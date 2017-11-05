₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,089 members, 3,894,589 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 November 2017 at 06:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) (2639 Views)
Governor Amosun At The Convocation Ceremony Of Babcock University / Fayose Pictured With Tinubu, Okorocha, Osinbajo, Amosun At Lagos @ 50 Gala Night / Obasanjo ,His Wife Bola Obasanjo, Amosun At 2016 Ibogun Olaogun Day Today (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by metronaija3: 8:56am
Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun attends 80th Birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Olutoyin Olakunrin, first woman chartered accountant in Nigeria.
http://www.metronaija.com/photos-gov-amosun-birthday-party-nigerias-first-female-accountant-chief-mrs-olutoyin-olakunrin/
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by haywire07(m): 8:58am
What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:41pm
haywire07:
I just tire my brother...
Buhari does not lead by example.
What is Buhari still doing on Earth?
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Biety: 5:43pm
haywire07:senseles post.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by esthy86: 5:43pm
wow,more age to u
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Nigeman: 5:44pm
If you CAN be a Chartered Accountant, ICAN.
I am a member but that Cult making life difficult for aspiring Accountants in Nigeria.
Rubbish old people.
2 Likes
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:44pm
haywire07:I hope u tell the same to ur dad if he hits 80 smh.
6 Likes
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 5:45pm
haywire07:
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by HORLADY(m): 5:45pm
Happy birthday ma.
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Adeyinka12(m): 5:46pm
haywire07:chisos!
make you kuku ask for her address , make you go kill her . haaaaHAAA she dey disturb you ?
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lelvin(m): 5:47pm
Quit smoking that sh*it bro...
haywire07:
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 5:47pm
Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore....
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Achorise: 5:48pm
She had her education @ the times when education has great value, and learning process was conducive.
Not now that every lecturer wants tithe
.
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by ladel(m): 5:48pm
GOOD ONE. HE WAS ALSO AT THE 83RD BIRTHDAY OF PROF T. O OGUNLESI LAST JULY, THE FIRST NIGERIAN PROFESOR OF MEDICINE
1 Like
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:48pm
NaijaElba:
Deactivate your account if you don't like it.
Don't take out your life's frustration on an innocent Mod doing his job.
Life is Eazi!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 5:52pm
NaijaElba:hmmmm
meaning you have two accounts because this one showed it was registered last year.
3 Likes
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by janellemonae: 5:58pm
Aww the celebrant looks younger dn her age. Wishing her good health.
This amosun and his wife.
2 Likes
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by ufotty2001: 5:59pm
Just one paper left for me to join the team of qualified chartered accountant... Lord God almighty help me to become ACA .. Jesus name! Amen.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 6:09pm
Yewandequeen:
I have more than two sef. ...I have been on NL from the time of sexkillz, 190 and other crazy NLders back then. I am sure they are also operating on diff account now....
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by lilytender: 6:10pm
haywire07:
The unfortunate people that gave birth to an idiotic slowpoke like you deserve to be hanged.
|Re: Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 6:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
If the mod is doing his job...that doesn't mean he/she should be bringing useless topic on front page.
(0) (Reply)
Anthony Enahoro Dies At 87 / Obasanjo, Mark Unable To Register / Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: First Come,first Serve
Viewing this topic: cookieL, alegekola(m), Bibidear(f), eniany, Sinmi53(m), noeloge82(m), ambssp, suregurl(f), Shaibuakor, abu12, ovoskee(m), holardemoranky(f), DonroxyII, uniqueboi(m), Nukilia, OMECP, NaijaElba(m), austinauto(m), pinkpebbles(f), magoo10, sniperwolf(m), babaskool(m), Lyns32uk(m), eliokwun(m), t1976(f), NaturFund(m), Mathano(m), Hearthynukeh(f), KefeeBRIGHT91(m), habsydiamond(m), Bonjoro, manuelzz(m), horciglowri(f), ibadanfinest(m), cletusjnr(m), olups(m), calaharry, abuchilag, splenzard, Olachase(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9