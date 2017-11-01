₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by 9jayes: 5:48pm On Nov 03
Android is an exceptionally adaptable, adjustable and open working framework (OS). You may surmise that rooting isn’t for you, yet it can really help you to an exceptionally extraordinary degree. With so little work, so much can be accomplished. You may have heard terrible things about establishing yet at times, you may consider utilizing it, particularly in the event that it is finished by individuals who know about what should be finished. A portion of the reasons include:
1. Apps and features
Rooting encourages you to get the features that you truly need. There are times when an application might be obstructed by various bearers or may hack into the framework records or might be inaccessible. Rooting helps with this making the applications that had been inconsistent beforehand to be perfect. Rooting allows you to do as such substantially more with your device.
2. Robotization
There are applications that one can utilize in order to computerize everything on the telephone. On the off chance that you root, at that point there is quite a lot more that you will find. A few undertakings like turning on the screen, changing velocity of the CPU, flipping GPS and 3G all require establishing. When you need to receive the full rewards of some applications, at that point it is absolutely important to root.
3. Boosting the speed and battery life
There is a lot more that should be possible if at all you have to support battery life and furthermore accelerate the telephone regardless of the possibility that you don’t root. In any case, in the event that you do root, you get a great deal more power. There are applications that you can use to overclock or under clock the telephone in order to have more noteworthy execution. You can utilize yet others applications, in order to sleep a portion of the applications that aren’t being used.
4. Blocking advertisements in applications
Advertisements can be extremely disturbing and they really go through your information. In the event that you need the advertisements obstructed in gadgets and applications, at that point attaching can really help as it were. There are different choices that you can seek after if your telephone is established.
5. Backing up the changes
When you change gadgets or when the gadget is reestablished, you can backup the applications and the settings. Along these lines, it ends up plainly less demanding to get the setups. There are things that can be went down without establishing.
6. Evacuating any preinstalled poop product
Backup is awesome and it can uninstall the battery depleting and space squandering product that is generally preinstalled on a few telephones today. The element is root as it were. In the event that you have your telephone established, at that point you should simply to solidify them in order to enable the telephone to act as it ought to and after that erase them to free the space.
7. Tweaking the dim corners
Rooting is an awesome thought in the event that you truly like fiddling with the highlights. You can alter practically everything, including the format of the console or notwithstanding expanding the looking over speed. You will have the capacity to multitask better.
Rooting is a risky thing to do and you need only to choose the best tool to do it. Feel free to drop your comment in case any.
Source:http://akeentech.com/2017/11/top-7-reasons-root-android-phone-2017/
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by twilliamx: 7:31am
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by veekid(m): 7:31am
Xposed installer
Xposed installer
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by ifex370(m): 7:33am
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by Hoodfriend(m): 7:33am
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by Daddybright1986(m): 7:33am
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by fuckerstard: 7:33am
Root is not good, you loose your warranty and expose your phone to hackers.
To me it's not worth it.
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by Firstcalljob: 7:33am
Thats great most times I do root my phone and it really helps
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by EmperorLee(m): 7:34am
Thanks but NO thanks
Thanks but NO thanks
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by dessz(m): 7:34am
after rooting download, xposed installer, greenify app, lucky patcher and root booster app, THANK ME LATER
the best part is greenify, use lucky patcher to unlock its donation package, then u will gain access to its best content......HIBERNATING SYSTEM APPS. I am broke and use a low ram phone yet greenify hibernates most of the system app and makes me use up to 70% of my ram. also makes my batt last 50% longer.most phones use just 40-30% of their total ram. so rooting is slick.bet9ja must favour me, I must buy a new phone
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by chibike69: 7:34am
hacking of wifi
the best
hacking of wifi
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by 9jaDoc(f): 7:35am
What is "rooting".
You much first define such terms when addressing non-techies
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by Bitcoin1000(f): 7:35am
Nice one
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by shiffi(m): 7:36am
Please what is rooting? can you expantiate for novices' like me.
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by Shittaakeem(m): 7:36am
Op you forgot Optimising ram usage
Eg: without root 859mb used 220mb free
With root 200mb used 800mb free
Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by niggi4life(m): 7:37am
Cool reasons
Cool reasons
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by MISTAICEY02288(m): 7:40am
Hmmm nice one OP. I'm actually confused if I should root my device ir not. I am using Camon CX Air running Android 7.0. I actually took a break from Android for about 8 months when i switched to iPhone 6s until it got stolen and i reverted to Android again.
What are the cons of rooting? I was told one problem with rooting is that it will breach my warranty with the company and that would make me stop getting updates on it.
If i am to root it, how do i root it successfully. Its running Android 7.0 Nougat
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by niggi4life(m): 7:41am
shiffi:Android is built on Linux operating system. In this type of OS(Operating System) allowing oneself to become the Sole Administrator/ privileged access of the entire system is called the root access.
So by saying rooting means you have the entire control of the phone and you can practically do anything to your phone without limitations. You can change your fonts, increase the speed at which the fone runs, customize the starting up logo and sound to yours, etc
|Re: Top 7 Reasons To Root Your Android Phone, N0 4 Tho by dessz(m): 7:41am
fuckerstard:lol do u use ur warranty in d first place and the hacking part hahahaahahahahahha hackers ko.
