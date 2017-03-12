



Mrs Joy Francis (not real name),an Enugu born orphan and one of the OPM Diobu converted sex worker has again joined the league of married women in OPM. Taking her marital vow at the GRA branch of OPM church, the bride expressed her joy over what God used His servant to accomplish in her life.She said...



'I got involved in prostitution after the death of my mother in 2012. I am an orphan, my father died in 2007, I came from a polygamous home and could not continue my education after dropping out in my secondary school. As my last option, I took the choice of engaging in a full time prostitution to help myself. Consequently,I was admitted into a demonic brothel in Diobu where certain rituals are made through shaving of hair from all the sensitive part of your body to be deposited with the owner of the brothel. I could not find any pleasure in the business as several ugly incidents kept occuring in the evil brothel. I lament every day in my life for God to rescue me as I no longer feel comfortable tocontinue in the act of prostitution but to avail.At some point, members of Winners Chapel church near water lines junction, will come to the brothel in their buses to convey us to their church but will later return us to the brothel. I kept wondering why the church could not offer an alternative means for us to quit the illicit trade".



Speaking further, the bride said...



'As I was believing God for a saviour to meet me was when Daddy OPM visited our brothel with an uncommon style of envagelism urging us not only to quit prostitution but to pack out of the brothel to follow him. He promised to give us house, set up businesses for us, change our lives and also to sponsor the traditional and white wedding of any of us who truly accept Christ and repent from our evil ways, a rare opportunity I have been looking for. This divine visitation by the OPM envagelism team was made two days after my colleague "Chisom" lost her life in the act, a situation that created so much fear in me to quit the business. Today, those promises were made possible in my life, I am now wedded to a husband of my choice, the church has graciously provided another accommodation for us, set up business for me and God has changed my life for better'.



While praying to God to continue to bless Daddy OPM and the members of the church who through their tithes and offerings made her life worth living, the excited bride vowed to serve the God of OPM all through her life including her yet unborn generation.She vowed never to return to her sinful life anymore.



The situation was not different with the groom, a furniture maker who out of life challenges recently spotted OPM through Telecast and became a member. According to the groom...



'I do not care about what background we may come from but with the God of OPM, he knew his matrimonial home is solidly built'.



He expressed appreciation for the love the members of the church and Daddy OPM demonstrated towards him and his newly wedded.







