|Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by austonclint(m): 6:14pm
Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furrious At Governor Ambode For Ordering L0ck Of Parent’s House
Children of Funmilayo Tejuoso, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly have revealed their displeasure over Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s order to lock their residence while parent was out of the country. Mrs. Tejuoso was said to be on a legislative assignment sponsored by the Lagos state government while the seal order was given while her husband is currently in the United Kingdom.
Two of Mrs. Tejuoso’s children (Deto, female and Dotun, male) disclosed to SaharaReporters at how surprised they are on the process taken to enforce the sealing of their residence situated at 3A Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos. They said the order was baffling as it was done especially when their mother was sent out of the country by the same state government.
Deto Tejuoso revealed she was inside the house when the house was sealed and was not allowed to go outside. Not knowing how soon the house will be open, Deto said she had called necessary people to ensure the house is re-open as soon as it can.
Adedotun Tejuoso, 11, disclosed that he was afraid when he came back from school and
was denied entrance into the house. The young boy has been on his school uniform since no movement was allowed in and outside of the house.
“When I came back from school, I saw some policemen standing in front of our house, I asked what happened but they didn’t tell me why the house was locked. I feel extremely angry that I cannot go inside the house. I could not go inside to change my clothes.” Adedotun said.
Adedotun stated that he want the house to be open as soon as possible as his sister is currently confined in the house.
One of the occupants of the house said that if the Governor is interested in the property, he should buy it or approach the company that owns the house and not go about it illegally assaulting residents.
When contacted, Mrs. Tejuoso’s lawyer revealed that steps are being taken to ensure the swift opening of the house. He maintained that there is a pending court case before the Federal High Court which negates any action to be taken by the Governor but this was blatantly dishonored.
Governor Ambode of Lagos state on Friday, 3rd of Novermber sent some Police officers to seal the legislative member’s house. According to eye-witness, while enforcing the order, the Police personnel were brutal locking some residents inside the house and not allowing anybody to go in to take their personal belongings.
The c, is owned by a company but being occupied by Honorable Funmilayo Tejuoso and her family
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by pointstores(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by tolu24(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by FarahAideed: 6:45pm
Why does he look like something from Tinubus loins
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by emeijeh(m): 10:03pm
Seems their house is Tejuoso market, with all the sealing
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by NwaAmaikpe: 10:04pm
Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by madridguy(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by obonujoker(m): 10:05pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by xxxtedyxxx(m): 10:08pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by lagosrd: 10:09pm
Ambode, Ambode, Ambode, how many times did I call you. Go and unlock that house because this will not only pitch you against your allies but it's an attempt to get at you.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by wittyt98(m): 10:09pm
"Adedotun stated that he want the house to be open as soon as possible as his sister is currently confined in the house.
One of the occupants of the house said that if the Governor is interested in the property, he should buy it or approach the company that owns the house and not go about it illegally assaulting residents"
I'm trying to imagine how the disgruntled elements of the NPF would have descended on the young chap nd dehumanized him for talking like that if he was some random citizens kid or relation
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by Oloripelebe: 10:09pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by siraj1402(m): 10:11pm
So na you only dey eat from the school wey dey give you food poison? Your mum was lying to you not to eat here all because she have access to public found.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by ElPadrino33: 10:12pm
The boy is bold and has a nice accent, money is good.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by NaijaMutant(f): 10:15pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by safarigirl(f): 10:20pm
Haba! These people no dey look face? Even exerting their useless energy on little kids, is that how they feel powerful? By attacking children?
The Lagos State Government can be sued alongside the Nigerian Police Force for releasing such aggression on clueless and innocent children.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by Josnac(m): 10:24pm
O kwa ndi ofe nmanu
Na dem!
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by nairavsdollars: 10:27pm
Lies from Tejuoso to whip up public sympathy.
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by AreaFada2: 10:30pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by Akosbaba(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by prettyboi1989(m): 10:36pm
Ambode and his urge and obsession for.people's properties and land, na God go punish am. thats how they swept the otodo gbame issue under the carpet
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by jaxxy(m): 10:46pm
Lawless state
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by jammyunn(m): 10:59pm
This is wrong if due process wasn't followed thoroughly!
But since the woman is representing Mushin, she better moves there to live close to her constituents (my opinion)
|Re: Adedotun Tejuoso, Funmilayo Tejuoso's Son Furious At Governor Ambode by Obierika: 11:01pm
Why is everyone blaming Governor Ambode as if he is personally involved in this case
