The Center for the Study of Global Christianity (CSGC) at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary calculates that Christians sent out approximately 400,000 international missionaries in 2010. [/b]And nearly half of the world's top missionary-sending countries are now located in the global South.



[b]The CSGC reports that "of the ten countries sending the most missionaries in 2010, three were in the global South: Brazil, South Korea, and India." Other notable missionary senders included South Africa, the Philippines, Mexico, China, Colombia, and Nigeria.



However, the United States still tops the chart by far in terms of total missionaries, sending 127,000 in 2010 compared to the 34,000 sent by No. 2-ranked Brazil.



But examine the data differently—in terms of missionaries sent per million church members—and Palestine comes out on top at 3,401 sent, followed by Ireland, Malta, and Samoa. (Interestingly, South Korea ranks No. 5 at 1,014 missionaries sent per million church members, a sign of the continued strength of its missions movement compared to the No. 9-ranked United States at 614 missionaries sent).



The CSGC says U.S. dominance is part of a persistent missions imbalance: "The 10 countries that sent the most international missionaries in 2010 were home to 32 percent of the world's church members but sent almost 73 percent of all international missionaries."



Meanwhile, most missionaries continue to go to mostly Christian nations. "The 'top nine' receiving countries were home to only 3.5% of the world's non-Christians but received more than 34% of all international missionaries," notes the CSGC. "All nine have Christian majorities, and they were home to over 34% of the world's Christians in 2010."



By contrast, "The ten countries with the most non-Christians in 2010 were home to 73% of all non-Christians globally. Because many of them restrict or deny missionary access, however, they received only 9% of all international missionaries," notes the CSGC. The lion's share are in China, India, and Nigiera, where "large numbers of home missionaries also work among non-Christians."



The country that received the most missionaries in 2010? The United States, with 32,400 sent from other nations.



Also interesting is the fact that South Korea, which previously occupied the No. 2 spot (as detailed in a 2006 CT cover story, "Missions Incredible" , now appears to have been eclipsed by unlikely contenders. According to the CSGC, Brazil, France, Spain, and Italy all sent more missionaries than South Korea did in 2010. (Browse the full results on pp. 76-77 of the report.)



Meanwhile:



...The countries receiving the most missionaries per million people are overwhelmingly in Oceania and the Caribbean and have majority Christian populations. More striking, the ten countries that received the most missionaries per million non-Christians averaged almost one for every seven. This includes Samoa, at the top of the list, received more than one missionary for every three non-Christians. None of these countries was less than 90% Christian and only three were less than 95%. Suriname, with a bare Christian majority (51%), ranked 93rd on the list, while Albania, the highest-ranked country with a true Christian minority (32%), ranked 137th out of 232 countries. In addition, Samoa received one missionary for every 2.5 non-Christians. Tonga received one missionary for every 7.4 non-Christians, and Micronesia one for every 11.1 non-Christians.

publicpolicy.pepperdine.edu/masters-13

The CSGC also estimates that in just seven years, more than 9 in 10 people in the world will be religious, up 2 percent over similar data collected in 2010. It predicts that Christianity will be only the fifth-fastest growing religion in the world, coming in behind the Baha'i faith, Islam, Sikhism, and Jainism.



CT has previously reported on research that examines the future of Christianity, as well as on trends in the faith such as the "end of nominal Protestantism." Last September, CT spotlighted Asian American religiosity, noting that Asian American evangelicals are more likely than white evangelicals to say that Christianity is the only path to eternal life.



Don't worry d ones leaving from Nigeria are actually escaping d country 6 Likes 2 Shares

United States has the total highest with 127,000 but Palestine has the highest missionaries/total Christians at 3,000

Don't worry d ones leaving from Nigeria are actually escaping d country Nigeria is not even in the top 10. When it comes to mission work no one beats US, South Korea and Brazil. These Three Countries has some of the most radical missionaries. They are the ones who dare go into Islamic Nations. While the South Korean missionaries are actively involved in smuggling ppl out of North Korea into the South. Nigeria is not even in the top 10. When it comes to mission work no one beats US, South Korea and Brazil. These Three Countries has some of the most radical missionaries. They are the ones who dare go into Islamic Nations. While the South Korean missionaries are actively involved in smuggling ppl out of North Korea into the South. 1 Like

Nigeria is not even in the top 10.

