Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by dre11(m): 3:58am
Posted By: Augustine Ehikioya, Abuja




Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige yesterday said no administration in the history of Nigeria had surpassed that of President Muhammadu Buhari in job creation.

According to him, more than seven million jobs were created in the agriculture sector in the last two and half years.

Dr. Ngige spoke with State House reporters after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He insisted that the creation of ‘blue collar’ jobs received a boost because of the economic diversification policy of the government.

He said: “We promised jobs when we came on board, but what has happened is that people tried to quantify jobs in terms of ‘white collar’ jobs for graduates from universities, polytechnic but they don’t want to look at the ‘blue collar’ jobs.

“Agriculture and its chains alone have created more than five to seven million jobs. I am talking in terms of rice from rice tilling, harvesting, sending to the paddies, mills, and even where people are making the jut bags, transportations, people are getting jobs.

“So, that value chain alone from agriculture is enormous. Take the N-power, we have created millions of jobs from here, skill acquisition from the National Directorate of Employment(NDE) and other agencies of government, jobs are being created. We give them tools as plumbers, electricians, cosmetologists, shoe makers, tilers and several other areas. We have created several jobs,” he said.

He also noted that the federal government was in the process of accelerating the implementation of a new minimum wage Act, since the previous one expired in 2016.

According to him, stakeholders who were supposed to make inputs in terms of membership, were stalling the process.

He noted that once the tripartite committee and its membership were properly constituted, all the stakeholders would come together to see the possibility of implementing the N56,000 minimum wage which workers were pushing for.

He said: “We didn’t say we were going to accelerate the process. When we came to power in 2015, there was a minimum Wage Act and by May 2016, we now had a deregulation in the petroleum industry and prices of petroleum products went up and we started discussions with the organised Labour.

“One of the agreements was that the issue will be addressed. The old law expired last year August and we are now in the process of constituting another panel for a new national minimum wage committee.

“I have cleared the appointments with the President today and as soon as the Labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal and states, the private sector, NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs, these are the arms that will be involved.

NLC, TUC their affiliates have done their nominations. What we are now trying to fine tune is the date for inauguration”. He added
On whether the N56,000 minimum wage proposed by labour would be feasible in view of economic constraints, he said it would be subjected to debate when the tripartite committee convenes.

“I can’t say whether it will be possible. The tripartite discussion will decide that. This is what we call the social dialogue group which will produce the CBA, collective bargaining agreement on what should be the national minimum wage.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/ngige-buharis-government-created-7m-blue-collar-jobs/


Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by clevvermind(m): 4:11am
I DON'T KNOW WHERE THEY DISH THIS STATISTIC FROM. I DON'T KNOW WHETHER IS IN THIS NIGERIA THAT I AM.

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by HeyCorleone(m): 4:12am
One of many ghost achievements of this present administration.

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by IamtherealRita(f): 4:24am
Ghost job I guess


grin

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by TheHotspur(m): 4:26am
undecided
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by bigtt76(f): 4:31am
Formulating policies which threw 7 million people out of job is not job creation! angry These people are useless sha

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by ucnwafor(m): 4:33am
Ngige: anothe liar mohammed in the making

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by mankan2k7(m): 5:11am
where is the job?
u can't govern in peace with d dullard without being a liar

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Letslive: 5:16am
He has created 7m jobs in your imagination I guess.No one lies shamelessly like you folk.

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Donald50: 5:34am
this man that is as short as ludo seed must be high on kwale weed...,,,after which he started imagining or better say,he is hallucination because he took a potent hallucinogenic substance ....lol

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by samsobo24(m): 5:41am
We need the youths to rule
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by DutchBruh: 5:47am
Letslive:
He has created 7m jobs in your imagination I guess.No one lies shamelessly like you folk.
Sarrki and Omenka should show us the phantom jobs

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by NigerDeltan(m): 5:53am
Blue collar ko

Orange collar ni

Ewu Gambia!

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by raker300: 6:36am
Keep lying..am listening

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Oloripelebe: 6:40am
Saint Ngige grin

This guys are just shameless and pathetic, just dishing out lies whenever they open mouths undecided


The only job since u assumed office BMC grin

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by FarahAideed: 7:03am
As electiion year is approaching a GOVT known for only lying has stared using lies to create non existent jobs..God ounish Ngige for this lie

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Spylord48: 7:08am
7million blue job for the common man while their children are enjoying the "white " jobs only.
Election Don dy reach na. Made in Abuja statistics will be churned out as usual to deceive people but it cannot work again.Our eyes done open wella

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by TrueSenator(m): 7:11am
Is he competing with Lai M? Did he mean more jobs at home undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by xendra(f): 7:15am
really! do we still care??
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Eazybay(m): 7:18am
The man does not even know colors.

Since you created 7m jobs through agriculture the jobs should be "green collar" jobs.

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by Maxymilliano(m): 7:18am
When did Ngige turn to comedian ?
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by python1: 7:33am
QueenOfNepal:
The only job i know is this because it's now an increase in the North
But playing mmm sef na job na grin grin grin

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by QueenOfNepal: 7:37am
python1:

But mmm sef na job na grin grin grin
The money i made there before it crashed will feed 100 people in your Bornu IDP camp for two weeks grin



Imagine an abokii boy talking to me

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by python1: 7:41am
QueenOfNepal:
The money i made there before it crashed will feed 100 people in your Bornu IDP camp for two weeks grin



Imagine an abokii boy talking to me
Oh, wetin come January terrible? E say abokii boy dey talk to am. Which abokii chop clean mouth run away? How belle take happen grin grin grin

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by DutchBruh: 8:00am
Oloripelebe:




The only job since u assumed office BMC grin
7 million BMC workers
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by ufuosman(m): 8:03am
were d jobs? dis nonsense wen u they do na make dem kidnap you for govt house. Liar
Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by lilfreezy: 11:37am
ngige ooooooooo

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by gurunlocker: 11:38am
The devil will even be surprised that APC can lie and deceive more than him...


Buhari himself even know he hasn't created 100,000 blue collar jobs, abi NPOWER is a blue collar job?

The short brainless man is even quoting NPOWER, saying they have created millions of jobs via npower when the total number of people in NPOWER is not even up to 300,000...... Shame on this government and their supporters.

Re: Ngige: Buhari’s Government Has Created 7m ‘blue Collar’ Jobs by lauwhyte: 11:38am
���������������� hahahaahhahahahaha, Someone posted a joke in another group but I'm not in good terms with the person so i came here to laugh. ������� ��������������������

