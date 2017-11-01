Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) (9069 Views)

Meanwhile, Evans, has reportedly filed an application seeking to be released on bail. He also prayed the court to give his case an accelerated hearing.



The notorious billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, was arraigned in court this morning for the continuation of his trial. The kidnapper was all smiles and in an elated mood as he was arraigned alongside five other accomplices at the Ikeja High Court at where their trial commenced.

Meanwhile, Evans, has reportedly filed an application seeking to be released on bail. He also prayed the court to give his case an accelerated hearing.





I dont have problem with this selfish robin hood



As long as you're stealing from thieves





If police is chasing u, i will use my car to block them to allow u escape cheapest shirt i have seen evans wearI dont have problem with this selfish robin hoodAs long as you're stealing from thievesIf police is chasing u, i will use my car to block them to allow u escape





I dont have problem with this selfish robin hood



As long as you're stealing from thieves





Smile jorr!....you're a saint when compared with Tinubu. 5 Likes

This clearly shows the fundamental reason why this country should cease to exist. How will the victims feel when they see this insult? A confessed kidnapper that committed several late stage attempted murders is looking well fed and rejoicing and the justice system keeps bringing him to court to ridicule Nigeria? 7 Likes 1 Share

Smile jorr!....you're a saint when compared with Tinubu.

At the end this guy will go freee

In Africa we celebrate big thieves

I dont have problem with this selfish robin hood



As long as you're stealing from thieves





Omo aye. He knows all ds court appearances na arrangement 1 Like

Kidnapper wey get swag..

Name that rich man in this naija who's righteous. Smoke sir Evans , one thing must kill a man

This Man needs amnesty

Am not sure this guy is truly in prison? 2 Likes

B4 nko, u expect him to cry??



He stole from the 'stolens' stoled by other stealers that stole from what shouldn't have been stolen in the first place. 2 Likes

All it would take is a far range riffle to remove that smugness from his face. 2 Likes

Why won't he smile when they are treating him like king and celebrity



his smiles will soon fade away and vanish , when he keeps going to court for 2 years



adjournment upon adjournment

