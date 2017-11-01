₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by CastedDude: 3:56am
Some Boko Haram militants began de-radicalisation process recently after surrendering themselves voluntarily to security operatives in as community in Cameroon. According to the former militants, they became tired of the deadly terrorists sect due to hunger, hardship and the incessant killings of their members - hence they decided to choose drop their arms the right path.
The ex-terrorists began their reintegration process in society with the first step: swearing an oath with the Holy Quran as seen in the pictures.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/boko-haram-militants-surrender-security-operatives-due-hunger-photos.html
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by cummando(m): 4:23am
One of the tactics of war.....put them.under siege. Hunger will do the rest.
But wait o
Shebi una ready to die? Una no fear crocodile python or tiger dance na common gari dance una fear.
Sense has been deleted from una DNA
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:13am
Cut off their means of feeding like what they did to the igbo's . no be who belle full day carry Gun?
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by samsobo24(m): 5:43am
KendrickAyomide:Exactly
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by samsobo24(m): 5:44am
See how they look malnourished self,how are these one's able to even shoot
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by mysticwarrior(m): 5:56am
KendrickAyomide:not just their food supply, if you also cut of their medical supply, fuel supply and ammunition supply, they will never survive it.
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Cyynthialove(f): 11:35am
The world would be a better place without religion of poo.
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by braine: 11:35am
How are we sure these are Boko Haram Members?
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by smod477: 11:35am
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by designer01(m): 11:36am
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by GoodiOG(m): 11:36am
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by ObaKlaz(m): 11:36am
HungerBAD true true!
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by free2ryhme: 11:36am
with all their noise making na hunger make dem surrender
dem never see something
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Sirheny007(m): 11:37am
I hope it works...
That hunger of killing..slitting throats, the feeling of warm blood running down your hands.,
watching them look at you with eyes blazing with agony..the feeling of satisfaction after taking a life and of course, the obnoxious mentality of the awaiting 99 virgins cannot be totally quashed..
It is a gamble, but i hope it works.
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Leakdaddy: 11:37am
So they won't be killed?
Tell me this ain't one of Buhari goat propaganda They want to confuse us... If its to kill innocent south east children now
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by PointZerom: 11:37am
"The ex-terrorists began their reintegration process in society with the first step: swearing an oath with the Holy Quran as seen in the pictures".
Lolz, their Oga in Aso rock also swore with this book but today he's number one looter.
Ndi Ara!
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:37am
We dong hear this story before na... Nigeria play this card, Cameroon dey play am, next na chad and niger
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:37am
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by bewla(m): 11:38am
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Giddymoney(m): 11:38am
What is the possibility of them not going back
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:40am
smod477:419
See ur testimonies are from John1 bimbo2 aliyu3 micheal4 who is fooling who?
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by classicfrank4u(m): 11:41am
so wah happens next?? Dy will give Dem Food and let Dem go abi
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:42am
TBJOSHUA talk am oh
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Ajengogo(m): 11:43am
I don't believe in this hunger-induced repentance ooo. How are we sure that they will not go back to their old habit after they've had a fill of their stomach.
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by agarawu23(m): 11:44am
No money from sponsors again?
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by Laveda(f): 11:46am
Lol. Hunger bad
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by passyhansome(m): 11:46am
ISHMAEL DESCENDANTS NA DEM OOOOOOO
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 11:47am
God will expose their sponsors to the public one day.
|Re: Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos by kid23(m): 11:47am
