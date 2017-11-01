Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye Arrives 2017 Kabba Day In Style (Photos) (7042 Views)

See List Of Nigerian Governors And Their Ages As At 2017 / Revealed: How Dino Melaye Got Admitted To ABU. / How We Arrived At N145 Price For Fuel, By Government (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Senator Dino Melaye stormed the 2017 Kabba Day with a grand style.The Senator who donated a huge sum of money at the occasion was cheered by his supporters.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-how-senator-dino-melaye-arrived-at.html?m=1

My target before 2017 runs out either Dino or bukola saraki........#Teamrichmen 1 Like

Dino doesn't look like someone his people are trying to recall. 7 Likes

Hahaha

ojogbolimi 2 Likes 1 Share

Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria!!!



Starve the masses of their right and dividends, Then 2years to election time, Give crumbs to few loyalists and the few loyalists will mobilize the others to sing praises and hail you.

This is just the political ideology of our politicians. 18 Likes 2 Shares

interesting

GYB and his COS will be sweating now. 4 Likes

biacan:

My target for before 2017 runs out either Dino or bukola saraki........#Teamrichmen

I am not understanding You love bush meat?? I am not understandingYou love bush meat??

I was here the zoo must fail 1 Like

Criminal apc says He was mobbed



Apc miscreants Says he was stoned 8 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Baba jaiye jaiye

Lol

Baba Jaiye Jaiye!!!!

What is wrong with Nigerians? They can't behave normal seeing any politician... Like say him go give them work 5 Likes

Recall him....

Isoko1stSon:

Criminal apc says He was mobbed

Seems they meant he was mobbed with love and support oo Seems they meant he was mobbed with love and support oo

biacan:

My target for before 2017 runs out either Dino or bukola saraki........#Teamrichmen Make sure you dont end up with your gateman ...#StayFocus Make sure you dont end up with your gateman ...#StayFocus

Dino that has turned the Senate into a comic centre no thanks to APC

Love or hate him, Dino is enjoying his life and living the dreams of many.

t

Arse lickers que up to kiss arse. Dino is just enjoying his life. He will use them to even climb higher. No time for time.

Hmm! I guess he was sharing money.

Spylord48:

Senator of the federal republic of Nigeria!!!



Starve the masses of their right and dividends, Then 2years to election time, Give crumbs to few loyalists and the few loyalists will mobilize the others to sing praises and hail you.

This is just the political ideology of our politicians.

Who do we blame for this rinse and repeat political approach?

We need format we can use to make it hard for our politicians to steal money, and keep educating the populace on their rights and responsibilities to make Nigeria great Who do we blame for this rinse and repeat political approach?We need format we can use to make it hard for our politicians to steal money, and keep educating the populace on their rights and responsibilities to make Nigeria great

i

..

Area boy.

Most of this gullible youths has sold their future to politicians they now reason with their anus

God let this tent fall...��