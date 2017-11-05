Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo At The Wedding Of Ekene Nwokoro And Margret Nwankwo In Ebonyi (Photos) (7745 Views)

Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.





see shoulder and body mass



she neva born she resemble him mama already, happy married life that is a woMANsee shoulder and body massshe neva born she resemble him mama already, happy married life



#No Filter Attitude 9 Likes





NwaAmaikpe:





This woman resemble the boy mama sef

She resemble that big duck for Sesame Street Cartoon way back





HML to them

#No Filter Attitude

Hey, slow down. Wish her happy married life first. Today na her day, let it pass. Then tomorrow or day after, marriage don old....then you can yab.



Me sef get wetin dey mah mind but i go pass. The gene that make Ibo women be like that get looong history....but make i zip am. Hey, slow down. Wish her happy married life first. Today na her day, let it pass. Then tomorrow or day after, marriage don old....then you can yab.Me sef get wetin dey mah mind but i go pass. The gene that make Ibo women be like that get looong history....but make i zip am. 2 Likes

It's good to honour and appreciate those who work for you... they feel good about it. It inspires them to continue giving their all.



Happy married life... Felicitation

Chai! Our vice president is getting older and uglier every passing day. 5 Likes

My state, the woman was overdue

What did he gaved them as wedding gift?

this one na ancient couple ooo

Oga he works with the VP and not President. 2 Likes

enemyofprogress:

What did he gaved them as wedding gift?

Please stop causing headache, abeg you. Please stop causing headache, abeg you. 1 Like

They look somehow

Amarabae:

They look somehow she looks like a wrestler and he must be her manager she looks like a wrestler and he must be her manager

Amarabae:

They look somehow





The most beautiful Igbo girl anywhere. Just charming! The most beautiful Igbo girl anywhere. Just charming!

...So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land.

"Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office)"... "Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro,

If u comment to get likes....

You will always make mistakes...

Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He works at d VP's office....

wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention?? If u comment to get likes....You will always make mistakes...Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.He works at d VP's office....wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention?? 1 Like

Forget the propaganda Ekene works for Osinbajo not Buhari, they called him Buhari's aide to hoodwink people Forget the propaganda Ekene works for Osinbajo not Buhari, they called him Buhari's aide to hoodwink people

If u comment to get likes....

You will always make mistakes...

Now read the post once more; Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He works at d VP's office....

wait! what if he works at the President's office, is it compulsory for d President to attend the wedding of a single individual when other critical National issues are begging for attention??

He works in vice president office not president's office



He is osinbajo's aide not buhari's aide. He works in vice president office not president's officeHe is osinbajo's aide not buhari's aide.

Ipob junkirs will kill themselves o

The so called aide is a Biafran bastard for working for Nigeria which his forefathers hate so much. Why didn't he get a job as aide to Nnamdi Cownu? And you expect Buhari to come to your potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping? You must be dreaming. The so called aide is a Biafran bastard for working for Nigeria which his forefathers hate so much. Why didn't he get a job as aide to Nnamdi Cownu? And you expect Buhari to come to your potopoto republic of drugs, robbery and kidnapping? You must be dreaming.

londonrivals:

Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo attends Wedding Ceremony of Mr. Ekene Nwokoro, (who works in VP's office) & wife Margret Nwankwo in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.



http://www.metronaija.com/photos-osinbajo-buharis-aide-wedding-ceremony/



Lovely dress. Lovely dress.



This is so sad,

What type of a President do we have?





So Buhari could not honour his own aide by gracing his wedding simply because he is Igbo and the occasion was in Igbo land. Get sense, the guy works in the VP office not the presido office