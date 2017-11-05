₦airaland Forum

Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by metronaija3: 8:56am
Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun attends 80th Birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Olutoyin Olakunrin, first woman chartered accountant in Nigeria.

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-gov-amosun-birthday-party-nigerias-first-female-accountant-chief-mrs-olutoyin-olakunrin/

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by haywire07(m): 8:58am
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:41pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin
shocked


I just tire my brother...
Buhari does not lead by example.
What is Buhari still doing on Earth?

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Biety: 5:43pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin
senseles post.

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by esthy86: 5:43pm
wow,more age to u
Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Nigeman: 5:44pm
If you CAN be a Chartered Accountant, ICAN.

I am a member but that Cult making life difficult for aspiring Accountants in Nigeria.

Rubbish old people.

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:44pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin
I hope u tell the same to ur dad if he hits 80 smh.

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 5:45pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by HORLADY(m): 5:45pm
Happy birthday ma.

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Adeyinka12(m): 5:46pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin
chisos!
make you kuku ask for her address , make you go kill her . haaaaHAAA she dey disturb you ?

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lelvin(m): 5:47pm
Quit smoking that sh*it bro...

haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 5:47pm
Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore....

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Achorise: 5:48pm
She had her education @ the times when education has great value, and learning process was conducive.
Not now that every lecturer wants tithe
.

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by ladel(m): 5:48pm
GOOD ONE. HE WAS ALSO AT THE 83RD BIRTHDAY OF PROF T. O OGUNLESI LAST JULY, THE FIRST NIGERIAN PROFESOR OF MEDICINE

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:48pm
NaijaElba:
Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore....
shocked

Deactivate your account if you don't like it.
Don't take out your life's frustration on an innocent Mod doing his job.

Life is Eazi!

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 5:52pm
NaijaElba:
Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore....
hmmmm
meaning you have two accounts because this one showed it was registered last year. undecided

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by janellemonae: 5:58pm
Aww the celebrant looks younger dn her age. Wishing her good health.

This amosun and his wife. kiss

Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by ufotty2001: 5:59pm
Just one paper left for me to join the team of qualified chartered accountant... Lord God almighty help me to become ACA .. Jesus name! Amen.
Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 6:09pm
Yewandequeen:
hmmmm
meaning you have two accounts because this one showed it was registered last year. undecided

I have more than two sef. ...I have been on NL from the time of sexkillz, 190 and other crazy NLders back then. I am sure they are also operating on diff account now....
Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lilytender: 6:10pm
haywire07:
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

The unfortunate people that gave birth to an idiotic slowpoke like you deserve to be hanged.
Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 6:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:

shocked

Deactivate your account if you don't like it.
Don't take out your life's frustration on an innocent Mod doing his job.

Life is Eazi!

If the mod is doing his job...that doesn't mean he/she should be bringing useless topic on front page.

