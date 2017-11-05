₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 5:43am
1. Because God commands it!
http://victorynetwork.org/BibleTithe.html
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 5:45am
Op are you a pastorpreneur? If you are, then I can see more than ten reasons the sheeple must tithe.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by gbegemaster(m): 5:49am
Please don't twist scripture. Jesus did not command tithing. Tithing is a form of giving.
Malachi 3: 8. Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.
This scripture is commonly applied to tithing alone but as you can see it also involves offerings. Basically God is saying:
Malachi 3: 10. Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
You have to look at preceeding the preceeding bible verse(Mal 3:8 ) before concluding on Mal 3:10. The aim is for the house of God to have "meat".
There wasn't much emphasis on tithing in the new testament because the believers usually gave ALL. I believe they did this out of love and because they were expecting the rapture at any moment. Love is key in your giving. A lot of people pay tithe out of fear of devourers. You cannot claim your love is perfect when you react out of fear.
1 John 4:18. There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.
I do love the modern day tithing system because it's a way of making sure that the church doesn't lack funds. I encourage it to be done out of love. It is not compulsory.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 5:53am
OtemSapien:i am not a pastor but a christian and believe in what it is written in the bible.God is the 1 that says we should tithe in the bible.i dnt write alone but i also posted bible verse(s) where you can confirmed it.goodluck
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 5:55am
gbegemaster:i am not twisting the scripture.jesus command it
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by ladyF(f): 5:58am
Una no dey tire for this tithe topic?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by Iseoluwani: 6:06am
OtemSapien:
Gbenu soun. ..otem na this kin thread we dey see you. Always trying to make relevance
When you are too wise, you end up been stu*id
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by 9japrof(m): 6:07am
Tithing is corruption in the church, tithing has ceased to exist, from the inception of Christianity, it has ceased
Tithing in the past was given to the levites tribe who never recieved landed inheritance among the twelve tribes of isreal. So Jehovah made provisions that they feed from every one tenth that was presented by the other tribes of Israel. They were priests by calling,(hereditary) and they never had any other job excepting helping in offering sacrifices on behalf of other Israelites in the temple.
What do we have now? Rouges in church robes, from the advent of Christianity, tithing ceased because the Hebrew nation(Judaism) lost God's favour and their worship no longer accepted, that is why today Christians no longer need to do animal sacrifices to appease God, so since no animal sacrifices, do you need the priest for the sacrifices?
Check out the Christian Greek Scriptures(New Testerment) there were no indications that tithing arrangement continued after the prior, during or after the death of Jesus Christ. Contributions were only made to take care of needs of the congregation or during a disaster. There were no indications that the apostles of those times profited from the gospel, Peter continued in his fishing business, Paul after dumping his law profession learnt tent making to support himself materially and so were many disciples. They never collected tithes or contributions from their congregation for their personal use or consumption
Let's assum Paul who was a missionary back then was like the
All pastors who collect tithes and convert to personal gains are rogues, criminals any name you deserve to give them. What they practice is corrupt form of Christianity
During Bible times, people whom God used for miracles never collected "kickbacks" for doing such miracles, neither did they profit from their spiritual work. Gehazi one of of Elishas servants who collected a gift gifted by Naaman that was rejected by Elisha previously was struck with leprosy. If Jesus Christ, his disciples and apostles of Bible times rejected gifts and self enrichment from the gospel, who the hell are these rogues to do otherwise.
Church contributions should be for maintenance of facilities and for disaster relieve and not into some useless pastors pockets for consumption. This confirms that their powers for operation are not even from God because when God gifts You a gift, maybe healing, prophesy etc and you misuse it, he takes back that power from you, but we see pastors all over the world eating fat while deceiving the congregation with false teachings of tithing. Pastorism now is a profession, where one goes for a course like it's tertiary education, qualifies opens a church while being lazy and the congregation keeps feeding him fat from their poor donations.
SIf Jesus were to visit physically churches of today, what will be his reaction today? When he sees the commercialism that goes in the church today, where all sorts of financial and economic messages are passed in the church while diluting the message about the kingdom of God and salvation( MMM was actively preached in the church by many pastors, Google the pictures are there in the internet). If Jesus was to be physically present in the church, what would be his reaction when he sees that different sections of church are being called out to carry their monetary donations in their hands and come out to recieve prayers according to the amounts one contributes( different prayer for 10 million, 5 million, 1 million, 10,000 and 100 naira donors).
What would be Jesus reaction to find out that PoS machines are now being pass round the church to ensure that you must drop money, even if you claim that you don't have physical cash, no wonder quite a number of people save themselves the embarrassment of going to church if they are broke.
Lemme tell you what Jesus would have done if he were physically present in any church and see the commercialism in the church, he would still do the same thing he did in the temple back then when he overturned the table of money exchangers, and claimed that the house of his father was for worship, while they have converted it as a den of robbers. What is now been done in churches are even worse now.
Now is time to take a step, a commercial church can never be from God, if it were, God would have taken back his power and support from them. Miracles that commercial churches do can never be from God, else when they recieve "kickbacks" for the healings they do, God would have withdrawn that ability to heal from them, meaning these churches that collect kickbacks and still continue healing collect their powers from a different source.
