|Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Amagite2: 5:52pm
This Swedish guy is in court for murdering 3 people, but his facial expression will make you think he just won a lottery!
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Ever8054: 5:58pm
he must be a Muslim or mentally unstable person.... what am I even saying?...both means the same thing.... let them put a bullet in his brain let him go and be smiling in the grave....
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by okosodo: 6:37pm
Only islam can make people do this. Even a mad man cannot behave like this
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Paschal001: 6:46pm
Looks like one of those brain washed virgin expectant extremists
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Joshater(m): 7:03pm
His father knows the Judge...
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by gocac(m): 8:03pm
Islam is a sin!
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Northernonyenku(m): 8:26pm
Him lawyer sef shock
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by brunofarad(m): 10:40pm
He should be taken to a psychologist first before court
He seem demented
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by nairavsdollars(f): 10:40pm
Their prison there is like our own Banana Island here. What their prisoners eat there, some big men here in Naija cant afford it. I rejoice with the guy ooo though i don't support killings
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by mybestlove(m): 10:41pm
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by afbstrategies: 10:41pm
He is not normal
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by ezebrightike: 10:42pm
Another meme loading
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by ezebrightike: 10:42pm
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Emmenyk(m): 10:42pm
Smiling because of the 33 Virgins na
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by afbstrategies: 10:43pm
What's the difference between him and those murderous herdsmen roaming around with AK 47s? At least his victims may get justice but no one has been tried or convicted for those slaughtered recently in Benue state
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by say4gunit(m): 10:43pm
Ever8054:
Fvck U
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by seunny4lif(m): 10:43pm
Sweden?? The home of rapist HQ in Europe?
That country lost her mind, when she allowed more Arabs to gain ground.
They love Arab people.
He is Arab- Swedese, so I'm not surprised
Most ISIS fighters are from Sweden
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Elnino4ladies: 10:44pm
Islam is bad
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by DemonInSiege: 10:44pm
He will inherit 72 virgins
I blame Sweden for making Muslims from Middle East their citizens
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by dont8(m): 10:44pm
Ever8054:How different are you to this guy, you're a psychopath and a social misfit who murder with there mouth.
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by lakesider(m): 10:44pm
Ever8054:what makes u different
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Tanyabee(f): 10:45pm
we are in the end time
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Perge(m): 10:45pm
say4gunit:terrorist
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by thesicilian: 10:45pm
Ever8054:Yesh
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by pikin1(m): 10:46pm
[color=#000099][/color] Sick bastarrrd! him lawyer sef shock.
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Promismike(m): 10:46pm
Funny! No remorse. This should be jailed immediately
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by Uyi168(m): 10:47pm
Dnt understand,was it mentioned in d post that the guy is a muslim?...buh ermmm..the guy resemble muslim sha
|Re: Swedish Man Is In Court For Killing 3 People. See Him All Smiles In Court! by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:47pm
Northernonyenku:
