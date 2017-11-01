₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by dainformant(m): 11:41am
The notorious billionaire kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, was arraigned in court this morning for the continuation of his trial. The kidnapper was all smiles and in an elated mood as he was arraigned alongside five other accomplices at the Ikeja High Court at where their trial commenced.
Meanwhile, Evans, has reportedly filed an application seeking to be released on bail. He also prayed the court to give his case an accelerated hearing.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/billionaire-kidnapper-evans-high-spirits-hes-arraigned-court-photos.html
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by iamJ(m): 11:43am
cheapest shirt i have seen evans wear
I dont have problem with this selfish robin hood
As long as you're stealing from thieves
If police is chasing u, i will use my car to block them to allow u escape
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:51am
iamJ:The world needs more men like you
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 11:58am
Python Smile
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by PointZerom: 12:00pm
Smile jorr!....you're a saint when compared with Tinubu.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:27pm
This clearly shows the fundamental reason why this country should cease to exist. How will the victims feel when they see this insult? A confessed kidnapper that committed several late stage attempted murders is looking well fed and rejoicing and the justice system keeps bringing him to court to ridicule Nigeria?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:28pm
Nigerians and dashing people title...
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Codeblues(m): 2:28pm
Naija
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:28pm
PointZerom:
Look at what you have just commented and tell me what you should get for this.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Ekeke1(m): 2:28pm
is he not cute Ladies?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by niceprof: 2:28pm
At the end this guy will go freee
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by BininEmpire: 2:28pm
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 2:28pm
In Africa we celebrate big thieves
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by petrick10(m): 2:29pm
Dis case na wash
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by abbaapple: 2:29pm
iamJ:
Seconded man!
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by stinggy(m): 2:29pm
Omo aye. He knows all ds court appearances na arrangement
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:29pm
FUNKEEEE
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by itsandi(m): 2:29pm
A celeb
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 2:29pm
Kidnapper wey get swag..
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 2:29pm
Name that rich man in this naija who's righteous. Smoke sir Evans , one thing must kill a man
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Olibboy: 2:30pm
This Man needs amnesty
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by idonijesamod(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by maxtop(m): 2:30pm
Am not sure this guy is truly in prison?
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by AlexCk: 2:30pm
B4 nko, u expect him to cry??
He stole from the 'stolens' stoled by other stealers that stole from what shouldn't have been stolen in the first place.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:31pm
All it would take is a far range riffle to remove that smugness from his face.
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 2:31pm
Fake smile
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:31pm
Why won't he smile when they are treating him like king and celebrity
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by celestialdamsel(f): 2:32pm
They all looked alike
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by onatisi(m): 2:32pm
his smiles will soon fade away and vanish , when he keeps going to court for 2 years
adjournment upon adjournment
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 2:32pm
Fine Boy Kidnapper
|Re: Kidnapper Evans All Smiles In Court During Arraignment (Photos) by castrol180(m): 2:32pm
Wetin dey make criminal laugh...