Becos most of dem only want to go to Western countries. Its an avenue to "check out" Becos most of dem only want to go to Western countries. Its an avenue to "check out" 2 Likes

With the ugly brand of Christianity going on here, we are in dire need of true gospel ministers. 3 Likes

Becos most of dem only want to go to Western countries. Its an avenue to "check out" Issorait let the Americans go middle east they've enjoyed all their lives. Plus when they run into trouble they have the US dept of States to call upo. We Nigerians can't be jumping from fry pan to fire. We want to focus on rechristianizing Europe



Lalasticlala Issorait let the Americans go middle east they've enjoyed all their lives. Plus when they run into trouble they have the US dept of States to call upo. We Nigerians can't be jumping from fry pan to fire. We want to focus on rechristianizing EuropeLalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

The world keeps turning into a global shiithole by the day, regardless of how religious people claim to be. Who religion epp





And those ISIS people too, can't they be called missionaries in their own right, afterall aren't they propagating the gospel of Islam, albeit radically? Who the missionaries epp sefThe world keeps turning into a global shiithole by the day, regardless of how religious people claim to be. Who religion eppAnd those ISIS people too, can't they be called missionaries in their own right, afterall aren't they propagating the gospel of Islam, albeit radically?

Who the missionaries epp sef The world keeps turning into a global shiithole by the day, regardless of how religious people claim to be. Who religion epp





And those ISIS people too, can't they be called missionaries in their own right, afterall aren't they propagating the gospel of Islam, albeit radically?

You people talk about things you really don't know. There is no friendship between any two religions. As a matter of fact Christianity as eradicated more religions in the world than Atheism or secularism would ever do. And we would continue to eradicate more. I don't care about Religion at all I care about Christianity so when you compare ISIS to Missionaries I just laugh. Indeed they are practicing their own religion beliefs but we are at two opposite end of a pole.



And actually the world isn't getting worse it is actually getting very better and sweeter by the day. I don't know what you think you've faced in life but belief me the people of Old had it worse. There is far more peace in the world today, medical advances, technological breakthrough. Today, I am not King of any Kingdom but I tell you I am living a far more comfortable life than even Solomon. Or did Solomon ever had the Privilege of flying in a Plane, sleeping on a big awesome foamy bed, or even have the opportunity of watching Premiership. You live in great times my friend! Don't let the Devil tell you a Lie. You people talk about things you really don't know. There is no friendship between any two religions. As a matter of fact Christianity as eradicated more religions in the world than Atheism or secularism would ever do. And we would continue to eradicate more. I don't care about Religion at all I care about Christianity so when you compare ISIS to Missionaries I just laugh. Indeed they are practicing their own religion beliefs but we are at two opposite end of a pole.And actually the world isn't getting worse it is actually getting very better and sweeter by the day. I don't know what you think you've faced in life but belief me the people of Old had it worse. There is far more peace in the world today, medical advances, technological breakthrough. Today, I am not King of any Kingdom but I tell you I am living a far more comfortable life than even Solomon. Or did Solomon ever had the Privilege of flying in a Plane, sleeping on a big awesome foamy bed, or even have the opportunity of watching Premiership. You live in great times my friend! Don't let the Devil tell you a Lie. 4 Likes

With the ugly brand of Christianity going on here, we are in dire need of true gospel ministers. There is always tendency for us as a people to put down what we have. If you study some of the horrors that European Christians did during the times of the Spanish Inquisition etc then you would give an award to Nigeria pastors who steal money. Well many of the errors of Nigeria's brand of Christianity has been identified and I belief over time churches will evolve to trash out those problems.The decentralization of Churches as at the era of the Catholic Church eventually turned out for the good and evil of the Church. It unfortunately meant that reform will be hard to implement as many clergies are doing their own thing and call it God's 'directive' and it is impossible for anyone to put them in order. But it also worked to the good of the Church in that no particular problem would last for two generations as there is constant review of doctrines and practices in many quarters and no particular clergy has such a wide enough influence to brainwash all of Christianity's population. At worse you will brainwash your Church members but not the entire 2 billion Christians. There is always tendency for us as a people to put down what we have. If you study some of the horrors that European Christians did during the times of the Spanish Inquisition etc then you would give an award to Nigeria pastors who steal money. Well many of the errors of Nigeria's brand of Christianity has been identified and I belief over time churches will evolve to trash out those problems.The decentralization of Churches as at the era of the Catholic Church eventually turned out for the good and evil of the Church. It unfortunately meant that reform will be hard to implement as many clergies are doing their own thing and call it God's 'directive' and it is impossible for anyone to put them in order. But it also worked to the good of the Church in that no particular problem would last for two generations as there is constant review of doctrines and practices in many quarters and no particular clergy has such a wide enough influence to brainwash all of Christianity's population. At worse you will brainwash your Church members but not the entire 2 billion Christians. 1 Like

