₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,997 members, 3,894,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 03:58 PM

Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) (7745 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari Receives Yemi Osinbajo At The State House (Photos) / IPOB Member Handcuffed In His Community In Ebonyi. Photos / Uche Secondus Daughter, Margret Weds - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by londonrivals: 10:22pm On Nov 04
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-osinbajo-buharis-aide-wedding-ceremony/

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by iamJ: 10:23pm On Nov 04
that is a woMAN

see shoulder and body mass shocked shocked shocked shocked

she neva born she resemble him mama already, happy married life

#No Filter Attitude

9 Likes

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:29pm On Nov 04
shocked
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30pm On Nov 04
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:38pm On Nov 04
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.
Most he go, VP dey represent am. Aide wen don collect millions for baba hand

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Winningways01: 10:44pm On Nov 04
This woman resemble the boy mama sef
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:38am
She resemble that big duck for Sesame Street Cartoon way back


HML to them
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:43am
iamJ:
that is a woMAN

see shoulder and body mass shocked shocked shocked shocked

she neva born she resemble him mama already, happy married life

#No Filter Attitude

Hey, slow down. Wish her happy married life first. Today na her day, let it pass. Then tomorrow or day after, marriage don old....then you can yab.

Me sef get wetin dey mah mind but i go pass. The gene that make Ibo women be like that get looong history....but make i zip am. lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by deebest(m): 2:51am
It's good to honour and appreciate those who work for you... they feel good about it. It inspires them to continue giving their all.

Happy married life... Felicitation
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 2:37pm
Chai! Our vice president is getting older and uglier every passing day.

5 Likes

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:38pm
My state, the woman was overdue
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 2:39pm
the
only
vp
with
professorship
in academia
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by lawalosky: 2:40pm
.
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:44pm
What did he gaved them as wedding gift?
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by yaqq: 2:44pm
this one na ancient couple ooo
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by and1one: 2:48pm
Oga he works with the VP and not President.

2 Likes

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:52pm
enemyofprogress:
What did he gaved them as wedding gift?

Please stop causing headache, abeg you.

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 2:52pm
They look somehow
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 2:57pm
Amarabae:
They look somehow
she looks like a wrestler and he must be her manager undecided
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:58pm
Amarabae:
They look somehow

kiss kiss

The most beautiful Igbo girl anywhere. Just charming!

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by mymadam: 3:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


...So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

undecided "Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office)"...
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by 02Kebreal(m): 3:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.



If u comment to get likes....
You will always make mistakes...
Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
He works at d VP's office....
wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention??

1 Like

Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by sanpipita(m): 3:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

Forget the propaganda Ekene works for Osinbajo not Buhari, they called him Buhari's aide to hoodwink people
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by sanpipita(m): 3:12pm
02Kebreal:




If u comment to get likes....
You will always make mistakes...
Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
He works at d VP's office....
wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention??

He works in vice president office not president's office

He is osinbajo's aide not buhari's aide.
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Fakepastors: 3:15pm
Ipob junkirs will kill themselves o
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by lilytender: 3:21pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

The so called aide is a Biafran bastard for working for Nigeria which his forefathers hate so much. Why didn't he get a job as aide to Nnamdi Cownu? And you expect Buhari to come to your potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping? You must be dreaming.
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 3:23pm
londonrivals:
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-osinbajo-buharis-aide-wedding-ceremony/

Lovely dress.
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Crossguy: 3:24pm
Get sense, the guy works in the VP office not the presido office
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.
Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Moganajoe: 3:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?


So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

Buhari is Afraid of SE,SS, he is also afraid to enter Church because he have to remove his cap before entering the church.

(0) (Reply)

For Those Who Are Still Asking For Buhari’s Certificate / Breaking: FG Orders IG To Hand Over Saraki Money Laundering Case File / Nigeria Military Arrested Ten Innocent BOYS And Tag Them NDA

Viewing this topic: MONITZ, ucdennis(m), Tobescol(m), eiffel(m), Narldon(f), Tamad(m), ordainbuzz, David160(m), UncleJudax(m), abiodunraufu, jerryadigun, pepemendy(m), osymerga(m), crownit954, Ukwunu, alan056, ovanda(m), maybanks, reubenobi(m), Captain6(m), assemble, zagadat1, yomfad(m), maamisco(f), Hyflya(m), Esthefaith(f) and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.