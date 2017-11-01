₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,395 members, 3,892,276 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 10:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency (9054 Views)
Governors' Bid To Get Automatic 2019 Ticket For Buhari Fails At APC NEC Meeting / 2019: Why PDP Is Yet To Endorse Fayose For President – Makarfi / Senate Passes Motion To Reintroduce Toll Gates (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Ebisco01: 7:04am
Femi Adesina, media adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that his principal personally rejected the motion to endorse him for 2019 during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is contained in an article he release on Friday titled, ‘PMB: Just like the mills of the gods’.
Adesina lamented how the media made it look as though Buhari was embarrassed at the meeting.
He insisted that it was Buhari himself who signalled to those in attendance that the meeting should not talk about his 2019 ambition.
Adesina wrote: “I was there (APC NEC meeting). The atmosphere was friendly, almost convivial. At a point, someone moved a motion of confidence in the Buhari administration.
“The seconder, a former state governor, added to the motion, seeking an endorsement of the President as candidate for second term in 2019. As he raised the motion, I saw the President gesturing, with his two palms downwards.
“The gesture meant, please, cool down, not now. This is premature. And the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, weighed in, accepting the motion of confidence, and deferring the one on automatic candidacy. Everyone was satisfied.
“You can imagine my consternation the next day, when I saw the newspaper headlines. It was as if some of them were reporting a meeting held in outer space.
“They said a bid by governors to get automatic ticket for the President had failed. One newspaper exulted: “Govs’ bid to get automatic 2019 ticket for Buhari fails.’ Pure fiction. Concocted story. It never happened the way the newspaper had conjured.
“And it was the President himself who had dissuaded those who made the move, by his gesture. Hate news seems to have crept into the polity, and otherwise credible newspapers have eaten the forbidden apple.
“Under President Buhari, for Nigeria, the storm will pass (and is, indeed, passing), and the spring will come. The mills of the gods grind slowly, but exceedingly finely. I believe. What about you?”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2017/11/how-buhari-rejected-motion-to-endorse.html
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by thesicilian: 7:05am
Lie Mohammed Junior
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:06am
Adeshina sounds more foolish than his master
What you get when you trade your sense for position
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by python1: 7:06am
Everyone knows Buhari is not re-contesting, Osibanjo will take over from where he stopped, he will continue taming IPOB terrorists. Osibanjo will go for second term in 2023, then handover to the north in 2027, na so the thing go dey alternate.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by okosodo: 7:07am
To lie is now effortless with these nitwitts
4 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Flexherbal(m): 7:09am
We don hear !
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by millomaniac: 7:12am
Ok sir. But if buhari declares for 2019 thunder go fire you !!
11 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by aolawale025: 7:13am
If really buhari would not contest for a second term, it's news that gladdens the heart.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by FortifiedCity: 7:13am
Femi you and your master should cover your faces in shame
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by bkool7(m): 7:14am
thesicilian:
were you there?
I'll rather go with an eye witness than newspapers, haters and bloggers that want to sell
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by bkool7(m): 7:15am
millomaniac:
i see you have problem comprehending the message of Adesina
3 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by DieBuhari: 7:17am
No longer hate speech but hate news, everything is hate to this government
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Caseless: 7:21am
OZAOEKPE:Igbo kilistain!
3 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by BUHARIjubrin: 7:23am
The likes of Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu(aka Kuli Kuli) and Femi Adesina should retire with Buhari cos no chemical substance will be able to clean their battered reputation .
2 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Sprumbabafather: 7:23am
Buharri till 2033 when hunger will finish all zombies
2 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by vedaxcool(m): 7:30am
Sprumbabafather:
abeg find food chop this morning
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:31am
Caseless:Yellowbar bombslim
6 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by millomaniac: 7:32am
bkool7:
It is you that have a problem comprehending my message.
2 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Caseless: 7:40am
OZAOEKPE:igbo kilistain
6 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by pode(m): 7:48am
How come over 170m people became fool all of a sudden
4 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Bossontop(m): 7:53am
Who wan vote again b4.....even his abokii brethren don dey see d light
1 Like
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Nathdoug(m): 9:21am
B
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by joel1991(m): 9:21am
Hearing your name when no one actually called you, is a sign that your village people are testing their microphone
1 Like
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by NaijaMutant(f): 9:21am
This should also be added to Buhari's phantom list of achievement.
Adeshina is more foolish than I previously imagined
3 Likes
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by yeyerolling: 9:22am
How does this phool sleep at night self?
1 Like
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by Bondesniger(m): 9:23am
GOOD THINKING FOR HIM THERE
1 Like
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by lelvin(m): 9:23am
That's the best decision he has taken since he started drinking fura.
1 Like
|Re: How Buhari Rejected Motion To Endorse Him For Second Term At APC NEC –presidency by coldsummer: 9:23am
Mtchheeew. Sit you butt down Susan. He didn't take it because he knows he's messed up and nobody wants him again.
Honesty and integrity is far from Buhari
So we should clap for him.
I campaigned and voted for him in the last election but if he makes the mistake of coming again I will only pray for his death.
1 Like
At Last! Yaradua Talked To Nigerians! / EFCC Arrests FAAN Official With N218m At MMA, Lagos / Pascal Bafyau Is Dead (2012)
Viewing this topic: emperorscoon(m), man80, Robbin7(m), kinzodigital, JimIbanga, dokunbam(m), Emeritus001(m), princesapphire(m), captianfreeman(m), Webman007, larrymoore(m), Ayesco15, edupedia, FinanceFitness, ukpaku, naturalmikky(m), emezuo17, Juenwume, drlateef, Okurumeh, McTobe(m), ZN2, Titusolufemi(m), samwash(m), stallionng, IkemChris(m), Sunglass20(f), Austindark(m), bigpicture001, Slim101(m), jalli18(m), lma4real(m), anselm791(m), donmatin(m), majalong(m), hohafrank(m), abworld6deep(m), surrogatesng, edith82, abuabdullah1(m), heftycul, debanj326, Airfoce1(m), sucess001(m), safetyInspector(m), offor88(m), eltido(m), pillarmaria(m), jayfolarin, prodigyevans(m), cicero(m), hollaleikan(m), Ajiro22(m), ogelekpomgam(m), Gangarerian(m), owotonbinu(m), Yookney, narttis1, Igboblog, Asiwajuflaky, ndubuisiugwuib, royalamour(m), crayon001(m), Etumgbe(m) and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13