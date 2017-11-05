₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,997 members, 3,894,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) (7745 Views)
President Muhammadu Buhari Receives Yemi Osinbajo At The State House (Photos) / IPOB Member Handcuffed In His Community In Ebonyi. Photos / Uche Secondus Daughter, Margret Weds - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by londonrivals: 10:22pm On Nov 04
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
http://www.metronaija.com/photos-osinbajo-buharis-aide-wedding-ceremony/
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by iamJ: 10:23pm On Nov 04
that is a woMAN
see shoulder and body mass
she neva born she resemble him mama already, happy married life
#No Filter Attitude
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:29pm On Nov 04
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30pm On Nov 04
This is so sad,
What type of a President do we have?
So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 10:38pm On Nov 04
NwaAmaikpe:Most he go, VP dey represent am. Aide wen don collect millions for baba hand
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Winningways01: 10:44pm On Nov 04
This woman resemble the boy mama sef
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:38am
She resemble that big duck for Sesame Street Cartoon way back
HML to them
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:43am
iamJ:
Hey, slow down. Wish her happy married life first. Today na her day, let it pass. Then tomorrow or day after, marriage don old....then you can yab.
Me sef get wetin dey mah mind but i go pass. The gene that make Ibo women be like that get looong history....but make i zip am.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by deebest(m): 2:51am
It's good to honour and appreciate those who work for you... they feel good about it. It inspires them to continue giving their all.
Happy married life... Felicitation
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 2:37pm
Chai! Our vice president is getting older and uglier every passing day.
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:38pm
My state, the woman was overdue
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 2:39pm
the
only
vp
with
professorship
in academia
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by lawalosky: 2:40pm
.
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 2:44pm
What did he gaved them as wedding gift?
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by yaqq: 2:44pm
this one na ancient couple ooo
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by and1one: 2:48pm
Oga he works with the VP and not President.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:52pm
enemyofprogress:
Please stop causing headache, abeg you.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 2:52pm
They look somehow
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 2:57pm
Amarabae:she looks like a wrestler and he must be her manager
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 2:58pm
Amarabae:
The most beautiful Igbo girl anywhere. Just charming!
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by mymadam: 3:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
"Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office)"...
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by 02Kebreal(m): 3:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
If u comment to get likes....
You will always make mistakes...
Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
He works at d VP's office....
wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention??
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by sanpipita(m): 3:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Forget the propaganda Ekene works for Osinbajo not Buhari, they called him Buhari's aide to hoodwink people
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by sanpipita(m): 3:12pm
02Kebreal:
He works in vice president office not president's office
He is osinbajo's aide not buhari's aide.
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Fakepastors: 3:15pm
Ipob junkirs will kill themselves o
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by lilytender: 3:21pm
NwaAmaikpe:
The so called aide is a Biafran bastard for working for Nigeria which his forefathers hate so much. Why didn't he get a job as aide to Nnamdi Cownu? And you expect Buhari to come to your potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping? You must be dreaming.
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 3:23pm
londonrivals:Lovely dress.
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Crossguy: 3:24pm
Get sense, the guy works in the VP office not the presido office
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) by Moganajoe: 3:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Buhari is Afraid of SE,SS, he is also afraid to enter Church because he have to remove his cap before entering the church.
(0) (Reply)
For Those Who Are Still Asking For Buhari’s Certificate / Breaking: FG Orders IG To Hand Over Saraki Money Laundering Case File / Nigeria Military Arrested Ten Innocent BOYS And Tag Them NDA
Viewing this topic: MONITZ, ucdennis(m), Tobescol(m), eiffel(m), Narldon(f), Tamad(m), ordainbuzz, David160(m), UncleJudax(m), abiodunraufu, jerryadigun, pepemendy(m), osymerga(m), crownit954, Ukwunu, alan056, ovanda(m), maybanks, reubenobi(m), Captain6(m), assemble, zagadat1, yomfad(m), maamisco(f), Hyflya(m), Esthefaith(f) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10