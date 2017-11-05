Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olutoyin Olakunrin's 80th Birthday Party. Ibikunle Amosun Attends (Photos) (2639 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/photos-gov-amosun-birthday-party-nigerias-first-female-accountant-chief-mrs-olutoyin-olakunrin/ Ogun state Governor Ibikunle Amosun attends 80th Birthday of Chief (Mrs.) Olutoyin Olakunrin, first woman chartered accountant in Nigeria.

What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin 1 Like 2 Shares

I just tire my brother...

Buhari does not lead by example.

senseles post.

wow,more age to u

If you CAN be a Chartered Accountant, ICAN.



I am a member but that Cult making life difficult for aspiring Accountants in Nigeria.



Rubbish old people. 2 Likes

I hope u tell the same to ur dad if he hits 80 smh.

What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

Happy birthday ma. 1 Like

What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin chisos!

chisos!

make you kuku ask for her address , make you go kill her . haaaaHAAA she dey disturb you ?





Quit smoking that sh*it bro...

Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore.... 1 Like

She had her education @ the times when education has great value, and learning process was conducive.

Not now that every lecturer wants tithe

. 1 Like

GOOD ONE. HE WAS ALSO AT THE 83RD BIRTHDAY OF PROF T. O OGUNLESI LAST JULY, THE FIRST NIGERIAN PROFESOR OF MEDICINE 1 Like

Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore....



Deactivate your account if you don't like it.

Don't take out your life's frustration on an innocent Mod doing his job.



Deactivate your account if you don't like it.

Don't take out your life's frustration on an innocent Mod doing his job.

Life is Eazi!

Thunder will fire the mod that brought this rubbish to front page....what's NL turning to for God sake? It wasn't like this 8years ago when I joined newly. Where did we get it wrong for crying out loud. No meaningful post anymore.... hmmmm

hmmmmmeaning you have two accounts because this one showed it was registered last year.





This amosun and his wife. Aww the celebrant looks younger dn her age. Wishing her good health.

Just one paper left for me to join the team of qualified chartered accountant... Lord God almighty help me to become ACA .. Jesus name! Amen.

hmmmm

meaning you have two accounts because this one showed it was registered last year.

I have more than two sef. ...I have been on NL from the time of sexkillz, 190 and other crazy NLders back then. I am sure they are also operating on diff account now....

What's is 80 years old still doing on earth? Abeg come and be goin

The unfortunate people that gave birth to an idiotic slowpoke like you deserve to be hanged. The unfortunate people that gave birth to an idiotic slowpoke like you deserve to be hanged.