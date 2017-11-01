Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" (10687 Views)

Aramide who narrated how the veteran singer "Onyeka Onwenu" shunned her after she stuck around the veteran singer for a photo.



‘I was still really new in the industry and I opened the stage for her, I got down and decided to take a picture with her, as soon as I got there she went off on me. She said ‘Don’t touch me’. It was like the worst experience I have had in my life. Everyone was staring at me. I don’t think she knew I opened the show for her’.



‘I even knelt down to greet her, and she said okay come and take the picture. For a moment, I felt bad, but the good thing about that kind of situation is that it makes you work really hard…I lost my respect for her after that event, I don’t think I would see her and say hello. But It was a long time ago. It is what it is now, I have moved on,’ Aramide concluded". She said.



Watch The Interview Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p4cyldVWt0



But onyeka, makawhy na 3 Likes

You're not alone, I was embarrassed by her conduct under the Jonathan administration...especially when she led that government agency. 45 Likes 3 Shares

That's so true. Met her once and was stunned by her diva-ish behavior. 16 Likes 1 Share

You're not alone, I was embarrassed by her conduct under the Jonathan administration...especially when she led that government agency. 16 Likes 3 Shares

HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES. HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND,THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES. 12 Likes 3 Shares

HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES. You young hag with no sense You young hag with no sense 64 Likes

HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES. Where are your manners young girl?

You just feel like talking sh*t, huh?

Change ur way abeg. Where are your manners young girl?You just feel like talking sh*t, huh?Change ur way abeg. 52 Likes

Anything could have made her behave in such manner, no one can be in a happy or accommodating mood always....



It's one of those things you experience as a youngster in any industry, not just in the entertainment world 2 Likes

Onyeka owenu issa love peddler.

You're not alone, I was embarrassed by her conduct under the Jonathan administration...especially when she led that government agency.

I also remember, her conduct as head of agency was wrong. I also remember, her conduct as head of agency was wrong. 2 Likes 1 Share

Anything could have made her behave in such manner, no one can be in a happy or accommodating mood always....



It's one of those things you experience as a youngster in any industry, not just in the entertainment world



You are right.



She might be in bad mood.



But also many stars would not allow just anybody anytime have pictures with them. You are right.She might be in bad mood.But also many stars would not allow just anybody anytime have pictures with them. 1 Like

You guys should ask Onyeka why she promoted Abacha for civilian / life president. 6 Likes

I know say she dey ffuucckk up, but I like her songs 4 Likes

It probably was not done interested...besides she may have been having a bad day



People forget that yeyebrities are also human beings 1 Like



Na wah ooo....who b dis one again eehh?? Who da fuq do u tink cares huh?? Na wah ooo....who b dis one again eehh?? Who da fuq do u tink cares huh?? 2 Likes

Free her jor

You're not alone, I was embarrassed by her conduct under the Jonathan administration...especially when she led that government agency. what is dis ode saying? what is dis ode saying? 2 Likes

Please who is this Aramide? Is she an orange or tomato like Toyin Tomatoes? 7 Likes

That's very bad of her to have said don't touch me



Am sure she was not in a bad mood... If she was she won't even mount the stage





It once happened to me, but today... that person once told me he love my work and most times copied it 1 Like





Imagine, so you were thinking she will cuddle you for that..Keep your respect until you have earned the one equal to Onyeka's.





3 Likes

what is dis ode saying? wat does dis ode mean wat does dis ode mean 2 Likes

Well, I would have loved you keep her name out of your mouth!

Onyeka...ajeku KSA 4 Likes

HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES.



Have you checked yasef out lately? You young, yet look like a hag.



You need to quit hoeing around... Have you checked yasef out lately? You young, yet look like a hag.You need to quit hoeing around... 8 Likes

HMM SO SHE EVEN HAVE FANS FOLLOWING HER AROUND, THAT OLD HAG THAT I CAN EVEN SPIT ON. THAT'S WHAT ASS-LICKING CAUSES. baby I love you oya talk your own baby I love you oya talk your own

Who is ara mide 1 Like

You guys should ask Onyeka why she promoted Abacha for civilian / life president. Abacha never stole. Buhari Abacha never stole. Buhari 3 Likes 1 Share

it was long ago like you said and you moved on, why are you saying it now. .after how may years? well n.a. u know wetin you do or talk. .even if she is bullish, she will just sing 'ekwe' for you and move on!

You guys should ask Onyeka why she promoted Abacha for civilian / life president. Abacha never stole. Buhari







If we do a roll call of Abacha supporters you ll bury your head in shame Abacha never stole. BuhariIf we do a roll call of Abacha supporters you ll bury your head in shame 2 Likes