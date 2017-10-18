₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,906,804 members, 3,893,746 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 07:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. (1413 Views)
|Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Marcdon10(m): 6:47am
Dear Friend,
Some feel that saving money in the bank is a good strategy to building wealth. Though, it is very good to save, it is not a good wealth building strategy. The gains of real estate investment far outweigh that of saving in the bank for the following reasons:
1. *Currency always diminish in value while real estate appreciates:*
The purchasing power of money continually diminishes. The things One million naira could buy five years ago are not the same things it can buy today. However, real estate always appreciates. If you buy a plot of land in a good location, take effective possession and perfect necessary
documentation today, in five years’ time, you can sell it for up to 10× or more of the price you bought it.
2. *Return on savings is infinitesimal while returns on real estate investments are huge:*
When you save your money in the bank or do a fixed deposit, your returns on investment are usually single digit per annum. Conversely, based on the rate of development in the area you purchase your landed property or building, the return on investment are often huge. If you buy a house for example and let it out to tenants, between a decade to two, you will have recovered your investment and you will continue to make profit for the rest of your life.
3. *Your money in the bank simply makes the banker richer while your money in real estate makes you richer:*
If you save money in the bank, the money will be used by the bank to give
out loans and you will be paid an interest. The difference between the interest given by the customer who loans your money and the amount given to you is taken by the bank. Thus making the banker richer. On the other hand, when you invest in real estate, the difference between the price you bought the property and the price you are selling it is taken completely by you.
Thus making you richer.
4. *Expenses always arise to deplete your savings but your property is always there appreciating in value:*
When you have money saved in the bank, no matter how disciplined you are,
there will always be expenses that will arise to deplete the savings. When
you invest such funds into real estate, your cash is tied into an
investment that will be appreciating in value no matter how lose you are
with the remaining cash in your possession.
5. *None of the rich ascribe their success in gathering wealth to saving but most of them have impressive property portfolios (more than 90% of them):*
Of all the wealthy individuals in the world, I do not know of anyone whose wealth strategy was saving in the bank. However, a cursory look at the wealthiest individuals in the world, in Africa and even in Nigeria show that property investment is the preferred wealth building option.
Now you know, It's time to act
****
4 Likes
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by phemzy200: 7:19am
Nice
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by davidflipcy5856: 7:19am
it's true. but how do I invest in real estate?
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Funbii(f): 7:19am
Very true but sadly the fear of being duped won't be make one want to invest in real estate tho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Ghnaija(m): 7:20am
Cool
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by jrotiweteku: 7:21am
.
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by celestialAgent(m): 7:21am
Okay.
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by rawpadgin(m): 7:22am
Funbii:fear........
One of the major tools the devil uses to hold people back
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by nony43(m): 7:22am
F
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Hofbrauhaus: 7:22am
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by wickyyolo: 7:22am
Great write-up. As an investor the only money I transfer to my savings account is what I intend to spend for the Month.
My money is in one investment or another. F*ck the Banks
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by ayoadekunle79(m): 7:23am
how can i start this estate stuff my bank are just chooping my money with #50 when ever i withdraw.
1 Like
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by obisco4u: 7:24am
Please how can I invest in real estate? Is there a company I can invest and get returns. Am thinking of N100k
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Cutehector(m): 7:25am
Oya real estate agents should mention me.. I am ready to invest ..
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by engrhorla(m): 7:30am
davidflipcy5856:
I can be of help.
I am a Real Estate Consultant with a reputable firm.
I can advice you based on your needs, your financial power & your aspirations
Whatsapp or call me on +2347031168455 for more information
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by iamord(m): 7:32am
obisco4u:with 100k u can start with a wooden koisk.. real estate no be Ponzi ;-)
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by akilo1: 7:32am
very true,I just bought a plot of land in warri worth 1.4m but if I decide to sell that land now for just a period of 2months since I bought it,I will sell it for 2.2m and customers are ready to cash it but I will build on it,saving money in the bank is like giving ypir money to those who want to be richer with yoir money,but the problem with real estate is the problem of been dupe by greedy nigerians
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by engrhorla(m): 7:34am
obisco4u:
Yes you can invest in real estate.
Do you know that in real estate, you buy and wait. You don't wait to buy!
I am a real estate consultant with a reputable firm.
And yes, you can invest with 100k. Call or whatsapp me on 07031168455
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by engrhorla(m): 7:38am
Cutehector:
Lol.
Oya I have mentioned you.
The fact is as it is stated up there.
Real estate bought in a good location and with a reputable firm is the way to go.
When you have the opportunity, buy into real estate.
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by younglawya(m): 7:38am
Always consult a property lawyer before concluding any real estate deal. I can be reached for any questions on 07037836881
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Cutehector(m): 7:38am
engrhorla:oya affiliate me with a reputable real estate firm
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by ibkgab001: 7:41am
Not in Okinni
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by engrhorla(m): 7:42am
Cutehector:
Call or whatsapp me sir.
I am a real estate consultant with a reputable firm that has serviced estates in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja & Ibadan.
Check my signature or better still, call or whatsapp me on +2347031168455
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by tayorh(m): 7:42am
Will definitely invest in REAL estate when i have the money..
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by Webman007: 7:42am
Should also talk about how to invest in real estate and investment options available.
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by salt1: 7:42am
Hmm
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by SuperKlean: 7:43am
OP you're on point like hard ni.pples
|Re: Five Reasons Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In Te Bank. by RapportNaija(m): 7:46am
B
(0) (Reply)
Hmmm Details On How To Browse Free Using A Dstv,hitv And Mytv Decoder With A Pc / Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You;must To Be Read / Financial Freedom. Have Your Money Work For You;must To Be Read
Viewing this topic: zuby4real10(m), Kimy97(f), Fatherly, braimahoboh, ogzille(m), diin(m), whisper88(m), eddy1212(m), Zamzamiu, Queenbalikees(f), engrhorla(m), BabaO2, kaybams1(m), Nonkit(m), DONMAYOR19(m), yungest(m), nastyesco(m), zeedof(m), BabaCommander, ewen, Ajakayekoke(m), RapportNaija(m), btrocky09, Marcdon10(m), kenp20(m), simbol(f), ChineseBuggati3(m), timesup234, ijeshaboy, Bekeem(f), udemzyudex(m), hokafor(m), Benuromi, mokaflex(m), buchionwuazor(m), manmoraskk and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19