There is always tendency for us as a people to put down what we have. If you study some of the horrors that European Christians did during the times of the Spanish Inquisition etc then you would give an award to Nigeria pastors who steal money. Well many of the errors of Nigeria's brand of Christianity has been identified and I belief over time churches will evolve to trash out those problems.The decentralization of Churches as at the era of the Catholic Church eventually turned out for the good and evil of the Church. It unfortunately meant that reform will be hard to implement as many clergies are doing their own thing and call it God's 'directive' and it is impossible for anyone to put them in order. But it also worked to the good of the Church in that no particular problem would last for two generations as there is constant review of doctrines and practices in many quarters and no particular clergy has such a wide enough influence to brainwash all of Christianity's population. At worse you will brainwash your Church members but not the entire 2 billion Christians.

God bless and grease your Brain and mine too.



The last time I read about Papacy's reign and the sales of indulgence, I felt so sad for those generation. Christ was ridicule and accused of being unmerciful, the Redemptive Work of Grace was turned to what you obtained by religiously define work instead of faith in the atoning blood of Christ.



In another hand I was disappointed in European who are frontier of the Gospel, who are now backsliding. God bless and grease your Brain and mine too.The last time I read about Papacy's reign and the sales of indulgence, I felt so sad for those generation. Christ was ridicule and accused of being unmerciful, the Redemptive Work of Grace was turned to what you obtained by religiously define work instead of faith in the atoning blood of Christ.In another hand I was disappointed in European who are frontier of the Gospel, who are now backsliding.

Nigeria is not even in the top 10. When it comes to mission work no one beats US, South Korea and Brazil. These Three Countries has some of the most radical missionaries. They are the ones who dare go into Islamic Nations. While the South Korean missionaries are actively involved in smuggling ppl out of North Korea into the South. Nigeria sends people to go and open church businesses throughout the world but never missionaries. Nigeria sends people to go and open church businesses throughout the world but never missionaries.

Keep the good work brothers.



God will protect you all.





Who's sending and receiving them too? Muslims nko?Who's sending and receiving them too?

When they can't convince their fellow smart citizens.

They spread out to uncivilized and unenlightened part

of the world, where there are sizable population of the

gullible people and desperados.

United States has the total highest with 127,000 but Palestine has the highest missionaries/total Christians at 3,000

Some nonentities in Nigeria are clamouring that Israel must kill all Palestinians because these Nigerian Christian fools think all Palestinians are Muslims so they should all be killed by the God most beloved Israelites. Some nonentities in Nigeria are clamouring that Israel must kill all Palestinians because these Nigerian Christian fools think all Palestinians are Muslims so they should all be killed by the God most beloved Israelites.

Christianity will grow stronger despite the negetive influences of some teachers

These guys are real xtains preaching to win souls and not tithe. Am sure the missionaries who sacrified thier lives in the jungles of nigeria are turning in their graves with the kind of xtainity we dey practise here. U dem no dey send to middle eastThese guys are real xtains preaching to win souls and not tithe. Am sure the missionaries who sacrified thier lives in the jungles of nigeria are turning in their graves with the kind of xtainity we dey practise here.

Christianity will only wax stronger and stronger





Atheism is dead

Muslims nko?

Who's sending and receiving them too? ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Qaeda, etc ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Qaeda, etc

I knew Nigeria must make the list, business men missionaries



Nigeria sends people to go and open church businesses throughout the world but never missionaries.

