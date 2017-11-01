₦airaland Forum

Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Islie: 10:02pm On Nov 02
Akure – The birth of a ‘wonder boy’, simply referred to as ‘Daddy Samuel’, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has turned the residence of his parents into a sort of miracle healing centre.

People from far and near have been besieging the house daily to seek spiritual assistance from the two month-old baby said to have spoken in the cradle – two weeks after birth.

Samuel, whose parents claimed was born with a bunch of leaves bonded by a strand of hair, was said to possess a special healing power.

Mr Olusola Ajayi, Samuel’s father, said: “My wife gave birth on the 28th of August after a bunch of leaves came out of her womb and we were amazed after he began to talk, charging us to proclaim his coming to the world.”

According to the parents, mysterious powers of Samuel, born at a Comprehensive Health Centre in Akure, became noticeable when a bunch of leaves was said to have preceded his coming out of the mother’s womb.

“Two weeks later, Samuel shocked us and his three older brothers when he instructed us to proclaim his coming to the world,” Ajayi said.

However, the baby did not talk when NAN correspondents visited, and neither could the parents show the said bunch of leaves nor play the recording of the boy’s speech that was being circulated round town. Yet, they insisted on his miraculous birth.

The parents, who recently relocated from Lagos, said they had made several attempts to abort the boy’s pregnancy due to economic hardship in the upkeep of the three boys they had before Samuel.

Some of the visitors who visited the house said they were there to satisfy their curiosity and to seek spiritual assistance.

Pastor Gabriel Oluwadamilare of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Shalom Parish, Ikorodu, Lagos State described the baby as a true messenger of God.

Oluwadamilare said that circumstances that surrounded the birth of new born baby also happened in the Bible.

“I actually came to see the glory and I have no doubt about it. My stand is that what happened is true because nothing is impossible for God to do.

“I have come to seek spiritual solution in respect of a lady who has visited several hospitals in Lagos over bone problems in the last five years.

“There is nothing fetish about the boy coming to the world with a bunch of leaves, it is just a sign from God,” the pastor noted.

One of the workers at the place, Maruf Akande, also known as Alfa, said the whole situation was a wonder to him, saying that the baby started speaking when he was two weeks old.

According to Akande, who claimed to be the manager of the spiritual centre, people have been coming to the place for the past one month, and the baby’s parents have not rested due to the huge crowd that keeps coming.

” The service rendered was free initially but we have started collecting a consultation fee of N500 per head with a view to reducing the crowd. yet they keep coming.

“People who need help come from far places – Lagos, Abuja and even overseas and they can testify to God’s glory.

”For instance, a woman came from Abuja with three years pregnancy but she gave birth inside a bus conveying her back to Abuja after taking sachet water given to her here.

” The baby only spoke twice and since then he has transfered the spirit to his mother who can heal anyone each time she carried the baby to her bosom.

” The whole thing started when this baby Samuel started saying after two weeks that his parents should announce his glory to the whole world,” Akande said.

He said that no fewer than 300 people registered at the centre every day.

According to him, the baby is fed with pap and still sucks his mother breast milk.

Akande said all clients were treated equally and fairly without any preferential treatment irrespective of status or position.

“Another worker at the venue, Mrs Aina Bello, said that her husband was a beneficiary of the ‘wonder boy’.

Bello said her husband was ill for six days to the extent that some hospitals rejected him since they did not have a solution to his illness.

” We just discovered that my husband collapsed, all his body system became abnormal and he was in that position for six days.

“We have spent about N45,000 in different hospitals but the situation remained the same. Even some rejected him.

” But thanks to baby Samuel that God used to heal my husband. Samuel’s mother just told me, having received inspiration from baby Samuel, to give him sachet water and instructed me to give alms, which I did.

To my surprise, when I did as was instructed, my husband just got healed. He can walk and do normal things now,” she said.

According to her, no money was collected from her and that she has since then become a volunteer taking care of the baby’s clothing.

A lady, who simply identified herself as Bukola, told NAN that she was at the venue because of her mother who had stroke.

Bukola said that she believed the whole thing and that was the reason she came with her mother.

According to her, her mother will be healed when attended to by baby Samuel
The birth of Samuel had also boost economic activities in the area as okada riders now lead people from major roads to the house.

