1. Because God commands it!

"A tithe of all you produce is the Lord's and it is Holy." (Lev. 27:30)



2. Because Jesus commands it!

"Yes, you should tithe, and you shouldn't leave the more important things undone either." (Matt 23:23) Tithing was the only thing Jesus commended the Pharisees for doing right!



3. Because tithing shows that God has first place in your life!

"The purpose of tithing is to teach you to put God first place in your life". (Deut. 14:23 (LB) If God does not have first priority in your finances, He isn't really first in your life and your witness for Christ is false!



4. Because it reminds you that everything you have was given to you by God!

"Always remember that it is the Lord your God who gives you the ability to produce wealth." (Deut. 8:18) Rather than feeling "I'm giving God 10% of my money," realize God is letting you keep 90% of HIS money. Without God's help, you would have nothing.



5. Because tithing expresses your gratitude to God for helping you earn income!

"How can I repay the Lord for all His goodness to me?" (Ps. 116:12) Here's the answer: "Each of you should bring a gift in proportion to the way the Lord your God has blessed you." (Deut. 16:17)



6. Because refusing to tithe is stealing from God!

If you don't tithe, God says you are using money that rightfully belongs to Him. "God says: "Will a man rob God? Yet you are robbing me!' But you ask, 'How do we rob you?' God says: 'In tithes and offerings. Bring your whole tithe to My house.'" (Mal. 3:8-19) (God has a right to whatever He asks for from you.)



7. Because tithing gives God a chance to prove to you that He exists and wants to bless you!

"Bring me your tithe. Test me in this," says the Lord, "and see if I won't throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that you will not have room enough for it, I will prevent pests from devouring your crops and the vines in your fields will be protected from plagues."



This is one of the most amazing promises in the Bible. God actually offers you a challenge. He says "I dare you!" Start tithing and watch what happens!" He not only promises to bless you with more, but He also promises to protect what you already have! In the Bible, tithing is the only way given that you can prove God exists. Start tithing and get ready for God's amazing blessings!



8. Because it is essential to spiritual growth!

"Just as you grow in everything in faith, in speech, in knowledge, in earnestness and love...see that you also grow in the grace of giving." Many Christians remain spiritual babies because they disobey God by not tithing.



9. Because tithing shows you really love God!

"Where your treasure is, your heart will be also." (Matt. 6:21) Wherever you put your money is where your affection is going to be. Every time you give back to God you are drawn closer to Him. You may say you love God, but 2 Cor. 8:8 says that your giving tests the sincerity of your love. You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.

Jesus said, "If you really love me, do what I command." (John 14:15)



10. Because tithing is an investment for eternity!

Jesus told us to "Store up treasures in heaven." (Matt. 6:19-20) How do you do that? By investing your money in helping people get to heaven! Most of the things you spend your money on will not even last for ten years, much less last for eternity.

http://victorynetwork.org/BibleTithe.html 2 Likes

Op are you a pastorpreneur? If you are, then I can see more than ten reasons the sheeple must tithe. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Please don't twist scripture. Jesus did not command tithing. Tithing is a form of giving.



Malachi 3: 8. Will a man rob God? Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee? In tithes and offerings.



This scripture is commonly applied to tithing alone but as you can see it also involves offerings. Basically God is saying:



Malachi 3: 10. Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.



You have to look at preceeding the preceeding bible verse(Mal 3:8 ) before concluding on Mal 3:10. The aim is for the house of God to have "meat".



There wasn't much emphasis on tithing in the new testament because the believers usually gave ALL. I believe they did this out of love and because they were expecting the rapture at any moment. Love is key in your giving. A lot of people pay tithe out of fear of devourers. You cannot claim your love is perfect when you react out of fear.



1 John 4:18. There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.



I do love the modern day tithing system because it's a way of making sure that the church doesn't lack funds. I encourage it to be done out of love. It is not compulsory. 28 Likes 2 Shares

OtemSapien:

i am not a pastor but a christian and believe in what it is written in the bible.God is the 1 that says we should tithe in the bible.i dnt write alone but i also posted bible verse(s) where you can confirmed it.goodluck

gbegemaster:

i am not twisting the scripture.jesus command it

Una no dey tire for this tithe topic? 16 Likes 1 Share

OtemSapien:

It's not God that said that you should tithe, it's Malachi that said so. Go and read the book of Malachi where Malachi was saying so. God Almighty, the creator of Yahweh, Allah, Vishnu, Moloch, Mazda, Atum, Odin etc wouldn't command humanity to send him money. For what?

