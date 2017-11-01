Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos (4423 Views)

The traditional wedding of actor, Etim Effiong, to his fiancee, Toyosi Phillips, a writer/producer, took place in Lagos today November 2nd. The couple got engaged in June. Their church wedding comes up this Saturday, November 4th. Congrats to them!

More photos

more photos

happy married life to the new couples.

Kwanguratulation ko. Yaw wa! 3 Likes

That cake tho. A regular cake would have sufficed.



By the way, the bride is ugly AF, even with make up. God knows what she looks like without it. 2 Likes









My love for gyals is incredible Will i ever get married?My love for gyals is incredible

Etim!!! One of the most playful, down to earth dude I know from his days as a corper with us at Mobil. God bless ur home!

what a beautiful outfit hpy married life to them

With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly. With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly. 4 Likes

Lovely!

Etim!!! One of the most playful, down to earth dude I know from his days as a corpse corper with us at Mobil. God bless ur home! Fixed. Fixed. 1 Like

Etim!!! One of the most playful, down to earth dude I know from his days as a corpse with us at Mobil. God bless ur home!

Corpse kwa? Corpse kwa?

With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly





Upload your own picture, before I reply you. Upload your own picture, before I reply you.

Upload your own picture.

Nah. I don't need to do that, you Homo Nah. I don't need to do that, you Homo

Fixed. Nothing like corper too,youth corps member would have been better Nothing like corper too,youth corps member would have been better

Nah. I won't do that, you Homo





I thought as much. Ugly fvck. I thought as much. Ugly fvck.

my love for dark skin girls... 1 Like

With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly.









lwkmd. ...Savage lwkmd. ...Savage 2 Likes

Nothing like corper too,youth corps member would have been bette I was actually waiting for this comment though I was actually waiting for this comment though

Ugly fvck.

Is that what they called you as a child ? I haven't posted my picture here, so you can't say I'm ugly Is that what they called you as a child ?I haven't posted my picture here, so you can't say I'm ugly 1 Like

I was actually waiting for this comment though Now you have it,happy? Now you have it,happy?

Happy Married Life

With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly.



Haba! Haba! 1 Like

Happy married life. Hope she has learnt how to cook DM. Calabar men are happier when they have 404 regularly.





also from the picture not much of her families are present





since the lady is the one wedding the guy how come she is dressed in the future husband's native attirealso from the picture not much of her families are present

Great one





Hope they won't break up soon.



Anyway, to read mind-boggling articles and facts, visit http://blog.projectshamba.com Celebrity marriage.Hope they won't break up soon.