Now is the time to sit at home, do an honest research of the scriptures, do an honest and fervent prayer to God that you want to know the truth and serve him in a way and manner HE wants. He will surely answer your prayers
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 6:12am
Iseoluwani:
Eh eh eh eh. So I should shut up eh. Why should I shut up when a homo is trying to frame God Almighty up? God Almighty jejely remains hidden in everyone, yet a homo is lying against him that he said that we should be giving him ten percent of our hard-earned money. Rather than paying tithe to a thief like Yahweh or his pastors, I'd rather pay it to my fellow man in need.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 6:13am
Tithing is an Old Testament concept. The tithe was a
requirement of the Law in which the Israelites were
to give 10 percent of the crops they grew and the
livestock they raised to the tabernacle/temple
(leviticus 27:30,numbers 18:26,deuteronomy 14:24,2 Chronicles 31:5). In fact, the Old Testament Law
required multiple tithes—one for the Levites, one for
the use of the temple and the feasts, and one for the
poor of the land—which would have pushed the total
to around 23.3 percent. Some understand the Old
Testament tithe as a method of taxation to provide
for the needs of the priests and Levites in the
sacrificial system.
After the death of Jesus Christ fulfilled the Law, the
New Testament nowhere commands, or even
recommends, that Christians submit to a legalistic
tithe system. The New Testament nowhere
designates a percentage of income a person should
set aside, but only says gifts should be “in keeping
with income” (
1 Corinthians 16:2). Some in the
Christian church have taken the 10 percent figure
from the Old Testament tithe and applied it as a
“recommended minimum” for Christians in their
giving.
The New Testament talks about the importance and
benefits of giving. We are to give as we are able.
Sometimes that means giving more than 10 percent;
sometimes that may mean giving less. It all depends
on the ability of the Christian and the needs of the
body of Christ. Every Christian should diligently pray
and seek God’s wisdom in the matter of participating
in tithing and/or how much to give (
James 1:5). Above
all, all tithes and offerings should be given with pure
motives and an attitude of worship to God and
service to the body of Christ. “Each man should give
what he has decided in his heart to give, not
reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a
cheerful giver” (
2 Corinthians 9:7).
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by Iseoluwani: 6:14am
OtemSapien:
I still believe in your salvation ask hopefulandlord
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 6:16am
Iseoluwani:Ngbo Oga landlord, do you still believe I can be sheepulised at this my age?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 6:17am
OtemSapien:you this guy need salvation
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by Iseoluwani: 6:19am
OtemSapien:
What do u believe in.. ..
Nothing ever exist in a vacuum so u believe in something
Cut that crap n don't tell me u believe in nothing
EVEN NOTHING IS ENTITY ON ITS OWN
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by gbegemaster(m): 6:24am
adebisiseun2:Read what I wrote again. I've elaborated on my initial comment.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 6:25am
Iseoluwani:I don't do beliefs, I do knowing. I am a knower of myself as a god. Go and know yourself, then you won't be under the bondage of the words of any god anymore. It's a pity how humanity swims in the philosophies of the gods of religion who are currently encaged themselves.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by Samsimple(m): 6:25am
Op is one of those fake pastors that want a share from the member hardearned salary... Who told you God wants tithe for appreciation, your praise and worship is enough...
You can just use church mind give pastor money as dash... Nowadays have turned malachi verses to propaganda
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 6:28am
adebisiseun2:Salvation from what? Every human being is safe spiritually. It's only physical safety I think I need more and I can get that by getting bodyguards, although bodyguards can fall hands sometimes sha. However, I can't die before my time, according to the thummim of the light of God Almighty the father of Yahweh and Allah.
Op, thanks for your suggestion, but I'm safe already.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 6:29am
OtemSapien:ok
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by Iseoluwani: 6:37am
OtemSapien:
I already know myself, I am the express image of God, I am a god on earth, I stand as His representative, because I am a son, I have come across the one and only true God,
That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death
It is becoming mystical
For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.
Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by OtemSapien: 6:43am
Iseoluwani:
You called yourself a god, yet all you can do is to keep quoting the words of the gods who are already transitioned to 'glory'? Ain't you any word of wisdom generated by your own head?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by petra1(m): 6:54am
Jesus clearly endorsed tithing here
Matthew 23:23 (TLB)
"Yes, woe upon you, Pharisees, and you other religious leaders--hypocrites! For you tithe down to the last mint leaf in your garden, but ignore the important things--justice and mercy and faith. Yes, you should tithe, but you shouldn't leave the more important things undone.
Tithes and offetings are principled in the kingdom of God. It has always been there before the law came . Right from the days of Abraham it has come to stay . Just like other principles like worship , prayer , alms , fasting etc . Testaments don’t change principles
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 6:56am
petra1:weldone
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by bloodofthelamb(m): 7:16am
I HAVE JUST ONE QUESTION FOR THE OP, WHERE IS THE HOUSE OF GOD TODAY?
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by adebisiseun2: 8:33am
bloodofthelamb:not clear.
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by festwiz(m): 8:40am
Every Sunday on Nairaland, everybody is preaching tithes over salvation. First fruit, donations, "Help", have become the order of churches. Anyway sha, praise Zeus..
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by sKy007: 9:24am
What use is tithe when you still go out and practice wickedness and oppression
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by XXLDICK(m): 9:25am
First and foremost, the OP doesn't know what tithe is
Cash deposits are not allowed as tithes.
Tithes are meant to be eaten by the Levites and the poor.
The Levites are not allowed to work or own properties
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by SAMBARRY: 9:25am
Here we go again
|Re: 10 Reasons You Must Tithe! by jamarifox(m): 9:25am
trash!
