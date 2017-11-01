₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnnyessence: 2:37am
The traditional wedding of actor, Etim Effiong, to his fiancee, Toyosi Phillips, a writer/producer, took place in Lagos today November 2nd. The couple got engaged in June. Their church wedding comes up this Saturday, November 4th. Congrats to them!
SOURCE:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/11/photos-from-traditional-wedding-of.html
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnnyessence: 2:40am
More photos
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnnyessence: 2:58am
more photos
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnnyessence: 3:01am
happy married life to the new couples.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Johnnyessence: 3:02am
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 cc fynestboi cc ishilove
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by ifeoluwatomi(m): 11:32am
Yon
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by kingPhidel(m): 11:32am
Kwanguratulation ko. Yaw wa!
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by braine: 11:32am
That cake tho. A regular cake would have sufficed.
By the way, the bride is ugly AF, even with make up. God knows what she looks like without it.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by BiggerPRICK1(m): 11:33am
Will i ever get married?
My love for gyals is incredible
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by OboOlora(f): 11:33am
Etim!!! One of the most playful, down to earth dude I know from his days as a corper with us at Mobil. God bless ur home!
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by luvlymabel: 11:33am
what a beautiful outfit hpy married life to them
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Rmxr: 11:35am
braine:
With that your nose that looks like car wash, you have the guts to call someone ugly.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by smod477: 11:36am
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Lilimax(f): 11:36am
Lovely!
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Lilimax(f): 11:36am
OboOlora:Fixed.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Adukey(f): 11:37am
OboOlora:
Corpse kwa?
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by braine: 11:37am
Rmxr:
Upload your own picture, before I reply you.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Rmxr: 11:38am
braine:
Nah. I don't need to do that, you Homo
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Adukey(f): 11:39am
Lilimax:Nothing like corper too,youth corps member would have been better
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by braine: 11:39am
Rmxr:
I thought as much. Ugly fvck.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by paragon40(m): 11:39am
my love for dark skin girls...
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by AverageAnnie(f): 11:40am
Rmxr:
lwkmd. ...Savage
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Lilimax(f): 11:40am
Adukey:I was actually waiting for this comment though
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Rmxr: 11:41am
braine:
Is that what they called you as a child ? I haven't posted my picture here, so you can't say I'm ugly
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Adukey(f): 11:41am
Lilimax:Now you have it,happy?
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by solasoulmusic(f): 11:43am
Happy Married Life
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Adukey(f): 11:44am
Rmxr:Haba!
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:45am
Happy married life. Hope she has learnt how to cook DM. Calabar men are happier when they have 404 regularly.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by free2ryhme: 11:45am
since the lady is the one wedding the guy how come she is dressed in the future husband's native attire
also from the picture not much of her families are present
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Hushpuppi: 11:48am
Great one
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by UncleSnr(m): 11:57am
Celebrity marriage.
Hope they won't break up soon.
Celebrity marriage.
Hope they won't break up soon.
|Re: Daniel Etim Effiong And Toyosi Phillips' Traditional Wedding Photos by Tessie01(f): 12:00pm
happy married life, what a cute couple
