Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by dabeto: 5:03am
ABUJA – The Federal Government has suspended Chief Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, in a statement on Sunday, said that recent actions of Obono-Obla who is equally an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, ran contrary to the enabling act that established the panel.


Consequently, the AGF directed Obono-Obla to “henceforth desist from carrying out any operation in his capacity as head of the panel”.

Obono-Obla was notified of his suspension via a letter dated November 1 with file number HAGF/SH/2017/VOL/1/60, which was signed by the AGF.

In the letter, Malami maintained that activities of the panel contravened established administrative procedures and protocols in the nation’s civil service structure.


He warned Obono-Obla to strictly comply with FG’s directive that he should hands-off from further presiding over any activity in the name of the panel.

Obono-Obla was also barred from further granting press interviews without firstly securing permission to speak on any official matter.

“Obla is also instructed to henceforth seek clearance from the AGF before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters, while he is directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the panel to the Minister for onward transmission to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.


Malami’s letter titled, ‘RE: Directive In Respect of Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, Chiarman of the Special Investigation Panel on the recovery of public property’, was said to be a follow-up to a previous letter from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to the statement, Malami’s letter to Obono-Obla read: “I have received a letter Ref. SH/OVP/DCOS/FMJ/0424 dated 20thOctober, 2017 in respect of the above subject from the Office of the Vice President.

“In the said letter, the Vice President expressed his concerns on the activities of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property which runs contrary to the enabling Act establishing it. He also noted that the activities of the Panel run foul or contrary to established administrative procedures and protocols in the Federal Civil Service structure.

“In view of the foregoing coupled with the directives contained in the letter under reference, you are hereby directed to refrain from any further action or taking any step in your capacity as the Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property with immediate effect until directed otherwise by His Excellency, the Vice President.

“While you are to await further instructions in respect of the Panel’s mandate, you are hereby directed to promptly provide a detailed up-to-date report on the activities of the Panel to the undersigned for onward transmission to the Vice President.

“Furthermore, you are required to henceforth seek clearance from the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice before granting any media interview or making press releases on official matters.

“While appealing for immediate and strict compliance with the contents of this letter, please, accept the assurances of my warm regards and best wishes”.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-fg-sacks-obono-obla-chairman-public-assets-recovery-panel/amp/

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by ArcFresky(m): 5:16am
All this politicians should also sack themselves, they are not doing a good job.
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:38am
useless fellow

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by congorasta: 5:51am
OK.
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by famifox: 5:54am
Okay
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by REDshouse(m): 5:57am
He was sacked cos he refused to do their bidding... Power above power removed him...
The Cabal in action..
U go against them or touch the untouchable.. U are fired..
How can Malawi refuse him to grant press interview or release press statement..

Nigeria Don enter One chance
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by aolawale025: 6:10am
Long overdue! Some of his utterances must have embarrassed the government
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Idokojimmy: 6:12am
Corruption fighting back
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by okosodo: 6:22am
This man can talk nonsense for africa. He is an embarrassment to the law

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by okosodo: 6:24am
REDshouse:
He was sacked cos he refused to do their bidding... Power above power removed him...
The Cabal in action..
U go against them or touch the untouchable.. U are fired..
How can Malawi refuse him to grant press interview or release press statement..

Nigeria Don enter One chance
Have you listened to this nitwit called obla speak?

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by superstar1(m): 7:11am
okosodo:
Have you listened to this nitwit called obla speak?

He is empty headed and speaks without weighing his words before uttering them

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Omeokachie: 7:19am
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

This same Obla was on channels TV defending Maina.

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by tdbankplc: 7:26am
superstar1:


He is empty headed and speaks without weighing his words before uttering them

He talks foolishly yes but garbage shehu and adesina are not better in talking also but all the same, good for him and awaiting lauretta's own.
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by evy1(m): 7:50am
REDshouse:
He was sacked cos he refused to do their bidding... Power above power removed him...
The Cabal in action..
U go against them or touch the untouchable.. U are fired..
How can Malawi refuse him to grant press interview or release press statement..

Nigeria Don enter One chance
The sack was necessary,he is someone that can so twist the law just to defend his paymaster by saying nonsense..and he doesn't like being corrected or criticised,you dare do that and he blocks you as his friend on Facebook.
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by sdindan: 8:10am
This is a tout.

Listened to this man on channels TV.

I pettied Buhari.
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by paulchineduN(m): 8:27am
Pls my fellow Nairalanders, how do I post my pre-wedding pix on nairaland? Someone with good heart should help me please and I will happy that u made me happy this morning
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by davodyguy: 8:28am
REDshouse:
He was sacked cos he refused to do their bidding... Power above power removed him...
The Cabal in action..
U go against them or touch the untouchable.. U are fired..
How can Malawi refuse him to grant press interview or release press statement..

Nigeria Don enter One chance

This comment indeed confirms that Nigeria is in Trouble

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Nbote(m): 8:28am
It seem dis country has been running in autopilot
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Marcelinho(m): 8:29am
ok
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by cosmatika(m): 8:29am
Corruption fighting corruption
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by yjgm(m): 8:29am
Power play
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by chelseaboi(m): 8:31am
This man dat always spew trash on channels TV...long over due
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by ipobarecriminals: 8:31am
sad nah dem sabi
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Dandsome: 8:32am
And someone said Nigeria has hope?
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Saintp(m): 8:33am
See Malami talking. Hahahahaha When a corrupt man is suspending another corrupt man
Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by mrchiwaga098: 8:34am
the account boosting format

Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Robbin7(m): 8:34am
What's happening here?

