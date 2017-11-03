@VIVIANGIST



Here are the Pictures of Cool Nigerian Guys Who Are Richer Than Huspuppi , yet Loyal and Humble. Feed your eyes below:

From the blings to the first class travels, fast rides and expensive shopping, they’ve got it all and they like to show it off on Instagram… Meet Nigeria’s Rich Kids of Instagram. In part 1 of the series, Viviangist will focus on how some of these young Nigerians are living the high life and getting attention from all over the world via Instagram.





With wealth from areas such as entertainment, fashion merchandise and other forms of businesses as per their profiles, these chaps are simply living the lives that many can only dream of..but is it just for the gram?



Let it be know that these pictures show that even though these individuals are ‘balling’, sometimes what you see can be very deceiving …

From the expensive cars, to the exotic holidays and expensive trendy fashion, see how these rich kids live their lives all on Instagram!



1. Jowizazaa



2. Dharmierichie



3. Classicman411



4. Mompha



Mompha, the CEO of a Lagos Bureau De Change loves to show off his bags from a shopping spree at Gucci, Cavalli, Valentino, Versace, Hermes and Louis Vuitton, making his followers aware that he’d paid for the luxury haul in cash.



5. Opaka1



6. InvestorBJ



7. Bnaira01



Rapper and designer Bayo Adewale AKA Bnaira is also fond of throwing cash around at parties. He became known for his love of red cars while studying geography at the University of Lagos and worked his way up from a Honda Accord to Ranger Rovers and supercars with personalised plates in his signature colour.



8. Moshhhhhhh



Written By Vivian Gist Nigeria http://www.viviangist.ng/8-cool-nigerian-guys-richer-than-huspuppi-yet-loyal-pictures/



