I'm at the verge of losing my sanity to the way I spend outrageously on data plans.



Out of experience, which data plan is convenient for you and how do you manage it for a month?



I need your help.

Depends On What You Do And How Much You Earn, If You Are Consistent, N10,000 - 18,000 Will Do Monthly

I spend 5k mostly and free office WiFi..



Lol...



Nothing sounds better than that/!/

Boss. It's MTN and Airtel o



Boss. It's MTN and Airtel o

3gb doesn't last up to 3 days when I use them on PC. Especially MTN.

Nothing sounds better than that/!/ Lol. The "free office WiFi" part abi

Lol. The "free office WiFi" part abi

What network do you use?

N10,000 - N18,000 on internet bundles?



N10,000 - N18,000 on internet bundles?

How much is my salary?

It is MTN. I don't post nor promote too often....



That is why my traffic is like PHCN light... Lol



It is MTN. I don't post nor promote too often....

That is why my traffic is like PHCN light... Lol

Coupled with work and other things... Lol.

Nooo... It Lasts ooo...



Nooo... It Lasts ooo...

Mine goes for two weeks, unless you are a gossip blogger...

am using glo, and their plans are some how cheap, 1k for 3.2gb and so on, airtel and mtn are good too, but glo is still cheaper

This data stuff is really challenging especially for Amateurs like me.....But like the guy above ne said, glo is cheaper. Am also using glo. Th

Would you like to have an android app for you blog?



I mean a standard app built by a developer to suit your need.



@GoodiOG , @onosbaba3310 , @PastorMB , @CocoBee @geunik ?

If you are using windows 10 laptop, switch over to windows 7 now to save your data because the former have auto update of all software install. In windows 7, you can de-activate auto update. If you use android, stop background apps and uninstall apps that connect to internet whenever you open them like some stupid games 2 Likes

How do you manage it?

How long does it last? How do you prevent your PC from zapping too much data?

He he. The only problem I have with MTN is that they waste MB & charge too much.

I've tried both steps (PC and Android)



I've tried both steps (PC and Android)

I'm currently running on Windows 7. I even wanted to upgrade to Windows 10

remove unto update if you have not done so

Ftc

I'm flexing my 12gb for 2.5k. It serves me well

wake up

Which network please

What network pls

It depends on how you use it tho. I only use 3.5gb per month and it also depends on your niche, mine doesn't have anything to do with downloading and uploading

am using, window 10, i have change my auto update settings, it was really sucking my data, recently, so i have to format my system, and am seeing the effects, now, just Change that update settings

u mean 10gig for 2.5k glo ?



















GLO 1k DATA PLAN WHO CARES

I use a combo of mtn night data 25 naira for 500 mb nd glo 1K data plan during d day.

get etisalat 15GB for 3500