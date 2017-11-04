Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekwueme: What The Law Says About His Treatment Abroad. (7875 Views)

See REMUNERATION OF FORMER PRESIDENTS AND HEADS OF STATE (AND OTHER ANCILLARY MATTERS) ACT



Perquisites of office of former Vice-Presidents



Personal staff



1. (1) An officer not below the rank of a Chief Administrative Officer.



(2) A Personal Secretary not below Grade Level 10, who shall be selected by the former Vice-President and paid by the Federal Government.



Security



Civilian Vice-President



2. (1) Two to three armed policemen.



(2) One State Security Service Officer not below Grade Level 8 as an Aide de Camp to be attached for life and paid by the State Security Agencies.



Vehicles



3. (1) Two vehicles to be bought by the Federal Government and liable to be replaced every four years.



(2) The drivers shall be selected by the former Vice-President and paid by the Federal

Government.



Protocol



4. (1) Diplomatic passport for life.



(2) Entitled to protocol within and outside Nigeria.



Medical services and vacation



5. (1) Free medical treatment for former Vice-Presidents and their immediate family within Nigeria.



(2) Treatment abroad for former Vice-Presidents and their immediate family and where

necessary at Federal Government expense.



(3) Thirty days annual vacation within and outside Nigeria at Federal Government expense.



Provision of office accommodation



6. A modestly well-furnished and equipped office in any location of the choice of the former Vice-President in Nigeria.



Provision of residential accommodation



7. A well furnished three-bedroom house to be provided in any location of the choice of the former Vice-President in Nigeria.



Postal privileges



8. All former Vice-Presidents shall be entitled to send non-political mails within and outside Nigeria as franked mail marked "POSTAGE PAID".



Telephone



9. One direct telephone line at Federal Government expense.



As a former vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme is entitled to free medical treatment abroad paid for by the Federal government. Why Buhari and his aides are making so much noise about Dr. Ekwueme's entitlement being accorded him beats me.

6 Likes

They were making it look like buhari did the SE a favor 83 Likes 4 Shares

O ga o

All those praising Buhari for making noise about Ekwueme getting his entitlement are obviously ignorant of the law. 62 Likes

It is in the constitution. So buhari should stop acting like he is doing SE a favor by treating their revered leader and former VP whose government he personally overthrew in a coup d'etat.

Foooolish buhari 51 Likes 1 Share

Tribalism and Nepotism have killed Nigeria...,,,Everybody is protecting theirs and promoting theirs...For goodness sake,Nigeria has a constitution ..,,,it should be checked by our law makers ... 18 Likes 1 Share

I knew this before even commenting on the other post, Buhari is a failure.



his propaganda is child's play.



certificate fall on him there. 39 Likes 1 Share

Our ever foolish APC leaders will use it to campaign as a show of love to Ndi Igbo by Buhari. 18 Likes

aolawale025:

They were making it look like buhari did the SE a favor why are u people ungrateful? Buhari should be commended when it is necessary. He can as well choose not to approve overseas treatment for Ekwueme why are u people ungrateful? Buhari should be commended when it is necessary. He can as well choose not to approve overseas treatment for Ekwueme 7 Likes 2 Shares

kunle4toyeyaho:

why are u people ungrateful? Buhari should be commended when it is necessary. He can as well choose not to approve overseas treatment for Ekwueme

It's part of the man's entitlement as a former VP. It's law. Besides it's not a favour. And the expenses is being borne by the taxpayer. It's part of the man's entitlement as a former VP. It's law. Besides it's not a favour. And the expenses is being borne by the taxpayer. 38 Likes 1 Share

kunle4toyeyaho:

why are u people ungrateful? Buhari should be commended when it is necessary. He can as well choose not to approve overseas treatment for Ekwueme Dem no born him papa well.



