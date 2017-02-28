Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "I'm A Muslim, My Christian Fiancee Wants Me To Become Christian Before We Wed" (14177 Views)

My Uncle Wants Me In Amorc / Renouncing My Christian Faith / What I Did With My Christian Faith? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

I got this mail. Kindly read and share your views and advice. The person in question is reading. Thanks. See the unedited mail after the cut.



YOUR ADVICE IS NEEDED: I AM BEEN PRESSURED TO GET MARRIED AND ALSO CHANGING MY RELIGION





"I wonder why she should be pressuring me to change my religion before getting married to her. I sorted an advice from a pastor, and I was told that she was not the woman for me. That i will have problems along the marriage. After I few consideration, I decided to also sort for advice from Nairalanders.



I am a muslim and my woman is a christian. She is forcing me to change my religion which i have been practicing since childhood. Taking such a decision is not that easy you know. To change my religion because of a woman? I don't think it is right. She has also refuse to change to my religion. Now, her family are pressuring and want me to change my religion. I am writing this to seek advice from Nairalanders to give me direction to follow... I know many will yab, insult or in-sugar me... I just need a candid advice." 2 Likes 2 Shares

You should convert to Christianity sharp sharp



My mum got married to my dad because he promised to change from islam to Christianity. A year after he changed. Today, am happy he did. We are all happy for it. You will be happy for. It's a Leap in the right direction. 163 Likes 11 Shares

Change your religion IF YOU LOVE HER 37 Likes 3 Shares

Change to christian because christianity is the only way you can make heaven when you are dead.



Change before it is too late. Dnt say i didnt warn you 87 Likes 8 Shares

You are looking for a girl to convert via marriage? I am very sure that someone like you will force her to change to islam after marriage. Leave her alone if you can't change your religion. Let her be. She has been practising her own religion since childhood too. 75 Likes 3 Shares

You will definitely loose her respect and the respect of everyone around you. If she had agreed to marry you as a Muslim but later convince you to change then no problem. But forcing you to change sends an ugly message that you don't exert any authority in the relationship especially as the man. It means you forfeit the right to have any strong opinion that may oppose her own in the future, and she will feel entitled to make you change yours and accept hers. If you are ready to let go of your religion now, then don't come complaining when she asks you to change your job or settlement or country or diet or anything else that may be fundamental to your life.

If you want to convert convert because you are convinced Christianity is the best religion for you.

Just like I won't advise any of you to change to the other's religion as a condition for marriage.

If you love each other and have been dating each other up to this time where you are convinced you are meant for each other, I don't see why then you have to change your religion at this time of the relationship. 75 Likes 7 Shares

EazyMoh:

You will definitely loose her respect and the respect of everyone around you.

if he change? that's a lie. if he change? that's a lie. 26 Likes 1 Share

Odikwa serious.

Lemme sit down and read



Meanwhile, pastors breaking beautiful relationships since 19gborooooooooo



11 Likes

Why forcing you?

I'm a Christian but that is plain wrong.

What happened to freedom of religion?

You don't force someone to convert to your religion.

That's stupid.





I can't believe some people above me support the lady.

See if she really loves you religion will not stand in the way.#Fact.

Just let her go abeg!

Converting to another religion is something. Now converting because you were FORCED to is something else.Let her go.Your true wife will come. 95 Likes 7 Shares



Why do you have to do something if you don't want to? It's a different thing when conversion is of your own volition, otherwise it will be like the pursuit of unhappiness if you are a religious person. So many biased suggestionsWhy do you have to do something if you don't want to? It's a different thing when conversion is of your own volition, otherwise it will be like the pursuit of unhappiness if you are a religious person. 11 Likes

ernesty20:

Change to christian because christianity is the only way you can make heaven when you are dead.



Change before it is too late. Dnt say i didnt warn you 31 Likes 3 Shares

It is a matter of choice and agreement with her. But one thing I know is that you should not be the one to change your religion. It is your wife that must follow your religion path. 14 Likes 1 Share

Guy,If you really believe in your religion i.e very sure its the right way,then why convert ? Pls if that's the condition for marriage, I'm sorry but you have to decline(I don't know how you made it this far sef if religion would be the barrier). N.B: its your life and i wont be there before or after you make the decision but know that you'll definitely live with whatever decision you make forever. 12 Likes 2 Shares





my grandfather is a Muslim (Alhaji)... his wife (my grandmother is a Christian (Evangelist Holy Flock)... both resting in peace...



my mom's twin is a Christian (mfm)... her husband is a Muslim (Alhaji)...



all married one woman... all stayed loyal... even me sef...



Anyways... point is... she saw you a Muslim... she fell in love with you a Muslim... why bring crazy condition at one minute to marriage... I won't tell you what to do... whatever decision you make... stick with it and don't let anyone sway you...



oh... my Le Boo...



Her father Muslim... her mother Christian (Methodist)...



plenty examples mehn... and all had one wife... I'm a Muslim... Le Boo is a Christian...my grandfather is a Muslim (Alhaji)... his wife (my grandmother is a Christian (Evangelist Holy Flock)... both resting in peace...my mom's twin is a Christian (mfm)... her husband is a Muslim (Alhaji)...all married one woman... all stayed loyal... even me sef...Anyways... point is... she saw you a Muslim... she fell in love with you a Muslim... why bring crazy condition at one minute to marriage... I won't tell you what to do... whatever decision you make... stick with it and don't let anyone sway you...oh... my Le Boo...Her father Muslim... her mother Christian (Methodist)...plenty examples mehn... and all had one wife... 42 Likes 3 Shares

lalasticlala:

I got this mail. Kindly read and share your views and advice. The person in question is reading. Thanks. See the unedited mail after the cut.



