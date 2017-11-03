₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
by 36govs: 12:15pm
Here are the Pictures of Cool Nigerian Guys Who Are Richer Than Huspuppi , yet Loyal and Humble. Feed your eyes below:
From the blings to the first class travels, fast rides and expensive shopping, they’ve got it all and they like to show it off on Instagram… Meet Nigeria’s Rich Kids of Instagram. In part 1 of the series, Viviangist will focus on how some of these young Nigerians are living the high life and getting attention from all over the world via Instagram.
With wealth from areas such as entertainment, fashion merchandise and other forms of businesses as per their profiles, these chaps are simply living the lives that many can only dream of..but is it just for the gram?
Let it be know that these pictures show that even though these individuals are ‘balling’, sometimes what you see can be very deceiving …
From the expensive cars, to the exotic holidays and expensive trendy fashion, see how these rich kids live their lives all on Instagram!
1. Jowizazaa
2. Dharmierichie
3. Classicman411
4. Mompha
Mompha, the CEO of a Lagos Bureau De Change loves to show off his bags from a shopping spree at Gucci, Cavalli, Valentino, Versace, Hermes and Louis Vuitton, making his followers aware that he’d paid for the luxury haul in cash.
5. Opaka1
6. InvestorBJ
7. Bnaira01
Rapper and designer Bayo Adewale AKA Bnaira is also fond of throwing cash around at parties. He became known for his love of red cars while studying geography at the University of Lagos and worked his way up from a Honda Accord to Ranger Rovers and supercars with personalised plates in his signature colour.
8. Moshhhhhhh
|Re: 8 Nigerian Guys Richer Than Hushpuppi But Still Humble – Pictures by iamJ(m): 12:18pm
nigerians sha
Pictures no be bank acct
None of them plus hushpuppi get 100mill for acct
#No Filter Attitude
by 36govs: 12:25pm
Don't Forget E-Money Chairman - FIVE STAR GROUP
by PenlsCaP: 12:26pm
Rubbish.. obviosly ritual money or fraudlent money.
even If i get only 1mill for account im still richer than them coz its my sweat i hussled for it.
Unlike them
by sirvictor21(m): 12:31pm
Abeg Mr poster ,hw much has they deposited in ur account for uploading dia pix nd telling us abt dem hia......some guys jst need to go and buy sense
by Investorbj: 12:32pm
Am not actually as rich as you guys think. Lol.
Am not actually as rich as you guys think. Lol.
by teresafaith(f): 12:34pm
Brb
Brb
by bigcee(m): 1:21pm
PenlsCaP:You need to change your mentality. Not every successful man is into fraudulent activities or into money ritual. Haba, Na wa 4 u o!
by PenlsCaP: 1:25pm
bigcee:
Dude people who made legitimate cash dont flaunt it like that.. "its psychology n nature"
Quote me aywhere.
Except for celebrities.. but these people nobody kno what dey do.
by LesbianBoy(m): 1:33pm
Op add Saskey Maserati! Dude looks like wizkid and rich as fvck but doesn't make noise like hushpuppi
Op add Saskey Maserati! Dude looks like wizkid and rich as fvck but doesn't make noise like hushpuppi
by LesbianBoy(m): 1:38pm
That bnaira eh! Him and that his red Range Rover. The dude fvcked lots of unilag babes back in the days
That bnaira eh! Him and that his red Range Rover. The dude fvcked lots of unilag babes back in the days
by dan9ice(m): 1:41pm
Add me.. Mine is loading.........
Add me.. Mine is loading.........
|Re: 8 Nigerian Guys Richer Than Hushpuppi But Still Humble – Pictures by BiggieSmallsVI: 1:50pm
“Then I thought about all that I had done and how hard I had worked doing it, and I realized that it didn't mean a thing. It was like chasing the wind — of no use at all.”
Ecclesiastes 2:11 GNBDK
by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:31pm
hmmmm.. something ain't right..
hmmmm.. something ain't right..
by Ayo4251(m): 2:55pm
G
G
by Olibboy: 2:56pm
Everyday for d hustle one day for d hustler.
Everyday for d hustle one day for d hustler.
by nairavsdollars: 2:56pm
Who cares about all this trash ?
Who cares about all this trash ?
by LuvU2(f): 2:56pm
Am I d only girl who sees guys flaunting their wealth as a turn off? Total turn off, ewww
Am I d only girl who sees guys flaunting their wealth as a turn off? Total turn off, ewww
by xawev: 2:56pm
.
by moscobabs(m): 2:57pm
36govs:What do they all do for a living? I wonder why Nigerians celebrate ninsense cause notmany have tasted wealth before.
Cristiano Ronaldo is is rich, he made money from football.
Jim Ovia is rich, he made money as a banker
Dangote is rich, he made money from production.
Davido is rich, cos he makes money from doing music.
What meaningful things are these people into?
Smh
by ebonge1: 2:57pm
The most important thing is the MONEY.
The most important thing is the MONEY.
by OmoDavido(m): 2:57pm
.
by badaoyeyemi(f): 2:58pm
Abeg help me ask am wella....
Abeg help me ask am wella....
sirvictor21:
