one reign forever you can easily be forgotten

who dem epp?

Please where am i ?

Hmmmm

Nbote:

Maybe dey are still up to something lol

Been a while since I posted. "Whew Been a while since I posted. "Whew

I hope they drop a hit music soon,I hope Iyanya isn't fading away gradually. Things are no more going kukere for him

iyanya career is already dead



Still wondering why he left MMG..





What about DNA Twin na It's really not greener on the other side..Still wondering why he left MMG..What about DNA Twin na 3 Likes

to bad...





meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products..

Nbote:

Maybe dey are still up to something lol.. D only artistes in Mavin's are Tiwa and Reakado, d rest are make-up artistes And Jonny drille? 1 Like

How does this stop me from frying my pap now?

Please where can I get a fùck to give now?

Kamelot77:

only Ricky nd Tiwa savage are d good artist in mavins, d rest are trash bros download and listen to any of johny Drille's music an you will agree with me that the dude is one of the best thing that has ever happend to Mavins an to the entire Nigerian musical arena.Let me recommend *Romeo and juliet *&*Wait for me*

thank me later. bros download and listen to any of johny Drille's music an you will agree with me that the dude is one of the best thing that has ever happend to Mavins an to the entire Nigerian musical arena.Let me recommend *Romeo and juliet *&*Wait for me*thank me later. 4 Likes

Kamelot77:

only Ricky nd Tiwa savage are d good artist in mavins, d rest are trash Clearly, you haven't heard of Johnny Drille of Mavins, who's arguably Nigeria's best singer right now. Clearly, you haven't heard of Johnny Drille of Mavins, who's arguably Nigeria's best singer right now. 2 Likes