|Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by dabeto: 5:03am
ABUJA – The Federal Government has suspended Chief Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-fg-sacks-obono-obla-chairman-public-assets-recovery-panel/amp/
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by ArcFresky(m): 5:16am
All this politicians should also sack themselves, they are not doing a good job.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:38am
useless fellow
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by congorasta: 5:51am
OK.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by famifox: 5:54am
Okay
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by REDshouse(m): 5:57am
He was sacked cos he refused to do their bidding... Power above power removed him...
The Cabal in action..
U go against them or touch the untouchable.. U are fired..
How can Malawi refuse him to grant press interview or release press statement..
Nigeria Don enter One chance
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by aolawale025: 6:10am
Long overdue! Some of his utterances must have embarrassed the government
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Idokojimmy: 6:12am
Corruption fighting back
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by okosodo: 6:22am
This man can talk nonsense for africa. He is an embarrassment to the law
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by okosodo: 6:24am
REDshouse:Have you listened to this nitwit called obla speak?
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by superstar1(m): 7:11am
okosodo:
He is empty headed and speaks without weighing his words before uttering them
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Omeokachie: 7:19am
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
This same Obla was on channels TV defending Maina.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by tdbankplc: 7:26am
superstar1:
He talks foolishly yes but garbage shehu and adesina are not better in talking also but all the same, good for him and awaiting lauretta's own.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by evy1(m): 7:50am
REDshouse:The sack was necessary,he is someone that can so twist the law just to defend his paymaster by saying nonsense..and he doesn't like being corrected or criticised,you dare do that and he blocks you as his friend on Facebook.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by sdindan: 8:10am
This is a tout.
Listened to this man on channels TV.
I pettied Buhari.
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by paulchineduN(m): 8:27am
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by davodyguy: 8:28am
REDshouse:
This comment indeed confirms that Nigeria is in Trouble
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Nbote(m): 8:28am
It seem dis country has been running in autopilot
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Marcelinho(m): 8:29am
ok
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by cosmatika(m): 8:29am
Corruption fighting corruption
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by yjgm(m): 8:29am
Power play
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by chelseaboi(m): 8:31am
This man dat always spew trash on channels TV...long over due
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by ipobarecriminals: 8:31am
nah dem sabi
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Dandsome: 8:32am
And someone said Nigeria has hope?
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Saintp(m): 8:33am
See Malami talking. Hahahahaha When a corrupt man is suspending another corrupt man
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by mrchiwaga098: 8:34am
|Re: Okoi Obono-Obla Suspended As Chairman Panel On The Recovery Of Public Property by Robbin7(m): 8:34am
What's happening here?
