Lagos – Scores of sympathisers have continued to besiege the house of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, Lagos, to commiserate the loss of his first son, Mr Jide Tinubu. Among the numerous people sighted on Thursday were; Tinubu’s political associates, businessmen and women, religious leaders, neighbours, friends, family among others.



A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, described the death as “a loss too painful’’. “It is not a pleasant moment for any of us close to Asiwaju, to Lagos State and entire Nigerians. It is very sad. Nobody will wish his enemy to lose a child. “For the father and mother to have lost their child is very painful, but we have to keep glorifying God,’’ Yishawu said.



A Chieftain of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who described the demise of Jide as a big loss urged Tinubu to take heart. “This is a serious matter; a lot of hope has been dashed. It is not an easy thing. Only God can console the family,’’ he said.



The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, said in the condolence register that “it is with a great shock I received the news.’’ A childhood friend of Tinubu, Alhaji Akeem Danmola, said that “may God never allow this kind of death again to Asiwaju, it is too painful.’’



Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his condolence visit, Alhaji Lawal Animashaun, the APC Divisional Chairman in Ikorodu, urged Tinubu to take heart. Animashaun said: “It is very painful but Asiwaju has to take heart. Nobody will like to bury his child but we cannot query the Almighty God.’’



Other sympathisers include: Elder Tayo Soyode, father of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, league of Imams, Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan and Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Lagos State Chairman of NURTW.



Others were: Mr Femi Falana, a constitutional lawyer, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, delegates from Ondo State Government led by Mr Ifedayo Abogunde, the Secretary to the State Government among others. Mr Demola Oshodi, Personal Assistant to the APC national leader, received the sympathisers on behalf of Tinubu. Tinubu was said to have traveled out of the country Thursday morning. (NAN)

