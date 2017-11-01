Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Hunger Pushes Boko Haram Terrorists To Repentance In Cameroon. Photos (4138 Views)

Source; Some Boko Haram militants began de-radicalisation process recently after surrendering themselves voluntarily to security operatives in as community in Cameroon. According to the former militants, they became tired of the deadly terrorists sect due to hunger, hardship and the incessant killings of their members - hence they decided to choose drop their arms the right path.The ex-terrorists began their reintegration process in society with the first step: swearing an oath with the Holy Quran as seen in the pictures.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/boko-haram-militants-surrender-security-operatives-due-hunger-photos.html 4 Likes 1 Share

One of the tactics of war.....put them.under siege. Hunger will do the rest.

Shebi una ready to die? Una no fear crocodile python or tiger dance na common gari dance una fear.

Sense has been deleted from una DNA 9 Likes 3 Shares

Cut off their means of feeding like what they did to the igbo's . no be who belle full day carry Gun? 3 Likes

Cut off their means of feeding like what they did to the igbo's . no be who belle full day carry Gun? Exactly Exactly

See how they look malnourished self,how are these one's able to even shoot 1 Like

Cut off their means of feeding like what they did to the igbo's . no be who belle full day carry Gun? not just their food supply, if you also cut of their medical supply, fuel supply and ammunition supply, they will never survive it. not just their food supply, if you also cut of their medical supply, fuel supply and ammunition supply, they will never survive it. 2 Likes

The world would be a better place without religion of poo. 1 Like

How are we sure these are Boko Haram Members?

See how they look malnourished self,how are these one's able to even shoot

HungerBAD true true! HahahahahaHungerBAD true true!

with all their noise making na hunger make dem surrender



dem never see something

I hope it works...

That hunger of killing..slitting throats, the feeling of warm blood running down your hands.,

watching them look at you with eyes blazing with agony..the feeling of satisfaction after taking a life and of course, the obnoxious mentality of the awaiting 99 virgins cannot be totally quashed..



It is a gamble, but i hope it works.



Tell me this ain't one of Buhari goat propaganda They want to confuse us... If its to kill innocent south east children now So they won't be killed?Tell me this ain't one of Buhari goat propagandaThey want to confuse us... If its to kill innocent south east children now

"The ex-terrorists began their reintegration process in society with the first step: swearing an oath with the Holy Quran as seen in the pictures".





Lolz, their Oga in Aso rock also swore with this book but today he's number one looter.





Ndi Ara! 1 Like

We dong hear this story before na... Nigeria play this card, Cameroon dey play am, next na chad and niger

What is the possibility of them not going back

so wah happens next?? Dy will give Dem Food and let Dem go abi

TBJOSHUA talk am oh

I don't believe in this hunger-induced repentance ooo. How are we sure that they will not go back to their old habit after they've had a fill of their stomach. 1 Like

No money from sponsors again?

Lol. Hunger bad

ISHMAEL DESCENDANTS NA DEM OOOOOOO 1 Like

God will expose their sponsors to the public one day.