|Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by 40ng: 9:07am
@VIVIANGIST
Actor Femi Adebayo’s 1-yr-old 2nd marriage, allegedly in crisis; all wedding pics deleted from their pages, as his wife, Tayo, unfollows him on IG
http://www.viviangist.ng/divorce-roams-actor-femi-adebayos-1-yr-old-2nd-marriage-allegedly-in-crisis/
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by teebankz10(m): 9:15am
2nd marriage in crisis
He should check himself
He should follow his father's path.
And look at what CR7 has to say on this
37 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Queenlovely(f): 9:18am
ACCOUNT
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by folakemigeh(f): 9:20am
Femi has always been a chronic womanizer. He's fond of sleeping with Unilag girls and Osu girls whenever he's on location at Lagos and Ogun respectively.
31 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by doyinisaac: 9:34am
folakemigeh:Which university girls does he sleep with whenever he is on location at calabar....?? radio without battery
185 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by olaleks007(m): 9:45am
Some women are happy now
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by emeralddayo(f): 10:09am
When a man leaves a wife for you,he will surely leave you for someone else...same for women too.....just that people claim to be too much in love to see it (more like being stupid). #karmaisreal
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Keneking: 10:13am
Mynd44 day don break oh
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:47am
folakemigeh:
hmmm iro por
6 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:48am
but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by MustiizRaja(m): 10:48am
but seriously cnt belive dis i still saw om n mosque yesterday
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by folakemigeh(f): 10:52am
doyinisaac:Unical girls
7 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Tamarapetty(f): 11:02am
dunno him though
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by arib500: 12:54pm
Ok
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by perdollar(m): 12:55pm
anything afonja don't last
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by aribisala0(m): 12:55pm
folakemigeh:
doyinisaac:RESPECTIVELY
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by LesbianBoy(m): 12:55pm
Tamarapetty:
You don't him? I know you are lying but kwantinu
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by KreativGenius: 12:55pm
Unfaithfulness everywhere, broken marriages as common as pure water nylon.
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by NwaAmaikpe: 12:56pm
Just as expected....
Not with all he does with the beauty contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Kwara.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by veekid(m): 12:56pm
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by GreenLabCutie(f): 12:56pm
Contact me for solutions to weak erection, low sperm count and quick ejaculation now.
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Yameater(f): 12:56pm
40ng:It’s like viviangist is now a monitoring spirit
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Scammer(m): 12:56pm
folakemigeh:
Omo Ale Oniro,
For you to be sure about this, he has definitely sampled your kpekus
9 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by babyfaceafrica: 12:56pm
How is that my problem?
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:57pm
did unfollow one self means a break up
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Jeezuzpick(m): 12:57pm
All of dem wey jus dey marry anyhow because say den get status and money.......
Celebrity wedding dey get NAFDAC number with expiry date
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by AntiWailer: 12:57pm
What was she expecting ?
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by happney65: 12:57pm
folakemigeh:
The so-call girls also throw themselves at him..He is a Fine Boy,Celebrity,rich etc..I dont envy celebs one bit..Not at all.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by Oladipo1166(m): 12:57pm
most celeb don't have good and last marriage/relationship
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by AntiWailer: 12:57pm
doyinisaac:
Unical student
|Re: Femi Adebayo And Omotayo Maimunat's Marriage In Crisis. Wedding Pics Deleted by sekem: 12:57pm
1-yr-old 2nd marriage
When monitoring spirits are on your matter
Viviangist eh, the day your own story go come out eh ..
2 Likes
