@VIVIANGIST



Actor Femi Adebayo’s 1-yr-old 2nd marriage, allegedly in crisis; all wedding pics deleted from their pages, as his wife, Tayo, unfollows him on IG



http://www.viviangist.ng/divorce-roams-actor-femi-adebayos-1-yr-old-2nd-marriage-allegedly-in-crisis/ Actor Femi Adebayo’s 1-yr-old 2nd marriage, allegedly in crisis; all wedding pics deleted from their pages, as his wife, Tayo, unfollows him on IG



He should check himself



He should follow his father's path.



He should check himself

He should follow his father's path.

Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. 31 Likes

folakemigeh:

Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogu respectively.

Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....??

Some women are happy now 3 Likes 1 Share

When a man leaves a wife for you,he will surely leave you for someone else...same for women too.....just that people claim to be too much in love to see it (more like being stupid). #karmaisreal 15 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44 day don break oh

folakemigeh:

hmmm iro por hmmm iro por 6 Likes

but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday

but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday 1 Like

doyinisaac:

Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? radio without battery Unical girls Unical girls 7 Likes

dunno him though

Ok

anything afonja don't last 1 Like

folakemigeh:

doyinisaac:

Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? radio without battery RESPECTIVELY RESPECTIVELY 4 Likes 1 Share

Tamarapetty:

dunno him though

You don't him? I know you are lying but kwantinu You don't him? I know you are lying but kwantinu 1 Like

Unfaithfulness everywhere, broken marriages as common as pure water nylon.





Just as expected....





Not with all he does with the beauty contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Kwara. Just as expected....Not with all he does with the beauty contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Kwara. 4 Likes 2 Shares

It’s like viviangist is now a monitoring spirit It’s like viviangist is now a monitoring spirit

folakemigeh:

Omo Ale Oniro,

For you to be sure about this, he has definitely sampled your kpekus 9 Likes

How is that my problem?

did unfollow one self means a break up

All of dem wey jus dey marry anyhow because say den get status and money.......



Celebrity wedding dey get NAFDAC number with expiry date 2 Likes

What was she expecting ? 1 Like

folakemigeh:

The so-call girls also throw themselves at him..He is a Fine Boy,Celebrity,rich etc..I dont envy celebs one bit..Not at all. The so-call girls also throw themselves at him..He is a Fine Boy,Celebrity,rich etc..I dont envy celebs one bit..Not at all. 1 Like

most celeb don't have good and last marriage/relationship

doyinisaac:

Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? radio without battery

Unical student Unical student