Food and beverage vendors are also making brisk business off the legion of visitors trooping in daily.

The parents also confirmed receiving gifts from various men of God from both Islamic and Christian faiths .(NAN)

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/many-besiege-akure-consult-wonder-baby-born-healing-powers/

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by medexico(m): 10:05pm On Nov 02
Lies
I can never believe this.

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by IamtherealRita(f): 10:10pm On Nov 02
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:15pm On Nov 02
which kind nonsense I just read finish so?

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by LadySarah(f): 10:17pm On Nov 02
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by simijimi: 10:24pm On Nov 02
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by MhizzAJ(f): 10:51pm On Nov 02
Only in Africa things like this exists
Which one is wonder boy again

I don't believe this story sha

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by greencard: 11:34pm On Nov 02
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Evablizin(f): 4:43am
Uhmm Daddy samuel,even samuel,samson and Jesus in the bible grew up before God started ministering to them.


I'm afraid.

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Jupxter: 10:52am
All these grannies that keep returning as babies sha. It is well wink

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by chibabe259(f): 10:52am
grin "Two weeks later, Samuel shocked us and his three older brothers when he instructed us to proclaim his coming to the world,”



Lolz.... very soon he will instruct you to give him a bottle of chilled beer and a Busty lady to calm his erected dick down.

NONSENSE!

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Araoluwa005(m): 10:52am
picture or?

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Ayo4251(m): 10:53am
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by ivolt: 10:53am
Recession recovery economic strategies.
There will always be snake oil salesmen and gullibe buyers
to match.

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by NigerDeltan(m): 10:53am
Afonja will not kii pesin

Pls stop I want pee
grin grin grin angry grin grin grin

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Seequadry(m): 10:54am
Lol.... Daddy samuel please give us ijebu sure number

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Daeylar(f): 10:54am
Christmas is coming, this one is just looking for money to flex, bunch of leaves and talking baby indeed.
Mtchew

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Nukilia: 10:54am
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by EmperorLee(m): 10:54am
MhizzAJ:
Ahan

Only in Africa things like this exists
Which one is wonder boy again

I don't believe this story sha


So You think say na only americans fit get Wonder woman, Superman, Batman ? You lie.

This is our very own Wonder boy. Besta believe it angry

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by spongeisback: 10:55am
Some people will laugh and judge but still believe that a virgin gave birth. grin

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by R0ckefeller: 10:55am
medexico:
Lies

I can never believe this.


come to akure and see for yourself Thomas

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by cutefergiee(m): 10:55am
I FOR COMMENT BUT MORE SERIOUS ISH AS ENCIRCLED IN THE PIX JUS TOOK MA FOCUS AWAY FROM DIS STEWPEED POST THO.... MORE PRESSING ISH DEY

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Awoofawo(m): 10:55am
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by canalily(m): 10:55am
Even this one is one year old, yet he plays snuka nd many come to him for bet9ja wining tipsembarassed

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Niyinficient(m): 10:55am
ha! how did i find myself in this country? (someone borrow me that whatsapp smiley with both hands on the head...the black one preferred)
Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:55am
God help us ooo.
People are so gullible and stupid in this country and will believe anything..
Now the babie has already turned to Daddy, his parent has already began to scam innocent peoplle of their 500.
When he comes of age, he will take over and scam people of their houses, cars and private jets.

All those dumb Christians that believe that their miracle resides somewhere have never read d bible...becos according to the bible, God resides in us... All it takes is for us to pray in our hearts and listen to him speak to us.

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Ajicold(f): 10:55am
is this a story book??

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by Vizboy1: 10:55am
Nigerian mosquitos have no respect, they will come to your ears and start singing #DAVIDO 'song...they'll be like...."IF I tell you say I love you o, Your body, your blood na my own o baby. 30 litters for my belle oooh, Oya malaria na disease for your body ooh baby. No do, no do, No do Gara Gara for me oh!" �����. Copied

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by AverageAnnie(f): 10:56am
Lwkmd. ..see better business,,#500 to see him.

Re: Many Besiege Akure To Consult 'wonder Baby' Born With Healing Powers by wildcatter23(m): 10:56am
