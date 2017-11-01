₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Islie: 10:02pm On Nov 02
Akure – The birth of a ‘wonder boy’, simply referred to as ‘Daddy Samuel’, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has turned the residence of his parents into a sort of miracle healing centre.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/many-besiege-akure-consult-wonder-baby-born-healing-powers/
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by medexico(m): 10:05pm On Nov 02
Lies
I can never believe this.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by IamtherealRita(f): 10:10pm On Nov 02
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:15pm On Nov 02
which kind nonsense I just read finish so?
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by LadySarah(f): 10:17pm On Nov 02
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by simijimi: 10:24pm On Nov 02
Jesu!!!
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51pm On Nov 02
Ahan
Only in Africa things like this exists
Which one is wonder boy again
I don't believe this story sha
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by greencard: 11:34pm On Nov 02
for real?
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Evablizin(f): 4:43am
Uhmm Daddy samuel,even samuel,samson and Jesus in the bible grew up before God started ministering to them.
I'm afraid.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Jupxter: 10:52am
All these grannies that keep returning as babies sha. It is well
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by chibabe259(f): 10:52am
"Two weeks later, Samuel shocked us and his three older brothers when he instructed us to proclaim his coming to the world,”
Lolz.... very soon he will instruct you to give him a bottle of chilled beer and a Busty lady to calm his erected dick down.
NONSENSE!
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Araoluwa005(m): 10:52am
picture or?
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Ayo4251(m): 10:53am
C
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by ivolt: 10:53am
Recession recovery economic strategies.
There will always be snake oil salesmen and gullibe buyers
to match.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by NigerDeltan(m): 10:53am
Afonja will not kii pesin
Pls stop I want pee
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Seequadry(m): 10:54am
Lol.... Daddy samuel please give us ijebu sure number
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Daeylar(f): 10:54am
Christmas is coming, this one is just looking for money to flex, bunch of leaves and talking baby indeed.
Mtchew
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Nukilia: 10:54am
Whiz kid
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by EmperorLee(m): 10:54am
MhizzAJ:
So You think say na only americans fit get Wonder woman, Superman, Batman ? You lie.
This is our very own Wonder boy. Besta believe it
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by spongeisback: 10:55am
Some people will laugh and judge but still believe that a virgin gave birth.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by R0ckefeller: 10:55am
medexico:come to akure and see for yourself Thomas
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by cutefergiee(m): 10:55am
I FOR COMMENT BUT MORE SERIOUS ISH AS ENCIRCLED IN THE PIX JUS TOOK MA FOCUS AWAY FROM DIS STEWPEED POST THO.... MORE PRESSING ISH DEY
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Awoofawo(m): 10:55am
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by canalily(m): 10:55am
Even this one is one year old, yet he plays snuka nd many come to him for bet9ja wining tips
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Niyinficient(m): 10:55am
ha! how did i find myself in this country? (someone borrow me that whatsapp smiley with both hands on the head...the black one preferred)
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:55am
God help us ooo.
People are so gullible and stupid in this country and will believe anything..
Now the babie has already turned to Daddy, his parent has already began to scam innocent peoplle of their 500.
When he comes of age, he will take over and scam people of their houses, cars and private jets.
All those dumb Christians that believe that their miracle resides somewhere have never read d bible...becos according to the bible, God resides in us... All it takes is for us to pray in our hearts and listen to him speak to us.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Ajicold(f): 10:55am
is this a story book??
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by Vizboy1: 10:55am
Nigerian mosquitos have no respect, they will come to your ears and start singing #DAVIDO 'song...they'll be like...."IF I tell you say I love you o, Your body, your blood na my own o baby. 30 litters for my belle oooh, Oya malaria na disease for your body ooh baby. No do, no do, No do Gara Gara for me oh!" �����. Copied
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by AverageAnnie(f): 10:56am
Lwkmd. ..see better business,,#500 to see him.
|Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult ‘wonder Baby’ Born With Healing Powers by wildcatter23(m): 10:56am
.
