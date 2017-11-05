₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,997 members, 3,894,408 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 03:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) (884 Views)
Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday Is Today / Odumegwu Ojukwu And Yakubu Gowon Smile Together In 2010 Throwback Photo / Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu's 83rd Posthumous Birthday Is Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by austonclint(m): 4:24am
Anambra State Government yesterday marked the 84th Posthumous Birthday of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu
The icon, general and freedom fighter was born on the 4th of November, 1933 in the northern Nigerian town of Zungeru to Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, an Nnewi businessman and one-time richest man in West Africa. He joined the Nigerian army in 1957, rising to become its first indigenous Quartermaster. Following the January 1966 coup that toppled Nigeria's maiden independent civilian government, Colonel Ojukwu became the military governor of the old Eastern Region.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_SK1oI_Ttw
Ojukwu passed away in the United Kingdom on the 26th of November, 2011. He was accorded one of the most elaborate burial ceremonies in the history of Africa by the Nigerian army, his Igbo people and the President Goodluck Jonathan-led Federal Government. He is widely considered a legend, icon and freedom fighter, especially by his native Igbo people who see him in the same light as the Americans see George Washington, the Britons see Winston Churchill, the Indians see Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi and the Chinese see Mao Zedong.
cc: lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by sarrki(m): 4:32am
Following
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by dunkem21(m): 5:31am
Ebubedike!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by mgbadike81: 6:37am
using ojukwu's name to deceive voters won't work this time. what would he celebrate next? Biafran war veterans?
5 Likes
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by evanso6226: 8:53am
chai.... so oga obiano and ojukwu wife no fit buy better cake ...... na that fufu way them put there.....
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by kabakaauu: 8:58am
Omo this OJUKWU wife still dey shine oooo.... Chai ... See watin Ojukwu die leave for.......
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by candlewax: 3:54pm
Augustap
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:55pm
How many years after his death?
Obiano we are watching you in ancestors court.
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by AishaBuhari: 3:55pm
H
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by uzoclinton(m): 3:56pm
Criminals... Enemies of National Development
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by BiafraMyAss(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Anambra Government Celebrates Ojukwu's 84th Posthumous Birthday (Video) by Okoyiboz3: 3:57pm
Okay
(0) (Reply)
Aondoakaa Sacked / Aondooakaa / Bring Him Home
Viewing this topic: ubongga(m), GenBuhari(m), Iambehorlah(m), nwannemous(m), kingofthejungle(m), candlewax, lalasticlala(m), Osasnidas(m), axcer, fleshb(m), Caulay(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), choo, Iteghete1, Mynd44, chibike007, CROWNWEALTH019(m), lampidoo, jacide1, Anambra1stSon(m), Hollasmall(m), stevenson4realy, Dunkofia20(m), compressordaf(m), SeunEjire(m), theodara001(f), Phonefanatic, pmatchuks, sushieater, SLOVFO(m), brightsbella(m), nnamokenna(m), Slimceezy(m), koladebrainiac(m), davbaba, Bblak(f), bobothem(m), stokolie(m), bestview, Sofosbuvir, Donbosco22, ghuzy01, talk2percy(m), urielchisimdi, BiafraMyAss(m), elektra(f), Ugochibyke(m), Coolhaywhy(m), imoh81(m), Okoyiboz3, lenghtinny(m), icemania, Greatestchyke(m), mike234, AishaBuhari, Mpanyi, temblor1(m), Flaghouse1(m), okoyeokoye(f), fine8160, agabaI23(m), Felixalex(m), topsyking, proudlyND(m), denreehano(m), uzoclinton(m), quickberry(m), starrybaba(m), shurley22(f), Ekun123, matosneh(m), Crossguy, frankgreat(m), konjinus(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9