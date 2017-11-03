₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani
Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by anonymousIP2: 1:16pm
Victoria Kimani is an American-born Nigeria based Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress and entertainer. She is described as Chocolate City Record Label's first lady. Kimani is 32 years old. Pictures below:
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by zaramgrand(f): 1:21pm
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by anonymousIP2: 1:23pm
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by pyyxxaro: 1:35pm
This gal go spoil shaa
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by barbiecue(f): 1:38pm
She fine sha
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Nathdoug(m): 3:04pm
This girl make sense I swear
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Ayo4251(m): 3:04pm
Next
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by King4Roller: 3:04pm
Which one be American born, Nigerian Based Kenyan singer again abeg. How her mama prayer go take locate am?
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by nairavsdollars: 3:04pm
Ambodes...don't trespass
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Heaven4all: 3:04pm
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by sirugos(m): 3:05pm
I was looking to see her inside a bag of salt
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by beyooooni1(m): 3:05pm
nice skin tone....black is bae
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by bigwig10(m): 3:05pm
Weh done mumuni
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by jamarifox(m): 3:06pm
na one man dey fück this stuff oo. chai people are enjoying
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Foodforthought(m): 3:06pm
Attractive but nothing special
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by PotatoSalad(m): 3:06pm
da ting goes skrraaa pap pap kak kak kak skib bi skip pap pap and a pup pup krrrut boom skiaat dut dut kut kut dun dun pum pum
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by agadez007(m): 3:07pm
American-born Nigeria based kenyan Singer
One Person
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by muller101(m): 3:07pm
See as she be like person wey partial thunder strike.
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Ahmiee(f): 3:07pm
is an american born Nigerian based in kenya singer. ? only her
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by asawanathegreat(m): 3:07pm
I see u smalli
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by Foodforthought(m): 3:08pm
King4Roller:Lol
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by free2ryhme: 3:10pm
what is sultry about an upcoming artiste
music no favour her she wan turn stripper for day light abi
|Re: Lovely Pictures Of Singer Victoria Kimani by StrongandMighty: 3:11pm
King4Roller:Me sef confuse
