



The singer was lured to a colourful private soiree that held at Crust And Cream, Victoria Island.



Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Aiyeola, TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, Singe Emma Nyra, ex-Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh, producer Tee-Y Mix, artist and producer Adey and many more attended the surprise party. Photos below:



