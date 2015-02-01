₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,917 members, 3,890,648 topics. Date: Friday, 03 November 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs (2651 Views)
Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs / Buhari's Government Has Worsened Nigeria's Economy-Soludo / Ngige: Buhari Does Not Smoke Weed Or Cigarette, Loves Igbo People (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by dre11(m): 3:58am
Posted By: Augustine Ehikioya, Abuja
http://thenationonlineng.net/ngige-buharis-government-created-7m-blue-collar-jobs/
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by clevvermind(m): 4:11am
I DON'T KNOW WHERE THEY DISH THIS STATISTIC FROM. I DON'T KNOW WHETHER IS IN THIS NIGERIA THAT I AM.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by HeyCorleone(m): 4:12am
One of many ghost achievements of this present administration.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by IamtherealRita(f): 4:24am
Ghost job I guess
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by TheHotspur(m): 4:26am
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by bigtt76(f): 4:31am
Formulating policies which threw 7 million people out of job is not job creation! These people are useless sha
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by ucnwafor(m): 4:33am
Ngige: anothe liar mohammed in the making
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by mankan2k7(m): 5:11am
where is the job?
u can't govern in peace with d dullard without being a liar
7 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by mankan2k7(m): 5:11am
where is the job?
u can't govern in peace with d dullard without being a liar
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Letslive: 5:16am
He has created 7m jobs in your imagination I guess.No one lies shamelessly like you folk.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Donald50: 5:34am
this man that is as short as ludo seed must be high on kwale weed...,,,after which he started imagining or better say,he is hallucination because he took a potent hallucinogenic substance ....lol
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by samsobo24(m): 5:41am
We need the youths to rule
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by DutchBruh: 5:47am
Letslive:Sarrki and Omenka should show us the phantom jobs
1 Like
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by NigerDeltan(m): 5:53am
Blue collar ko
Orange collar ni
Ewu Gambia!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by raker300: 6:36am
Keep lying..am listening
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Oloripelebe: 6:40am
Saint Ngige
This guys are just shameless and pathetic, just dishing out lies whenever they open mouths
The only job since u assumed office BMC
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by FarahAideed: 7:03am
As electiion year is approaching a GOVT known for only lying has stared using lies to create non existent jobs..God ounish Ngige for this lie
4 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Spylord48: 7:08am
7million blue job for the common man while their children are enjoying the "white " jobs only.
Election Don dy reach na. Made in Abuja statistics will be churned out as usual to deceive people but it cannot work again.Our eyes done open wella
7 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by TrueSenator(m): 7:11am
Is he competing with Lai M? Did he mean more jobs at home
1 Like
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by xendra(f): 7:15am
really! do we still care??
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Eazybay(m): 7:18am
The man does not even know colors.
Since you created 7m jobs through agriculture the jobs should be "green collar" jobs.
2 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Maxymilliano(m): 7:18am
When did Ngige turn to comedian ?
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by python1: 7:33am
QueenOfNepal:But playing mmm sef na job na
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by QueenOfNepal: 7:37am
python1:The money i made there before it crashed will feed 100 people in your Bornu IDP camp for two weeks
Imagine an abokii boy talking to me
1 Like
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by python1: 7:41am
QueenOfNepal:Oh, wetin come January terrible? E say abokii boy dey talk to am. Which abokii chop clean mouth run away? How belle take happen
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by DutchBruh: 8:00am
Oloripelebe:7 million BMC workers
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by ufuosman(m): 8:03am
were d jobs? dis nonsense wen u they do na make dem kidnap you for govt house. Liar
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by lilfreezy: 11:37am
ngige ooooooooo
4 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by gurunlocker: 11:38am
The devil will even be surprised that APC can lie and deceive more than him...
Buhari himself even know he hasn't created 100,000 blue collar jobs, abi NPOWER is a blue collar job?
The short brainless man is even quoting NPOWER, saying they have created millions of jobs via npower when the total number of people in NPOWER is not even up to 300,000...... Shame on this government and their supporters.
3 Likes
|Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by lauwhyte: 11:38am
���������������� hahahaahhahahahaha, Someone posted a joke in another group but I'm not in good terms with the person so i came here to laugh. ������� ��������������������
Court Strikes Out Forgery Case Against Aregbesola / Wrong thread / Too Many Mothers Die Giving Life
Viewing this topic: JerryGent(m), toneroin1, Aminat508(f), charloski(m), obicaddy(m), SexExpert(m), Mopolchi, hooklover, boblawson, CHANNELStv2020, tripleaa, dansokoto1(m), maridrug(m), berryprety(f), Nnemuka, Chuks1978, denuda, uzoizuce00898, Myde4naija(m), omakay(m), translux, genghiskhan007(m), clinton2626, hotswagg12, Sirtford, ObaIgwe1, Ayiba0911, Barristertemmie(f), buhphils, NoFavors, just2endowed, Alibature, Geniro, ogatboy(m), afroedo, Delaw135, rocoh(m), tony1305, akko, trent9002(m), Leez(m), DEADALIVE, ETEYEN79(m), Drphemmy4u, kaokao2015, Dgreat07(m), lilfreezy, kernel505, imoh81(m), iffydave(m), thiakechy, KhalifArt, lekea007(m), fathykay, Lalashegone, sawansa(m), Bede2u(m), ziggyzee, NnamdiN, Noble11(m), Budumo22, Wilj, hrykanu231(m), zizukaka1, loomer, DutchBruh, olaniyi0(m), creamylicious(f), adakoleagbenu, olagoke157, ijebuloaded(m), nelsonkay05, yankeedude(m), yugoo and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27