GoroTango is here already. Hope he came with his favorite belt? I'm leaving abeg... Dem no born him papa well.GoroTango is here already. Hope he came with his favorite belt? I'm leaving abeg... 17 Likes

kunle4toyeyaho:

why are u people ungrateful? Buhari should be commended when it is necessary. He can as well choose not to approve overseas treatment for Ekwueme Then Anambra government will do the needful. We are not begging tge idiot. Then Anambra government will do the needful. We are not begging tge idiot. 19 Likes 1 Share

They say Buhari hates the Igbos and can never do anything good to any of them





That is the fuse about it oga 2 Likes

So you guys now understand that this is an entitlement for a former Vice President.



But you were all over internet crying waste of TAX payer's money when Buhari as a sitting President went for treatment outside the country.



Can you now see how deluded you are?



Get well soon Pa Ekwueme 15 Likes 2 Shares

nwabobo:

All those praising Buhari for making noise about Ekwueme getting his entitlement are obviously ignorant of the law. It was obvious as soon as the president made what to him must have sounded like the 'most wonderful thing in the world any president could have offered to Ekwueme',that Buhari was going to embarass whatever level of education he might have received,and his presidential office.

Those praising him for this present folly onEkwueme only following Buhari's footprints,a president so ignorant of the law and constitution that it has become comical.Yet his as s lickers praise him for his embarassing ignorance,contempt of the law/courts and impeachable breaches of the constitution

The one that beat the cake was his comically embarassing sacking of Maina from his directorship position in the civil service,after his corrupt reinstatement.

Buhari left Malami and Dambazzau who are the only culprits the constitution grants him power to sack,being his political appointees,and went ahead to sack Maina,who he has no say whatsover on sacking and who can only be removed from office by a process governed by the laws of the federal civil Service,by the office of the HOSF!

That was the height of foo lery displayed by a president of Nigeria!! It was obvious as soon as the president made what to him must have sounded like the 'most wonderful thing in the world any president could have offered to Ekwueme',that Buhari was going to embarass whatever level of education he might have received,and his presidential office.Those praising him for this present folly onEkwueme only following Buhari's footprints,a president so ignorant of the law and constitution that it has become comical.Yet his as s lickers praise him for his embarassing ignorance,contempt of the law/courts and impeachable breaches of the constitutionThe one that beat the cake was his comically embarassing sacking of Maina from his directorship position in the civil service,after his corrupt reinstatement.Buhari left Malami and Dambazzau who are the only culprits the constitution grants him power to sack,being his political appointees,and went ahead to sack Maina,who he has no say whatsover on sacking and who can only be removed from office by a process governed by the laws of the federal civil Service,by the office of the HOSF!That was the height of foo lery displayed by a president of Nigeria!! 16 Likes

doctokwus:



They are only following Buhari's footprints,a president so ignorant of the law and constitution that it has become comical.Yet his as s lickers praise him for his embarassing ignorance,contempt of the law/courts and impeachable breaches of the constitution

The one that beat the cake was his comically embarassing sacking of Maina from his directorship position in the civil service,after his corrupt reinstatement.

Buhari left Malami and Dambazzau who are the only culprits the constitution grants him power to sack,being his political appointees,and went ahead to sack Maina,who he has no say whatsover on sacking and who can only be removed from office by a process governed by the laws of the federal civil Service,by the office of the HOSF!

That was the height of foo lery displayed by a president of Nigeria!!

Have you obtained your form? Have you obtained your form? 7 Likes 1 Share

doctokwus:



It was obvious as soon as the president made what to him must have sounded like the 'most wonderful thing in the world any president could have offered to Ekwueme',that Buhari was going to embarass whatever level of education he might have received,and his presidential office.

Those praising him for this present folly onEkwueme only following Buhari's footprints,a president so ignorant of the law and constitution that it has become comical.Yet his as s lickers praise him for his embarassing ignorance,contempt of the law/courts and impeachable breaches of the constitution

The one that beat the cake was his comically embarassing sacking of Maina from his directorship position in the civil service,after his corrupt reinstatement.