Gbenu soun. ..otem na this kin thread we dey see you. Always trying to make relevance





When you are too wise, you end up been stu*id Gbenu soun. ..otem na this kin thread we dey see you. Always trying to make relevanceWhen you are too wise, you end up been stu*id

Tithing is corruption in the church, tithing has ceased to exist, from the inception of Christianity, it has ceased





Tithing in the past was given to the levites tribe who never recieved landed inheritance among the twelve tribes of isreal. So Jehovah made provisions that they feed from every one tenth that was presented by the other tribes of Israel. They were priests by calling,(hereditary) and they never had any other job excepting helping in offering sacrifices on behalf of other Israelites in the temple.



What do we have now? Rouges in church robes, from the advent of Christianity, tithing ceased because the Hebrew nation(Judaism) lost God's favour and their worship no longer accepted, that is why today Christians no longer need to do animal sacrifices to appease God, so since no animal sacrifices, do you need the priest for the sacrifices?



Check out the Christian Greek Scriptures(New Testerment) there were no indications that tithing arrangement continued after the prior, during or after the death of Jesus Christ. Contributions were only made to take care of needs of the congregation or during a disaster. There were no indications that the apostles of those times profited from the gospel, Peter continued in his fishing business, Paul after dumping his law profession learnt tent making to support himself materially and so were many disciples. They never collected tithes or contributions from their congregation for their personal use or consumption



Let's assum Paul who was a missionary back then was like the stupid greedy money conscious rouge pastors of today, he would have lorded it over the congregation back then to contribute and buy him a luxury ship, he can always use to sail for his missionary journeys, but no he boarded merchant ships even under the harshest of weather and boarding conditions and there were no indications whatsoever that the congratulations paid for those trips.



All pastors who collect tithes and convert to personal gains are rogues, criminals any name you deserve to give them. What they practice is corrupt form of Christianity

During Bible times, people whom God used for miracles never collected "kickbacks" for doing such miracles, neither did they profit from their spiritual work. Gehazi one of of Elishas servants who collected a gift gifted by Naaman that was rejected by Elisha previously was struck with leprosy. If Jesus Christ, his disciples and apostles of Bible times rejected gifts and self enrichment from the gospel, who the hell are these rogues to do otherwise.



Church contributions should be for maintenance of facilities and for disaster relieve and not into some useless pastors pockets for consumption. This confirms that their powers for operation are not even from God because when God gifts You a gift, maybe healing, prophesy etc and you misuse it, he takes back that power from you, but we see pastors all over the world eating fat while deceiving the congregation with false teachings of tithing. Pastorism now is a profession, where one goes for a course like it's tertiary education, qualifies opens a church while being lazy and the congregation keeps feeding him fat from their poor donations.



SIf Jesus were to visit physically churches of today, what will be his reaction today? When he sees the commercialism that goes in the church today, where all sorts of financial and economic messages are passed in the church while diluting the message about the kingdom of God and salvation( MMM was actively preached in the church by many pastors, Google the pictures are there in the internet). If Jesus was to be physically present in the church, what would be his reaction when he sees that different sections of church are being called out to carry their monetary donations in their hands and come out to recieve prayers according to the amounts one contributes( different prayer for 10 million, 5 million, 1 million, 10,000 and 100 naira donors).

What would be Jesus reaction to find out that PoS machines are now being pass round the church to ensure that you must drop money, even if you claim that you don't have physical cash, no wonder quite a number of people save themselves the embarrassment of going to church if they are broke.

Lemme tell you what Jesus would have done if he were physically present in any church and see the commercialism in the church, he would still do the same thing he did in the temple back then when he overturned the table of money exchangers, and claimed that the house of his father was for worship, while they have converted it as a den of robbers. What is now been done in churches are even worse now.



Now is time to take a step, a commercial church can never be from God, if it were, God would have taken back his power and support from them. Miracles that commercial churches do can never be from God, else when they recieve "kickbacks" for the healings they do, God would have withdrawn that ability to heal from them, meaning these churches that collect kickbacks and still continue healing collect their powers from a different source.



