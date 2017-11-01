₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,628 members, 3,889,542 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 10:02 PM

Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death (102 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death by afroniger: 9:20pm
Lagos – Scores of sympathisers have continued to besiege the house of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, Lagos, to commiserate the loss of his first son, Mr Jide Tinubu. Among the numerous people sighted on Thursday were; Tinubu’s political associates, businessmen and women, religious leaders, neighbours, friends, family among others.

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, described the death as “a loss too painful’’. “It is not a pleasant moment for any of us close to Asiwaju, to Lagos State and entire Nigerians. It is very sad. Nobody will wish his enemy to lose a child. “For the father and mother to have lost their child is very painful, but we have to keep glorifying God,’’ Yishawu said.

A Chieftain of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who described the demise of Jide as a big loss urged Tinubu to take heart. “This is a serious matter; a lot of hope has been dashed. It is not an easy thing. Only God can console the family,’’ he said.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, said in the condolence register that “it is with a great shock I received the news.’’ A childhood friend of Tinubu, Alhaji Akeem Danmola, said that “may God never allow this kind of death again to Asiwaju, it is too painful.’’

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his condolence visit, Alhaji Lawal Animashaun, the APC Divisional Chairman in Ikorodu, urged Tinubu to take heart. Animashaun said: “It is very painful but Asiwaju has to take heart. Nobody will like to bury his child but we cannot query the Almighty God.’’

Other sympathisers include: Elder Tayo Soyode, father of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, league of Imams, Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan and Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Lagos State Chairman of NURTW.

Others were: Mr Femi Falana, a constitutional lawyer, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, delegates from Ondo State Government led by Mr Ifedayo Abogunde, the Secretary to the State Government among others. Mr Demola Oshodi, Personal Assistant to the APC national leader, received the sympathisers on behalf of Tinubu. Tinubu was said to have traveled out of the country Thursday morning. (NAN)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/sympathisers-besiege-tinubus-house-sons-death/

Re: Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death by clevvermind(m): 9:46pm
IF IT IS POOR MAN'S SON, THEY WOULD HAVE FORGOTTEN HIM BY NOW.
Re: Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death by Sunofgod(m): 9:50pm
Ok
Re: Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death by kagari: 10:02pm
Wow
Re: Sympathisers Besiege Tinubu’s House Over Son’s Death by badboyphc: 10:02pm
ftc

(0) (Reply)

Nice To The Ears,will The Government Be Able To Complete What They Have Started? / .. / Dana Aircraft Black Box Report.

Viewing this topic: VerAzriel, HeGeMon(m), chopbanana, Cachez(m), grooter01, cardinalstar091(m), folly22(f), Okky1900, harosho07(m), mojysiola(f), nuban07, lola1992, kolajoo(m), YorceelinaBlaq(f), Jjamah(m), tartar9(m), alt3r3g0, Ayodelejoshua, Hopeyem12(m), smartolala, Rollindollars(m), urch999(m), Dontrapatolli(m), westlee(m), kagari, tansho(m), Tosin249(m), Tintinnoty(m), kunlef1, LordKO(m), deji17, inspiredlegal, profit4all, ebiye55(m), oprime(m), hoha4life(m), okitz4(m), KwoiZabo(m), highchief1, Paparazy247, tayooluwole, pumpkin27, ugopeter(m), Abfinest007(m), Damdeyz(m), Jode1, alvincy(m), pija(m), oyesco09, ochardbaby(m) and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.