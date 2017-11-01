₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by Muckross1122(m): 11:50pm On Nov 03
In an interview with NET, Nigerian Singer, "Aramide" reveal the incident that made her lose her respect for one of her childhood inspirations, Onyeka Onwenu.
Aramide who narrated how the veteran singer "Onyeka Onwenu" shunned her after she stuck around the veteran singer for a photo.
‘I was still really new in the industry and I opened the stage for her, I got down and decided to take a picture with her, as soon as I got there she went off on me. She said ‘Don’t touch me’. It was like the worst experience I have had in my life. Everyone was staring at me. I don’t think she knew I opened the show for her’.
‘I even knelt down to greet her, and she said okay come and take the picture. For a moment, I felt bad, but the good thing about that kind of situation is that it makes you work really hard…I lost my respect for her after that event, I don’t think I would see her and say hello. But It was a long time ago. It is what it is now, I have moved on,’ Aramide concluded". She said.
Watch The Interview Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p4cyldVWt0
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by phintohlar(f): 12:02am
But onyeka, makawhy na
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by quiverfull(m): 12:03am
You're not alone, I was embarrassed by her conduct under the Jonathan administration...especially when she led that government agency.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by Elruhamah: 12:14am
That's so true. Met her once and was stunned by her diva-ish behavior.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by doyinisaac: 12:42am
quiverfull:
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by GloriaNinja(f): 12:59am
HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by danieljessy: 1:10am
GloriaNinja:You young hag with no sense
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 1:51am
GloriaNinja:Where are your manners young girl?
You just feel like talking sh*t, huh?
Change ur way abeg.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by stillondmatter: 2:28am
Anything could have made her behave in such manner, no one can be in a happy or accommodating mood always....
It's one of those things you experience as a youngster in any industry, not just in the entertainment world
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by Elnino4ladies: 5:06am
Onyeka owenu issa love peddler.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by juman(m): 5:44am
quiverfull:
I also remember, her conduct as head of agency was wrong.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by juman(m): 5:49am
stillondmatter:
You are right.
She might be in bad mood.
But also many stars would not allow just anybody anytime have pictures with them.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by GavelSlam: 6:22am
You guys should ask Onyeka why she promoted Abacha for civilian / life president.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by cassidy1996(m): 6:29am
I know say she dey ffuucckk up, but I like her songs
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by Kobicove(m): 8:19am
It probably was not done interested...besides she may have been having a bad day
People forget that yeyebrities are also human beings
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by Bossontop(m): 9:03am
Na wah ooo....who b dis one again eehh?? Who da fuq do u tink cares huh??
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by AntiWailer: 9:04am
Free her jor
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:04am
quiverfull:what is dis ode saying?
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by BruncleZuma: 9:06am
Please who is this Aramide? Is she an orange or tomato like Toyin Tomatoes?
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by spaggyy(m): 9:06am
That's very bad of her to have said don't touch me
Am sure she was not in a bad mood... If she was she won't even mount the stage
It once happened to me, but today... that person once told me he love my work and most times copied it
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by HottestFire: 9:07am
Imagine, so you were thinking she will cuddle you for that..Keep your respect until you have earned the one equal to Onyeka's.
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by agongajoseph(m): 9:08am
ugochukwufrenzy:wat does dis ode mean
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by RapportNaija(m): 9:09am
Well, I would have loved you keep her name out of your mouth!
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by shadrach77: 9:09am
Onyeka...ajeku KSA
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by ayamAgenius: 9:11am
GloriaNinja:
Have you checked yasef out lately? You young, yet look like a hag.
You need to quit hoeing around...
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by bonifieldstun(m): 9:11am
GloriaNinja:baby I love you oya talk your own
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by smithsydny(m): 9:11am
Who is ara mide
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by QueenOfNepal: 9:11am
GavelSlam:Abacha never stole. Buhari
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by valentineuwakwe(m): 9:12am
it was long ago like you said and you moved on, why are you saying it now. .after how may years? well n.a. u know wetin you do or talk. .even if she is bullish, she will just sing 'ekwe' for you and move on!
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by QueenOfNepal: 9:12am
GavelSlam:Abacha never stole. Buhari
If we do a roll call of Abacha supporters you ll bury your head in shame
|Re: Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" by bonifieldstun(m): 9:13am
13ShadesOfMay:what is ya own na are you oyenka? leave my baby alone abeg
