Photos From Iyanya's 31st Birthday Party

Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:39pm
Iyanya clocked 31 on Tuesday and his friends didn't allow the day slide by without making some beautiful memories.

The singer was lured to a colourful private soiree that held at Crust And Cream, Victoria Island.

Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Aiyeola, TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, Singe Emma Nyra, ex-Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh, producer Tee-Y Mix, artist and producer Adey and many more attended the surprise party. Photos below:

https://www.lailasblog.com/photos-iyanyas-surprise-31st-birthday-party/

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by FlirtyKaren(f): 5:42pm
more

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by freezyprinzy(m): 5:56pm
Shuuu which way na











#modified
firstos to commentus second time this year oga seun na mtn I dy use o..
Do normal for me.
The guy below me grin grin..The race for FTC is real
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by gradeA(m): 5:56pm
Instead of me to comment, was busy looking at pics, didn't know I would have been FTC.


as for the post, I don't have anything to say joor...
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by nelsonebby(m): 5:56pm
thirty what?
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by eezeribe(m): 5:56pm
Blacks....
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by sariu11(f): 5:56pm
grin
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by iamJ(m): 5:57pm
bisola go and marry




#No Filter Attitude
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by joystickextend1(m): 5:57pm
football age? kwantinue...and what kinda Demonic cake is that
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by klassykute(m): 5:57pm
Mk e sing better song jare
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by joeaz58(m): 5:57pm
surprise birthday party.....
so we should fry tea abi...
op!!!! take am there

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by modelmike7(m): 5:57pm
Happy birthday kid bro.
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by lawrenzi: 5:57pm
31st birthday...
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Yeligray(m): 5:57pm
Friends are one of lives greatest treasures
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Tamarapetty(f): 5:58pm
K
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by idee91: 5:58pm
Demonic cake..... be like sacrifice of some sort
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by bamdly(m): 5:58pm
orisirisi am not even invited
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Odianose13(m): 5:59pm
31? Real age dey Naija again? Happy birthday 31.
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by edeboy(m): 5:59pm
HBD
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by allstarcomic(m): 6:00pm
So its a year now since he has been up to something?? kwontinue!
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by kingsman66(m): 6:00pm
happy bday dudu
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by dview001(m): 6:01pm
I'm on Fvcks budget.... I'm ain't giving any fvck I might need it someday
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by talk2saintify(m): 6:02pm
#ILikeBlack Its nat just a colour.....its a personality...#Black #Black #Black
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by FederaLNuisance(m): 6:06pm
bamdly:
orisirisi am not even invited



Nσ βε ρεrsση Ιικε γσυ δεm δεγ fιηδ τhεrε
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Differential(f): 6:08pm
HBD Iyanya.
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Cyynthialove(f): 6:09pm
31 still single ?, You better go and marry.
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by Yeligray(m): 6:09pm
nelsonebby:
thirty what?
31

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by okenwaa(m): 6:10pm
joystickextend1:
football age? kwantinue...and what kinda Demonic cake is that

Bush man...it depicts his birth date which is Halloween day
So it's Halloween cake.

1 Like

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by bamite(m): 6:14pm
sariu11:
grin

Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by phreakabit(m): 6:15pm
31 Yrs old?!!!
This guy doesn't have the fear of allah sha?
See lie!
Re: Photos From Iyanya’s 31st Birthday Party by oliidell(m): 6:16pm
Vimbai, Oya relocate to ur kontri before I open my eyes!

