Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos)
|Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by zoba88: 5:02pm
A Nigerian man Engr. Uche Osunwa tied the knot today with his wife who is a barrister.A priest was pictured laughing as the couple shared a kiss together.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/priest-all-smiles-as-couple-share-kiss.html?m=1
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by HungerBAD: 5:06pm
to the OP.
When a man has his hands on his chin like that, the man is thinking. This Priest after seeing them Kiss is thinking to himself " OH GOD, THIS COULD BE ME KISSING AND GETTING MARRIED, BUT I CHOSE TO BE A CATHOLIC PRIEST"
To the Priest. The POPE has written to the Catholic Church, that they should allow you guys get married instead of living in the FOREVER KONJI LAND.
9 Likes
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by benzene00: 5:06pm
Is it just me or does this priest smile look somehow devilish
maybe he has done something with the bride or is planning to do something real bad
2 Likes
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Seeker17(m): 5:19pm
Haba nau.. He was only happy for them
1 Like
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by victorioushands: 5:21pm
Every idiot wants to predict and define.
1 Like
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by ObaKlaz(m): 5:26pm
Only Holy Maria could guess what priest was thinking, leering at the couple that way...
Him head shape be like coaster bus.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by MicNz(m): 5:39pm
The priest sef
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by AHCB: 5:58pm
HungerBAD:actually no. Such smug look only mean mischief. I bet in the priest's mind, he's saying "woman wey I don yansh finish naim dis man dey die for".
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:02pm
They should start allowing all these priest to get married
How can someone stay celibate for life when God did not make them that way
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by HungerBAD: 6:03pm
AHCB:
Damn.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by AHCB: 7:20pm
HungerBAD:u can say that again.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by gberra: 7:21pm
MhizzAJ:Come to daddy.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:42pm
Being a priest is almost a curse,
Because of it's numerous double standards.
You wed people but you can't be wedded,
You preach about moralty and chastity but molest the altar boys and the lay reader's wife.
You critize drunkards in beer parlours but get drunk from the communion wine hidden in the chalice.
You get to listen to people's sexcapades every week during confession and go home with an erection. Worse still, blue balls if Rev Sr Mary Catherine is on her period.
I am forever grateful to God that I ran away from the Seminary.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 8:42pm
Lol Tomorrow Now u go hear sey him don quit priesthood...
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by I124U: 8:43pm
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by dsmooth1(m): 8:43pm
i dey suspect d priest oo, e b lyk cum mak i show u beter way of choping kiss
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:43pm
Touch not my anointed and do my priest no harm.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by chily11: 8:43pm
And the best priest is like "Kia see what am missing"
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Jaynom(m): 8:44pm
Lol... The other priest is more excited
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:44pm
Priest be like, chai if to say i no choose to weqr this clothes, na wettin i for dey njoy be dis oo
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Larwin(m): 8:44pm
Guess the priest na Catholic Father. He was like mehn I dey miss o
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by joseo: 8:44pm
happy union
congratulations!!!!!
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by 9inches(m): 8:44pm
HungerBAD:
That's Anglican or Orthodox, not a Catholic church.
1 Like
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by zuto4u(m): 8:46pm
U are so beautiful
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by ladyF(f): 8:46pm
Lol
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by JoshMedia(m): 8:46pm
MhizzAJ:Who forced them do priest?
Abegi
Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 8:46pm
Catholics and false doctrine.. .
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 8:46pm
Damn those dimples. ..
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:47pm
I can imagine what is going through his mind now.
Abeg make pope do finalise their matter make them marry. E no easy.
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:48pm
Flatino wed flatress happy married life but the priest be like chai he no go better for konji tonight
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 8:48pm
Goddygee:Hahahahaha
Don't mind them
|Re: Priest Smiles As Bride & Groom Kiss In Church (Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:48pm
dsmooth1:
Watch Oscar Awards 2012 Red Carpet Online / Tinapa 2013 : Attend South - South Presidential Summit On Youth / VIDEO: Celebrity Model Fall Nastily On Runway – SEE
