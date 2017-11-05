₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 1:57pm On Nov 04
I'm at the verge of losing my sanity to the way I spend outrageously on data plans.
Out of experience, which data plan is convenient for you and how do you manage it for a month?
I need your help.
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by emmyw(m): 2:03pm On Nov 04
Depends On What You Do And How Much You Earn, If You Are Consistent, N10,000 - 18,000 Will Do Monthly
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by onosbaba3310: 2:15pm On Nov 04
CocoBee:lolz what network are you using?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by PastorMB(m): 2:36pm On Nov 04
I spend 5k mostly and free office WiFi..
Lol...
Nothing sounds better than that/!/
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 2:55pm On Nov 04
onosbaba3310:
Boss. It's MTN and Airtel o
3gb doesn't last up to 3 days when I use them on PC. Especially MTN.
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 2:56pm On Nov 04
PastorMB:Lol. The "free office WiFi" part abi
What network do you use?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 2:58pm On Nov 04
emmyw:
N10,000 - N18,000 on internet bundles?
How much is my salary?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by PastorMB(m): 3:05pm On Nov 04
CocoBee:
It is MTN. I don't post nor promote too often....
That is why my traffic is like PHCN light... Lol
Coupled with work and other things... Lol.
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by PastorMB(m): 3:06pm On Nov 04
CocoBee:
Nooo... It Lasts ooo...
Mine goes for two weeks, unless you are a gossip blogger...
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by onosbaba3310: 3:11pm On Nov 04
am using glo, and their plans are some how cheap, 1k for 3.2gb and so on, airtel and mtn are good too, but glo is still cheaper
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by GoodiOG(m): 3:22pm On Nov 04
This data stuff is really challenging especially for Amateurs like me.....But like the guy above ne said, glo is cheaper. Am also using glo. Th
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by DavidTheGeek: 3:40pm On Nov 04
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by geunik(m): 3:47pm On Nov 04
If you are using windows 10 laptop, switch over to windows 7 now to save your data because the former have auto update of all software install. In windows 7, you can de-activate auto update. If you use android, stop background apps and uninstall apps that connect to internet whenever you open them like some stupid games
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 4:16pm On Nov 04
PastorMB:How do you manage it?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 4:16pm On Nov 04
onosbaba3310:
How long does it last? How do you prevent your PC from zapping too much data?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 4:18pm On Nov 04
PastorMB:
He he. The only problem I have with MTN is that they waste MB & charge too much.
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by CocoBee(m): 4:19pm On Nov 04
geunik:
I've tried both steps (PC and Android)
I'm currently running on Windows 7. I even wanted to upgrade to Windows 10
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by geunik(m): 6:23am
CocoBee:remove unto update if you have not done so
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by Louis03: 7:08am
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by BrutalJab: 7:10am
I'm flexing my 12gb for 2.5k. It serves me well
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by innobets: 7:12am
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by idolda: 7:13am
Which network please
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by ChocolateBunny: 7:14am
BrutalJab:What network pls
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by Oyinprince(m): 7:16am
It depends on how you use it tho. I only use 3.5gb per month and it also depends on your niche, mine doesn't have anything to do with downloading and uploading
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by onosbaba3310: 7:18am
CocoBee:
am using, window 10, i have change my auto update settings, it was really sucking my data, recently, so i have to format my system, and am seeing the effects, now, just Change that update settings
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by jrotiweteku: 7:22am
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by cupid4ig(m): 7:25am
BrutalJab:u mean 10gig for 2.5k glo ?
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by Fayo111: 7:32am
Depends On What You Do And How Much You Earn
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by Revolva(m): 7:34am
GLO 1k DATA PLAN WHO CARES
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by sainttobs(m): 7:37am
I use a combo of mtn night data 25 naira for 500 mb nd glo 1K data plan during d day.
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by cybriz82(m): 7:37am
get etisalat 15GB for 3500
|Re: Bloggers: What Data Plan Do You Use And How Do You Manage It? by Brighte(m): 7:37am
I use MTN 3.5gigs both for my phone and laptop. Window 10 has metered network by which you can stop background updates whenever you use Hotspot not modem o. . Win10 is the best window sofar I don't know why people like using older versions to compare with the new version. For me window 10 saves data more depending on how you set it. Then if you love watching YouTube videos don't worry you will have to spend nothing less than 6k a month.