Buhari left Malami and Dambazzau who are the only culprits the constitution grants him power to sack,being his political appointees,and went ahead to sack Maina,who he has no say whatsover on sacking and who can only be removed from office by a process governed by the laws of the federal civil Service,by the office of the HOSF!

That was the height of foo lery displayed by a president of Nigeria!! Hunger has really increased in your life recently. Get out and work and, stop believing by supporting Buhari you are gonna be fed. Lazy ass. Hunger has really increased in your life recently. Get out and work and, stop believing by supporting Buhari you are gonna be fed. Lazy ass. 5 Likes 1 Share

nwabobo:





Have you obtained your form? have you told us where those provisions of the law were implemented by previous administrations in respect of Buhari? Or how many times hero gave ekwueme any of the provisions when he was there? Or ekwueme never fell sick when GEJ was there? have you told us where those provisions of the law were implemented by previous administrations in respect of Buhari? Or how many times hero gave ekwueme any of the provisions when he was there? Or ekwueme never fell sick when GEJ was there? 2 Likes 1 Share

nwabobo:





Have you obtained your form? I am no wailer,nor intend belonging to one.

I am only a seeker,alligner of the truth,and a passionate hater of incompetence,lying,bigotry,nepotism,corruption and crass incompetence displayed by the likes of Buhari.

I cannot stand before man and God and defend Buhari when I vehemently condemned some of the same traits displayed by Jonathan while he was president.

So keep your form to yourself I am no wailer,nor intend belonging to one.I am only a seeker,alligner of the truth,and a passionate hater of incompetence,lying,bigotry,nepotism,corruption and crass incompetence displayed by the likes of Buhari.I cannot stand before man and God and defend Buhari when I vehemently condemned some of the same traits displayed by Jonathan while he was president.So keep your form to yourself 12 Likes 1 Share

People are making noise over what Ekwueme is already entitled to under the law 1 Like

doctokwus:



I am no wailer,nor intend belonging to one.

I am only a seeker,alligner of the truth,and a passionate hater of incompetence,lying,bigotry,nepotism,corruption and crass incompetence displayed by the likes of Buhari.

I cannot stand before man and God and defend Buhari when I vehemently condemned some of the same traits displayed by Jonathan while he was president.

So keep your form to yourself

You are an honorable man I must say You are an honorable man I must say 6 Likes 1 Share

Welcome to Nigeria,

A country where the government serves those who are in power and neglects those who are supposed to be cared for. In short, no law/constitution works accordingly in my country.

Nawa oo, check my signature if you want to be a millionaire before December

adem30:

So you guys now understand that this is an entitlement for a former Vice President.



But you were all over internet crying waste of TAX payer's money when Buhari as a sitting President went for treatment outside the country.



Can you now see how deluded you are?



Get well soon Pa Ekwueme

doctokwus:



I am no wailer,nor intend belonging to one.

I am only a seeker,alligner of the truth,and a passionate hater of incompetence,lying,bigotry,nepotism,corruption and crass incompetence displayed by the likes of Buhari.

I cannot stand before man and God and defend Buhari when I vehemently condemned some of the same traits displayed by Jonathan while he was president.

So keep your form to yourself

So you know these things to be true but went ahead to pour invectives on people who saw through the scam called Buhari early enough, calling them wailers. So you know these things to be true but went ahead to pour invectives on people who saw through the scam called Buhari early enough, calling them wailers. 3 Likes

Caseless:

have you told us where those provisions of the law were implemented by previous administrations in respect of Buhari? Or how many times hero gave ekwueme any of the provisions when he was there? Or ekwueme never fell sick when GEJ was there?

Medical bills of all past heads of state including presidents and vice president have always been handled by the federal government. Why Buhari's aides chose to make noise about this one is what I do not understand. Buhari himself has been treated abroad severally at the expense if the FG before he came back to power. Medical bills of all past heads of state including presidents and vice president have always been handled by the federal government. Why Buhari's aides chose to make noise about this one is what I do not understand. Buhari himself has been treated abroad severally at the expense if the FG before he came back to power. 9 Likes 1 Share