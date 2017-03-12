₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:49am
Two months after Omega Power Ministries Port Harcourt rescued harlots,another rescued former harlot has tied the knot in OPM church.
Mrs Joy Francis (not real name),an Enugu born orphan and one of the OPM Diobu converted sex worker has again joined the league of married women in OPM. Taking her marital vow at the GRA branch of OPM church, the bride expressed her joy over what God used His servant to accomplish in her life.She said...
'I got involved in prostitution after the death of my mother in 2012. I am an orphan, my father died in 2007, I came from a polygamous home and could not continue my education after dropping out in my secondary school. As my last option, I took the choice of engaging in a full time prostitution to help myself. Consequently,I was admitted into a demonic brothel in Diobu where certain rituals are made through shaving of hair from all the sensitive part of your body to be deposited with the owner of the brothel. I could not find any pleasure in the business as several ugly incidents kept occuring in the evil brothel. I lament every day in my life for God to rescue me as I no longer feel comfortable tocontinue in the act of prostitution but to avail.At some point, members of Winners Chapel church near water lines junction, will come to the brothel in their buses to convey us to their church but will later return us to the brothel. I kept wondering why the church could not offer an alternative means for us to quit the illicit trade".
Speaking further, the bride said...
'As I was believing God for a saviour to meet me was when Daddy OPM visited our brothel with an uncommon style of envagelism urging us not only to quit prostitution but to pack out of the brothel to follow him. He promised to give us house, set up businesses for us, change our lives and also to sponsor the traditional and white wedding of any of us who truly accept Christ and repent from our evil ways, a rare opportunity I have been looking for. This divine visitation by the OPM envagelism team was made two days after my colleague "Chisom" lost her life in the act, a situation that created so much fear in me to quit the business. Today, those promises were made possible in my life, I am now wedded to a husband of my choice, the church has graciously provided another accommodation for us, set up business for me and God has changed my life for better'.
While praying to God to continue to bless Daddy OPM and the members of the church who through their tithes and offerings made her life worth living, the excited bride vowed to serve the God of OPM all through her life including her yet unborn generation.She vowed never to return to her sinful life anymore.
The situation was not different with the groom, a furniture maker who out of life challenges recently spotted OPM through Telecast and became a member. According to the groom...
'I do not care about what background we may come from but with the God of OPM, he knew his matrimonial home is solidly built'.
He expressed appreciation for the love the members of the church and Daddy OPM demonstrated towards him and his newly wedded.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ikbnice(m): 8:54am
Okay o
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by delli(m): 8:55am
Hmmmmm
Broda the lord is with you o
You sha get mind happy marriage life
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:57am
its not easy
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by wahles(m): 8:59am
I pray u don't get depressed over time
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 9:01am
This was exactly what omega ministry headed by Apostle Suleman was trying to do to international prostitute Stephanie Otobo.
Instead of stopping prostitution, Miss Otobo is now going to be servicing senators and governors, courtesy of Kaduna state governor.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ISDKING: 9:01am
Old things are passed away. Congrats!!
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by juman(m): 9:02am
Good that she abandon prostitution.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:07am
ISDKING:
Hmmm...but the puna remains wide and the same!
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 9:08am
Na WA for this kine church wedding for this woman self? Even the Muslims can put such expose for wedding. Christians with their anyhow Christianity in the name of liberty. Haba! As a woman exposing your top is too bad. Where is Gods fear and love for the brethren. If you want to expose your body for fancy, do it in your bedroom with your husband. Na wao.
Am happy for her anyway, but pastors and churches need to come up to that high level of holiness inward and outwardly!
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Jabioro: 9:12am
wahles:Exactly my prayer.. May the good lord sustain her marriage.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by lofty900(m): 9:28am
Abeg where's the brothel located? I need to pay courtesy visit
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:50am
..........experience is key, to all the ladies forming virgin at above 30, nah convent una go join last last.......
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:50am
hml
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by SuperBlack: 10:50am
You mean we now have God of OPM and not God in Heaven? Ok kwotinue. .
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 10:51am
Good life
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by chimah3(m): 10:52am
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by chynie: 10:53am
TippyTop:What is your own, u keep insulting her but praising your man. He is a man u know so he is fallible.
Use your head
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:54am
Lol
I don't even know what's making me laugh
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 10:54am
I know why he married her....
So to hell with her past,
COS SHE IS GOING TO BE VERY GOOD IN ZA OZA ROOM
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Adeoba10(m): 10:54am
If devil wan wipe them, make her best customer then come be her new husband brother....
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 10:55am
Once an olosho always an olosho
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by ItsQuinn(f): 10:56am
This is old news mehn!
I just hope that prositute rip that man off his whole life investment and divorce him
Because that's what I would do
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by omofunaab(m): 10:56am
Omo na dese tribe full dis kind profession.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by recievesense: 10:56am
Elnino4ladies:
Did u see the word repentant?
Fear God oh.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 10:56am
Experience is very important in all that you do. The man will enjoy.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:56am
Any difference between this reformed prostitutes and some of our pretending ladies?
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by SuperBlack: 10:59am
TINALETC3:Have you for a single day lead me to Church? No be only Suya Joint and Ice Cream Joint you d Carry me go? Abegy u can't fit deny.
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by selfmadeboss: 11:00am
2 weeks later. olosho turned wife fuckks husbands brother and 3 of his friends in a hardcore Group Intimacy encounter. husband finds out few days later from a the whatapp she had planning for the encounter .
why do nigeiran guys think they are stronger than king kong and feel they can turn a full blown PH olosho to a full house wift. SMH
|Re: Another Repentant Prostitute Weds In Port Harcourt (Photos) by Snowpikin: 11:03am
ItsQuinn:
