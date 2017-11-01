₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Islie: 7:04am
•Seven strong men around Buhari
Masters of intrigues, plots
‘They’re vestiges of Kaduna Mafia’
By Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Islie: 7:05am
BB
BABACHIR DAVID LAWAL
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 7:06am
The word cabal is just a myths
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by xreal: 7:10am
May GOD help them all.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Hofbrauhaus: 7:12am
There is no cabal in Asorock...
Buhari is just dull.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by aolawale025: 7:25am
Buhari is the cabal. The cabal is buhari. If buhari isn't comfortable with the "cabal" he would have shown them the door
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:32am
sarrki:keep fooling yourself
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by MIPNIG: 7:37am
What have they done with the power?
What is a king without followers?
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by sarrki(m): 7:37am
Boleyndynasty2:
Since you know them tell us
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by FarahAideed: 7:41am
OP you forgot to add Babachirs name and the name of the grand commander of the cabal who is no other than the desert demon Muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by paBuhari(m): 7:52am
Yet one BMC stalwart said my article of Wisdom about Aso Rock cabal http://www.nairaland.com/4151853/intelligence-report-head-aso-rock was rubbish.
CC: oladeebo
Who appointed the cabal? Was it not Vegetable? The people he can "Trust" as supported by zombies? How anybody will attempt to excuse Vegetable using "He is Unaware" to shield him from the rotten dubious acts committed by the cabal is nothing but gross Hypocrisy.
Aso Rock cabal act like a football team. While the strikers such as Mammam Daura, Babachir (His sacking was just window dressing), Abba Kiyari, Danbazau, Lawal Daura etc do the dirty work, the coach - Buhari/Vegetable pretends he knows nothing about it. But in the end, their goals and objectives are the same.
Buhari is a renowned Serial Pretender!
Only people of wisdom will understand this article.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Jesusloveyou(m): 8:00am
They are qualified to be cabal
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by mkoabiola: 8:11am
All these fulani men that refuse to retire back to their farm are the one controlling Nigeria abi.
2019, gullible Nigerians will stil vote him.no walah
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by edo3(m): 8:14am
NoChill:Na booking code?
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by QueenOfNepal: 8:32am
These cabals are all core northerners that only care about the betterment of the North and nothing else.
How some Yorubas still support this nonsense baffles me daily
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by surgical: 8:57am
sarrki:yes its a myth to cover buhari's inadequacies , he is the leader the bulk stops on his table ,he should be held responsible for the actions of his government not some imaginary cabal. a Case in point is the maina gate that was wrongly ascribed to some cabals it turns out buhari knew about everything as revealed by the HOS buhari is just a pretentious saint''
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by TrueSenator(m): 9:10am
He that sits in the Most High shall laugh
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by cashlurd(m): 9:12am
It's no longer news that a cabal runs our government.
It's no longer news that PMB is not fit to run the government.
It's no longer news that appointments in our government is loopsided.
It's no longer news that Nigeria and Nigerians are in regret.
It's no longer news that this is a government of lies, run by liars for/onbehalf of liars
Its no longer news that we are tired of this government.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by 9jayes: 9:13am
MIPNIG:
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by donlucabrazi(m): 9:14am
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Cutehector(m): 9:14am
And who were the cabal in Jonathan's regime?
Daft people
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by ALAYORMII: 9:14am
I wan join the cabals ooo
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Lomprico2: 9:14am
sarrki:
Yeah, Aisha thinks so too.
Oga!
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by oka4ugoo: 9:15am
I don't know why I keep getting this feeling that Nnamdi Kalu is going to resurrect in Anambra State and the rest of the SE come November 18 via die hard Biafran sympathizers not just IPOB members.
My feelings though.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Mrkumareze(m): 9:17am
QueenOfNepal:Bro they don't care about the North, it is the worst zone you can ever think of. All the wealth ends in their pocket.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by NotComplaining: 9:18am
Abeggi where do i apply?
Stealing is not corruption
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:18am
It is noted.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by Atiku2019: 9:19am
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by aaronson(m): 9:21am
There is no such thing as CABAL, The word CABAL is just fancy word for political vices. You need to realize government works like a bureaucracy, Orders flying from every offices are all being executed in the name of government but when something goes wrong we tend to pry and probe a particular sector, At that point, the usage of government goes out the window scaling it down to a particular individual. Now what are those CABALS?
CABALS are the already built poor, corrupt structure upon which any administration rules the people. Past administration met the structure and ruled with it, same thing as the current administration and so when the structure can not be altered to suit the populace need, it's magically turns to CABAL invisible hands network in form of people. which is such a BIG, COWARDICE and CONVINCING excuse for any government in power to not live up to responsibilities/expectations.
|Re: Unmasking The Cabal In Aso Rock by NgcoboP: 9:21am
Seven strong men around Buhari
Masters of intrigues, plots
‘They’re vestiges of Kaduna Mafia’
By Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja
FLASH BACK
Once upon a time, Nigeria was under the influence of a group known as the Kaduna Mafia. It was a group of politicians, young intellectuals, top civil servants, businessmen and high ranking military officers from the northern part of the country.
It was believed to had operated from Kaduna, the capital city of the defunct Northern Region.
They were so powerful that no key decision of the government, including appointments in the civil and security services could be executed without their knowledge.
The Kaduna Mafia held the levers of power and influence in Nigeria right from the 1966 counter-coup down to the rebirth of democracy in 1999.
They toppled every government that did not have their imprimatur during that era and any attempt to topple governments installed by them was treated as a rebellion and brutally crushed.
Many of its members were educated at the famous Barewa College and possesed a certain level of managerial competence. They were known for their intelligence, commitment to the traditional values and socio- political and economic interests of Northern Nigeria.
The group thrived on a robust network of alliances among northern aristocrats and top government functionaries who favoured the group’s northern and Islamic bent. Although it operated like a cult and had no open register, some famous names associated with the group include, Adamu Ciroma, Mamman Daura, Ibrahim Tahir, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Mahmud Tukur and Mohammadu Buhari.
THE CABAL
In the last two and half years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, a lot of strange and unimaginable things have happened around the corridors of power.
Although many Nigerians from across regional divides made enormous sacrifices to ensure that All Progressives Congress (APC) won the historic election that brought Buhari to power, his famous “I Belong To Everybody and I Belong To Nobody” declaration in his inaugural address was a shocker to many of his benefactors who thought they were equal stakeholders in the new administration by virtue of their sweat and toil during the electioneering campaigns.
By the time, Buhari made his first set of appointments, political pundits were quick to identify that he actually belonged not to every Nigerian. It soon became apparent that his words and actions were guided by an informal group he had assembled to work with him.
In essence, those who are familiar with this shadowy group believe that they are behind the many controversial appointments of the Buhari administration. They are the brains behind the absolute secrecy surrounding the health of President Buhari and his frequent trips abroad to seek medicare.
They are the Cabal, a congregation of very close family members, trusted friends and political associates. They share a common ideology of holding strongly to political power and advancing the economic interests of the group and the North. They are an offshoot of the once dreaded Kaduna Mafia.
Earlier in the year when President Muhammadu Buhari’s health deteriorated and he was flown abroad to receive medical care, a member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr. Junaid Mohammed, had accused some key officials of the Presidency of manipulating the situation for their own selfish reasons.
Mohammed, a medical doctor and former member of the House of Representatives, argued that by denying Nigerians free access to the President and keeping the status of his health as a secret, the officials whom he referred to as the cabal in Aso Rock were working behind the scene to feather their own nests.
According to him, the cabal was an offshoot of the once dreaded Kaduna Mafia which held sway in the 1980s, adding that, its members were exploiting the poor health status of the President by getting him to sign away huge contracts worth billions of dollars.
