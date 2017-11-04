₦airaland Forum

Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by 40ng: 9:07am
Actor Femi Adebayo’s 1-yr-old 2nd marriage, allegedly in crisis; all wedding pics deleted from their pages, as his wife, Tayo, unfollows him on IG

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by teebankz10(m): 9:15am
2nd marriage in crisis
He should check himself cry cry

He should follow his father's path.

And look at what CR7 has to say on this grin grin

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Queenlovely(f): 9:18am
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by folakemigeh(f): 9:20am
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by doyinisaac: 9:34am
folakemigeh:
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry
Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? grin radio without battery

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by olaleks007(m): 9:45am
Some women are happy now

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by emeralddayo(f): 10:09am
When a man leaves a wife for you,he will surely leave you for someone else...same for women too.....just that people claim to be too much in love to see it (more like being stupid). #karmaisreal

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Keneking: 10:13am
Mynd44 day don break oh
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:47am
folakemigeh:
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry

hmmm iro por

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:48am
but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:48am
but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by folakemigeh(f): 10:52am
doyinisaac:
Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? grin radio without battery
Unical girls grin

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Tamarapetty(f): 11:02am
dunno him though
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by arib500: 12:54pm
Ok
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by perdollar(m): 12:55pm
anything afonja don't last

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by aribisala0(m): 12:55pm
folakemigeh:
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry

doyinisaac:
Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? grin radio without battery
RESPECTIVELY

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by LesbianBoy(m): 12:55pm
Tamarapetty:
dunno him though

You don't him? I know you are lying but kwantinu angry

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by KreativGenius: 12:55pm
Unfaithfulness everywhere, broken marriages as common as pure water nylon.
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by NwaAmaikpe: 12:56pm
shocked

Just as expected....


Not with all he does with the beauty contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Kwara.

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by veekid(m): 12:56pm
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by GreenLabCutie(f): 12:56pm
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Yameater(f): 12:56pm
40ng:
@VIVIANGIST

Actor Femi Adebayo’s 1-yr-old 2nd marriage, allegedly in crisis; all wedding pics deleted from their pages, as his wife, Tayo, unfollows him on IG

http://www.viviangist.ng/divorce-roams-actor-femi-adebayos-1-yr-old-2nd-marriage-allegedly-in-crisis/

It’s like viviangist is now a monitoring spirit
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Scammer(m): 12:56pm
folakemigeh:
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry

Omo Ale Oniro, grin grin grin
For you to be sure about this, he has definitely sampled your kpekus grin

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by babyfaceafrica: 12:56pm
How is that my problem?
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:57pm
did unfollow one self means a break up undecided undecided undecided
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Jeezuzpick(m): 12:57pm
All of dem wey jus dey marry anyhow because say den get status and money.......

Celebrity wedding dey get NAFDAC number with expiry date

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by AntiWailer: 12:57pm
What was she expecting ?

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by happney65: 12:57pm
folakemigeh:
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively. angry

The so-call girls also throw themselves at him..He is a Fine Boy,Celebrity,rich etc..I dont envy celebs one bit..Not at all.

Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Oladipo1166(m): 12:57pm
most celeb don't have good and last marriage/relationship
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by AntiWailer: 12:57pm
doyinisaac:
Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? grin radio without battery

Unical student
Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by sekem: 12:57pm
1-yr-old 2nd marriage

When monitoring spirits are on your matter

Viviangist eh, the day your own story go come out eh ..