Now is the time to sit at home, do an honest research of the scriptures, do an honest and fervent prayer to God that you want to know the truth and serve him in a way and manner HE wants. He will surely answer your prayers 36 Likes 6 Shares

Iseoluwani:





Gbenu soun. ..otem na this kin thread we dey see you. Always trying to make relevance





When you are too wise, you end up been stu*id

Eh eh eh eh. So I should shut up eh. Why should I shut up when a homo is trying to frame God Almighty up? God Almighty jejely remains hidden in everyone, yet a homo is lying against him that he said that we should be giving him ten percent of our hard-earned money. Rather than paying tithe to a thief like Yahweh or his pastors, I'd rather pay it to my fellow man in need. Eh eh eh eh. So I should shut up eh. Why should I shut up when a homo is trying to frame God Almighty up? God Almighty jejely remains hidden in everyone, yet a homo is lying against him that he said that we should be giving him ten percent of our hard-earned money. Rather than paying tithe to a thief like Yahweh or his pastors, I'd rather pay it to my fellow man in need. 5 Likes

Tithing is an Old Testament concept. The tithe was a

requirement of the Law in which the Israelites were

to give 10 percent of the crops they grew and the

livestock they raised to the tabernacle/temple

(leviticus 27:30,numbers 18:26,deuteronomy 14:24,2 Chronicles 31:5). In fact, the Old Testament Law

required multiple tithes—one for the Levites, one for

the use of the temple and the feasts, and one for the

poor of the land—which would have pushed the total

to around 23.3 percent. Some understand the Old

Testament tithe as a method of taxation to provide

for the needs of the priests and Levites in the

sacrificial system.

After the death of Jesus Christ fulfilled the Law, the

New Testament nowhere commands, or even

recommends, that Christians submit to a legalistic

tithe system. The New Testament nowhere

designates a percentage of income a person should

set aside, but only says gifts should be “in keeping

with income” (

1 Corinthians 16:2). Some in the

Christian church have taken the 10 percent figure

from the Old Testament tithe and applied it as a

“recommended minimum” for Christians in their

giving.

The New Testament talks about the importance and

benefits of giving. We are to give as we are able.

Sometimes that means giving more than 10 percent;

sometimes that may mean giving less. It all depends

on the ability of the Christian and the needs of the

body of Christ. Every Christian should diligently pray

and seek God’s wisdom in the matter of participating

in tithing and/or how much to give (

James 1:5). Above

all, all tithes and offerings should be given with pure

motives and an attitude of worship to God and

service to the body of Christ. “Each man should give

what he has decided in his heart to give, not

reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a

cheerful giver” (

2 Corinthians 9:7). 5 Likes

OtemSapien:





Eh eh eh eh. So I should shut up eh. Why should I shut up when a homo is trying to frame God Almighty up? God Almighty jejely remains hidden in everyone, yet a homo is lying against him that he said that we should be giving him ten percent of our hard-earned money. Rather than paying tithe to a thief like Yahweh or his pastors, I'd rather pay it to my fellow man in need.



I still believe in your salvation ask hopefulandlord

Iseoluwani:







Ngbo Oga landlord, do you still believe I can be sheepulised at this my age?

OtemSapien:





you this guy need salvation

OtemSapien:

Ngbo Oga landlord, do you still believe I can be sheepulised at this my age?

What do u believe in.. ..



Nothing ever exist in a vacuum so u believe in something





Cut that crap n don't tell me u believe in nothing







What do u believe in.. ..Nothing ever exist in a vacuum so u believe in somethingCut that crap n don't tell me u believe in nothingEVEN NOTHING IS ENTITY ON ITS OWN

adebisiseun2:

i am not twisting the scripture.jesus command it Read what I wrote again. I've elaborated on my initial comment. Read what I wrote again. I've elaborated on my initial comment.

Iseoluwani:





What do u believe in.. ..