YOUR ADVICE IS NEEDED: I AM BEEN PRESSURED TO GET MARRIED AND ALSO CHANGING MY RELIGION





"I wonder why she should be pressuring me to change my religion before getting married to her. I sorted an advice from a pastor, and I was told that she was not the woman for me. That i will have problems along the marriage. After I few consideration, I decided to also sort for advice from Nairalanders.



I am a muslim and my woman is a christian. She is forcing me to change my religion which i have been practicing since childhood. Taking such a decision is not that easy you know. To change my religion because of a woman? I don't think it is right. She has also refuse to change to my religion. Now, her family are pressuring and want me to change my religion. I am writing this to seek advice from Nairalanders to give me direction to follow... I know many will yab, insult or in-sugar me... I just need a candid advice."

How about dropping the religion and persuade her to drop hers? you guys would enjoy your marriage without religion. How about dropping the religion and persuade her to drop hers? you guys would enjoy your marriage without religion. 11 Likes 1 Share

My brother, you are not a Muslim. You probably only bear a Muslim name. Cos if you are one, and you stand firm on your religion, no lady can force you to drop your religion all in the name of marriage. I'm not saying you shouldn't convert, but it should come from your mind and not being coerced into it. I'm a Muslim and I pray Allah give you the wisdom and understanding to solve your riddle. 74 Likes 2 Shares

iPopAlomo:

I'm a Muslim... Le Boo is a Christian...



my grandfather is a Muslim (Alhaji)... his wife (my grandmother is a Christian (Evangelist Holy Flock)... both resting in peace...



my mom's twin is a Christian (mfm)... her husband is a Muslim (Alhaji)...



all married one woman... all stayed loyal... even me sef...



Anyways... point is... she saw you a Muslim... she fell in love with you a Muslim... why bring crazy condition at one minute to marriage... I won't tell you what to do... whatever decision you make... stick with it and don't let anyone sway you...



oh... my Le Boo...



Her father Muslim... her mother Christian (Methodist)...



plenty examples mehn... and all had one wife... bro, you just won my internet man of the day. bro, you just won my internet man of the day. 24 Likes 3 Shares

This

ritababe:





if he change? that's a lie. Tell me you wouldn't loose respect for your brother if comes home to tell you he's converting to Islam because his girlfriend asked him to! Tell me you wouldn't loose respect for your brother if comes home to tell you he's converting to Islam because his girlfriend asked him to! 10 Likes

Same way some Muslim families ask the man to become a Muslim should he want the hand of their daughter in marriage.

Make you decide for yaself if it is worth the sacrifice. 2 Likes

It baffles me when people of different religious beliefs are in a serious relationship. Before I married, once I am approached for a relationship, I ask these three questions

1. What are your religious beliefs?

2. What is your genotype, and can I see an evidence (as I happen to be AS)?

3. When can we go do a mutual HIV test?

The responses from these three questions determine if the relationship can start. 13 Likes 4 Shares

if he cannot marry her as a Muslim as she is willing to marry him as a christian there they should both go their separate ways. 2 Likes

Since both parties are not ready to switch religion for whatsoever reasons, then we shouldn't be far fetch which ur relationship brouhaha.







even law of magnetic force States that like poles repel while unlike poles attract... buh ur case is different



Two wrongs can not make a right... No level 1 Like

I came out of a relationship like this. God knows I loved her to bits. She completed me, totally. And up till now I know I haven't completely gotten over her. Problem was she wanted me too to convert. I'm a Christian, she is a Muslim.



You need to understand that this is Africa. And marrying means your entire family is marrying. So whatever decision you decide to take, put your family too into consideration. For me, I knew it will kill my mother, so I didn't go ahead with it. And again, I think it should be the lady converting and not the other way.



Besides, are you sure she really loves you? If she does, then she too should be ready to cross oceans for you. Love is not only one sided. Whatever you decide to do, I wish you all the best. Because in the end, you'll probably follow your heart and do what it's telling you to do. 7 Likes 1 Share

Evrytin must nt b on Nairaland, xtians wl denifinitely tel u 2 agree while Muslims wl tel u 2 remain a Muslim, dis is religious ish and has a lot 2 do wt ur choice, b a man, no wat u wnt and go 4 it. Best of luck!!! 6 Likes

My contribution



I will advise you not to change. If your wife to be can't have tolerance for your religion despite knowing you have a good character, I'm not sure she is good enough for you. Because marriage institution is solely based on tolerance, understanding, wisdom and of course God guidance. Trust me, if you change your religion for her, she will ask for more things after you guys got married cos she will think you should be able to do anything she ask if you can change your religion for her. 7 Likes 1 Share

Hold on. Buhari is calling, you will speak with him so he will adcicerone you on what to do

Hmm

Lolz

So you mean that your option is choosing between the man you love and want to spend the rest of your life with or sticking with your Arab religion?



I am not sure which part of the country you are from but to save yourself from being beheaded for apostate tell your man to keep your conversion secret if you chose to convert.