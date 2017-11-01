₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,615 members, 3,892,995 topics. Date: Saturday, 04 November 2017 at 05:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) (7042 Views)
See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 / Revealed: How Dino Melaye Got Admitted To ABU. / How We Arrived At N145 Price For Fuel, By Government (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by zoba88: 2:35pm
Senator Dino Melaye stormed the 2017 Kabba Day with a grand style.The Senator who donated a huge sum of money at the occasion was cheered by his supporters.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-how-senator-dino-melaye-arrived-at.html?m=1
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by biacan(f): 2:37pm
My target before 2017 runs out either Dino or bukola saraki........#Teamrichmen
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by aolawale025: 2:37pm
Dino doesn't look like someone his people are trying to recall.
7 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 2:39pm
Hahaha
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by capatainrambo: 2:41pm
ojogbolimi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Spylord48: 2:44pm
Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria!!!
Starve the masses of their right and dividends, Then 2years to election time, Give crumbs to few loyalists and the few loyalists will mobilize the others to sing praises and hail you.
This is just the political ideology of our politicians.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by babdap: 2:45pm
interesting
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:51pm
GYB and his COS will be sweating now.
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by agohmamuda(m): 2:53pm
biacan:
I am not understanding You love bush meat??
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by BUHARImyDOG: 2:54pm
I was here the zoo must fail
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Isoko1stSon(m): 3:00pm
Criminal apc says He was mobbed
Apc miscreants Says he was stoned
8 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by yarimo(m): 3:21pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by CEEcey(f): 4:40pm
Baba jaiye jaiye
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by dkam: 5:25pm
Lol
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:25pm
Baba Jaiye Jaiye!!!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:25pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by bastien: 5:26pm
What is wrong with Nigerians? They can't behave normal seeing any politician... Like say him go give them work
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:26pm
Recall him....
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by FarahAideed: 5:26pm
Isoko1stSon:
Seems they meant he was mobbed with love and support oo
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 5:27pm
biacan:Make sure you dont end up with your gateman ...#StayFocus
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 5:27pm
Dino that has turned the Senate into a comic centre no thanks to APC
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Femidigirits: 5:27pm
Love or hate him, Dino is enjoying his life and living the dreams of many.
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:28pm
t
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by delishpot: 5:29pm
Arse lickers que up to kiss arse. Dino is just enjoying his life. He will use them to even climb higher. No time for time.
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by kay29000(m): 5:29pm
Hmm! I guess he was sharing money.
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by olaboy1: 5:30pm
Spylord48:
Who do we blame for this rinse and repeat political approach?
We need format we can use to make it hard for our politicians to steal money, and keep educating the populace on their rights and responsibilities to make Nigeria great
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Franco93: 5:31pm
i
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 5:32pm
..
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 5:32pm
Area boy.
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 5:34pm
Most of this gullible youths has sold their future to politicians they now reason with their anus
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by mrklean(m): 5:35pm
God let this tent fall...��
|Re: Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:36pm
Seen and noted.
i-nigeria / Ali's New Democracy / Soyinka - Why I Stopped Visiting Obasanjo In Aso Villa
Viewing this topic: goodies4life(f), nelsonB, Tedassie(m), BannyE, shikfu(m), mygeeZ(m), Bisywisyo, Olalekanbanky1(m), Tj70(m), Crea2morrow, El900001, davidzfarm18(m), adedokunn19, JonCina(m), wolextayo(m), Paretomaster(m), GreenNegro(m), Nehemiah18, SnakeXenzia(m), odigilimorrison(m), TheWordist, Whobedatte(m), tkpoint2(m), archymacho, Mrbiggies(m), izaq, patrickbch(m), dokun88, IamaNigerianGuy(m), yaqq, ehie(f), kofo01, realtemi(m), Bede2u(m), deribigbe(m), Nezy4Real(m), quiverfull(m), adaragbotemi, Sylvah(m), kellybently(m), tunezvic(m), DanielGb(m), Askmewhy, Gboxz, Mazdell, Alliancez, seunsola2411(m), bhankymyk(m), Amsty, MosD, homerac7, olayemite(m), Kaywaz(m), Danjuma827(m), mcgaius, Morcash01(m), baybeeboi, azymazy(m), olabs201(m), Charles10xer, Chibabi(m), Movic1(m), Omen100(m), lomzy1(m), Icecode, ojobamigbose(m), coolcharm(m), geesilver(m), Asidiq23(m), puffpuff, Redeemed(f), Omenanwanta, corola, soxhixco, joelfm(m), crystalzoe, nofij(m), chrisaz, delzbaba(m), Saidu22(m) and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19