In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, Mohammed named one Mamman Daura, said to be a nephew to President Buhari as the head of the cabal. According to him, Daura is being assisted by Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President. He also named the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr Babachir Lawal, as a member of the group.
Mohammed said Nigerians should not blame anybody but Buhari himself and the people he brought into power for whatever mess his administration is recording because “these people” will continue to hold Buhari and the whole of Nigeria captive.
First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, had an interview with the BBC, Hausa Service, where she alluded to the presence of a group who have held her husband captive. Although she did not give any names, her description of the modus operandi of the group perfectly tallies with what Junaid Mohammed had told the world.
Members of the cabal have unfettered access to the President and they are usually abreast of his thinking and policy directions. They are his ardent supporters who do the odd jobs to safeguard the regime. They have their hands in every pie and have been fingered in most controversies, scams and scandals that have bedevilled the current administration.
Profile of those Nigerians believed to be member of the Cabal in Aso Rock.
•MAMMAN DAURA
Alhaji Mamman Daura, is an uncle to President Muhammadu Buhari. Although Daura is two and half years older than the President, the nephew-uncle relationship has been extremely close and dates back to their childhood years. For the two men, it has been bond of blood and mutual respect.
It is said that Buhari had always listened to and confided in Mamman Daura because of the mutual trust both men had cultivated over the years. However, critics say the relationship is too close for comfort because it has practically made Mamman Daura the defacto President in the current administration.
Daura is said to have studied Economics but went into journalism and rose to become Editor of The New Nigerian in the 1970s.
When the then Major Geberal Muhammadu Buhari overthrew the democratically elected government of President Shehu Shagari in 1983, Daura was one of the few people that Buhari trusted enough to give principal advisory roles. He later served as Head of the African International Bank and also chairman of the board of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).
Mamman Daura is alleged to have influenced most of the controversial appointments President Buhari made since the administration came into power. Daura was the one who singlehandedly brought up Abba Kyari, the current Chief of Staff to the President. No doubt, he simply brought into his uncle’s administration, his foster son.
He has no official portfolio in this administration but reportedly maintains an office in one of the guest houses in the Villa, popularly referred to as the Glass House. He parades a large retinue of staff and a fleet of official cars.
The story was told of how the wife of the President (Aisha) and her children once confronted Daura and blamed him for all the negative image the government had acquired, warning him to stay away from their husband and father. Perhaps, what they do not know is that Aisha may have known her husband for about thirty nine years but Buhari and Daura have maintained their bond of brotherhood for nearly more years.
•ABBA KYARI
Abba Kyari was born in 1938. He had his early Education at Borno Middle School and Barewa College, Zaria. He holds a Bachelors and Masters Degrees from the University of Cambridge and the University of Warwick in Law and Sociology. In 1959 he enlisted in the Nigerian Army as an Officer Cadet and attended the 12th Regular Officers’ Training School, Teshia, Ghana from March 1959 – September 1959.
Kyari proceeded to the Mons Officer Cadet School, Aldershot, England where he had training from October 1959 to March 1960.
He held various appointments in the army, includHe held various appointments in the army, including Platoon Commander and then Transport Offices in the 1 Brigade Transport Company, Second-in-Command and then Commander in the Nigerian Army Artillery, Commander of 1 Brigade, Kaduna and Commanding Officer 5th Battalion, Nigerian Army, Kano. In July 1967, General Yakubu Gowon appointed Abba Kyari Governor of North-Central State after it was formed from the Northern region during the military regime of Yakubu Gowon.
Although his regime was not tolerant to the media, he was among the top brass of the military who subtly advocated for a return to civilian rule during the Gowon era. After retirement from the Nigerian Army, he was appointed to the Board of Directors of First Bank of Nigeria, Standard Alliance Insurance and Merchant Bank of Commerce.
He became Chairman of Gamah Flour Mills and of Alif Engineering and Construction. He has also worked with the New Nigeria Development Company, New Africa Holdings, African International Bank, United Bank for Africa, Unilever, and Mobil in various capacities over the years. Kyari led the Northern delegates to the 1994 National Constitutional Conference, and was appointed Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the conference. He was appointed the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on August 27, 2015.
Today, Kyari can safely be considered as the third person in the triumvirate of the Buhari administration. Although he is not from Daura by birth, he is by his adoption and association over a long period.
He is reputed to be the only person outside Buhari and Mamman Daura who knows the true health status of the President. It was the duo of Kyari and Mamman Daura who shuttled between Abuja and London during President Buhari’s prolonged medical vacation which lasted 104 days.
The first major scandal linked to him was the alleged N500m bribery involving officials of a major telecommunications firm which was in breach of Nigeria laws and doomed to go bankrupt if it paid the huge fine imposed on it by the Nigeria Communications Commission.
Although, Kyari has denied any link with the said transaction, the telecommunications firm had since moved on without undergoing the full penalties it was meant to hear for flouting the rules on registration of SIM cards Since Kyari is the clearing officer to the President and receives mails on his behalf, every leaked memo is a scandal in his office. He has not been at ease since a memo from the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, leaked into the social media.
The most recent episode of a leaked memo was the salvo fired by the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in response to the query issued to her on the Maina scandal.
The alleged altercation between Kyari and Oyo-Ita at the Council Chambers just before the Federal Executive Council meeting has gone viral on social media.
•LAWAL MUSA DAURA
Lawal Daura was born in Daura, Katsina State, on August, 5, 1953. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1977–1980 and started his carrier in the State Security Service (SSS) in 1982 where he rose to the rank of Director. He was the Deputy Director, Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, between 2003 and 2007.
He also served as State Director of the SSS at various times in Kano, Sokoto, Edo, Lagos, Osun and Imo states. He attended various professional courses both home and abroad including the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos.
His appointment to head the secret police was greeted with a lot of criticisms apparently because of the fact that he hails from the same village as President Buhari.
Many Nigerians viewed it as an act of nepotism but some others dismissed the objections as unnecessary distraction. He is credited with the conflicting security reports which have kept the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC in jeopardy till today.
If DaurIf Daura were not part of the ministers serving in the inner temple, if he were not part of the privileged group running this administration, he would long have been shown the way out for daring to submit security reports nailing a nominee of the President who was due for confirmation by the National Assembly.
•HAMMED ALI
Colonel Hammed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) was born on January 15, 1955. He was Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Nigeria from August 1996 – August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. He is married and blessed with 4 children.
Ali holds a Masters degree in Criminology.
After retirement from the Nigerian Army, he became Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, a northern lobby group, He was appointed as the Comptroller-General of Customs on August 27, 2015.
Prior to his appointment as the helmsman of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Ali was the Chief of Staff to General Muhammadu Buhari throughout the period of his repeated attempts at the presidential election on different political platforms. Ali has been in the news several times for the wrong reasons.
It was he who lifted the ban placed on rice importation through the land borders by the previous regime.
The policy somersault led to a reversal of fortunes for rice farmers in the country. Much later, Ali succumbed to the public outcry that trailed his pronouncements and eventually the ban on rice importation was restored. He had a running battle with the Senate after the upper chamber of the parliament summoned him to respond to some issues in respect of his job.
He did not only shun the summon but when he reluctantly did show up, he appeared on mufti to the chagrin of the lawmakers who politely sent him away and gave him a fresh date to return in his official uniform. Ali has since gone to court to halt the parliament from interrogating him and compelling him to wear the uniform.
He recently relaunched the Buhari Support Organisation ( BSO), a common platform of the over 600 pressure groups mobilising towards the re-election of President Buhari in 2019. Critics of the regime have said that Ali jumped the gun when he launched the second term for President Buhari when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not declared electioneering campaigns open. He is a member of the cabal, one of the untouchables and it is unlikely that INEC will impose any sanctions on him as it threatened to do when Governor Ayo Fayose launched his own campaign.