Nothing ever exist in a vacuum so u believe in something

Cut that crap n don't tell me u believe in nothing



EVEN NOTHING IS ENTITY ON ITS OWN I don't do beliefs, I do knowing. I am a knower of myself as a god. Go and know yourself, then you won't be under the bondage of the words of any god anymore. It's a pity how humanity swims in the philosophies of the gods of religion who are currently encaged themselves. I don't do beliefs, I do knowing. I am a knower of myself as a god. Go and know yourself, then you won't be under the bondage of the words of any god anymore. It's a pity how humanity swims in the philosophies of the gods of religion who are currently encaged themselves. 3 Likes

Op is one of those fake pastors that want a share from the member hardearned salary... Who told you God wants tithe for appreciation, your praise and worship is enough...



You can just use church mind give pastor money as dash... Nowadays have turned malachi verses to propaganda 4 Likes

adebisiseun2:

you this guy need salvation Salvation from what? Every human being is safe spiritually. It's only physical safety I think I need more and I can get that by getting bodyguards, although bodyguards can fall hands sometimes sha. However, I can't die before my time, according to the thummim of the light of God Almighty the father of Yahweh and Allah.

Op, thanks for your suggestion, but I'm safe already. Salvation from what? Every human being is safe spiritually. It's only physical safety I think I need more and I can get that by getting bodyguards, although bodyguards can fall hands sometimes sha. However, I can't die before my time, according to the thummim of the light of God Almighty the father of Yahweh and Allah.Op, thanks for your suggestion, but I'm safe already.

OtemSapien:

Salvation from what? Every human being is safe spiritually. It's only physical safety I think I need more and I can get that by getting bodyguards, although bodyguards can fall hands sometimes sha. However, I can't die before my time, according to the thummim of the light of God Almighty the father of Yahweh and Allah.

ok

OtemSapien:

I don't do beliefs, I do knowing. I am a knower of myself as a god. Go and know yourself, then you won't be under the bondage of the words of any god anymore. It's a pity how humanity swims in the philosophies of the gods of religion who are currently encaged themselves.



I already know myself, I am the express image of God, I am a god on earth, I stand as His representative, because I am a son, I have come across the one and only true God,



That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death





It is becoming mystical



For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.



I already know myself, I am the express image of God, I am a god on earth, I stand as His representative, because I am a son, I have come across the one and only true God,That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his deathIt is becoming mysticalFor it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?

Iseoluwani:







I already know myself, I am the express image of God, I am a god on earth, I stand as His representative, because I am a son, I have come across the one and only true God,



That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death





It is becoming mystical



For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.



Where is the wise? where is the scribe? where is the disputer of this world? hath not God made foolish the wisdom of this world?



You called yourself a god, yet all you can do is to keep quoting the words of the gods who are already transitioned to 'glory'? Ain't you any word of wisdom generated by your own head? You called yourself a god, yet all you can do is to keep quoting the words of the gods who are already transitioned to 'glory'? Ain't you any word of wisdom generated by your own head?

Jesus clearly endorsed tithing here



Matthew 23:23 (TLB)

"Yes, woe upon you, Pharisees, and you other religious leaders--hypocrites! For you tithe down to the last mint leaf in your garden, but ignore the important things--justice and mercy and faith. Yes, you should tithe, but you shouldn't leave the more important things undone.



Tithes and offetings are principled in the kingdom of God. It has always been there before the law came . Right from the days of Abraham it has come to stay . Just like other principles like worship , prayer , alms , fasting etc . Testaments don’t change principles

petra1:



Jesus clearly endorsed tithing here



Matthew 23:23 (TLB)

"Yes, woe upon you, Pharisees, and you other religious leaders--hypocrites! For you tithe down to the last mint leaf in your garden, but ignore the important things--justice and mercy and faith. Yes, you should tithe, but you shouldn't leave the more important things undone.



weldone

I HAVE JUST ONE QUESTION FOR THE OP, WHERE IS THE HOUSE OF GOD TODAY? 2 Likes

bloodofthelamb:

not clear.

Every Sunday on Nairaland, everybody is preaching tithes over salvation. First fruit, donations, "Help", have become the order of churches. Anyway sha, praise Zeus.. 1 Like

What use is tithe when you still go out and practice wickedness and oppression 2 Likes

First and foremost, the OP doesn't know what tithe is







Cash deposits are not allowed as tithes.



Tithes are meant to be eaten by the Levites and the poor.





The Levites are not allowed to work or own properties 3 Likes

Here we go again