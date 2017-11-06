₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by dably: 5:36am
Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan was among distinguished guests at the 75th birthday celebration of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. According to Linus Okorie, who represented Speaker Dogara at the event, a huge crowd surged and applauded Mama Peace when she arrived and many took selfies with her...
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by dably: 5:37am
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by sarrki(m): 5:39am
Why won't they take selfi with her ?
She a former. First Lady
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by DontForceUnity: 5:44am
sarrki:
I am sure nobody will give Aisha such a reception in the South.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by magoo10: 5:50am
Mama peace
Slayer of robot magu
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by famifox: 5:52am
Cool
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by dollytino4real(f): 5:53am
mama that gave women a voice in politics compare to aisha that was relegated to the other room.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by Partnerbiz: 5:56am
see as him dey hold dat woman
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by emaxjey(m): 5:57am
that normal now..in life not Everyone with like you..by as much as u have haters ..u with still have some people who still like you...as 4 me I like for all d comedy clips she gives us ..
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by mhizesther(f): 6:12am
Seriously, I love this woman.. she's friendly and really active..
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by okosodo: 6:16am
No matter the hatred for this woman, she still remains my best firstlady
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by sicily4u: 6:33am
DontForceUnity:
Even u will be the first to take pic with her if u have the opportunity, so stop pretending
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by 9jaDoc(f): 6:37am
Mama THIEF
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by SOFTENGR: 6:44am
9jaDoc:Go and arrest her.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by emalek86(m): 6:45am
You know that feeling you get when you are with your favourite celebrity in a room.. That's the feeling they all got. Look at all there facial expressions EXCITED.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by McBeal10(f): 6:46am
wow she looks good on that looted money
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by aolawale025: 6:46am
Nigerians have tasted two different governments. They now know when life was better
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by bencarson007(m): 6:53am
9jaDoc:
Show some respect shameless prostitute
Is she not better than your mother ?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by rawpadgin(m): 6:54am
9jaDoc:
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by 9jaDoc(f): 6:57am
bencarson007:
I am only stating a fact, not meaning to be insultive.
Ok, what else do u call a person who stole so much money? Tell me.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by 9jaDoc(f): 6:59am
"Mama THIEF" has a nice ring to it.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by newbornmacho(m): 7:06am
Lovely woman. Strong woman.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by 9jaDoc(f): 7:09am
Also THIEF woman, just to mention all aspects of her
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by pyyxxaro: 7:11am
There's God oh
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by Tension532: 7:16am
DontForceUnity:well even mama peace won't get such reception in the north and besides they're taking those selfies to mock her!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by Queenlovely(f): 7:17am
Mama Peace!
*the hope of the illiterate*
The bold courage some uneducated people have will make you marvell. Even the so called educated people envy their courage. When you see them discussing an issue they discuss as if it happened in their front. They speak bad english with courage. They try.
I wish I could be an illiterate again
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by HealthWealthy(m): 7:29am
Lovely theme
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by HealthWealthy(m): 7:31am
Queenlovely:
What is this one saying this early morning?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by bencarson007(m): 7:52am
9jaDoc:
Sorry Doc. Maybe I sounded too harsh on you. I am really sorry. Just having a bad morning and I also don't like it when people insult a woman that is old enough to be their mother.
Now let's be civil!
Have she been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction ? - NO
Do you have proof she stole any money - NO
Where are you getting your assertion that she is a thief from ?
My sister,let me enlighten you a bit. Google her history and you will see she had always had money. Her mom was a wealthy woman and so you can understand where she started from. Also she is an erudite business woman who don't leave cash to lie fallow but invests it in serious business concerns.
Now as the former first lady, she never stole a penny from Nigeria else EFCC would have long arrested her abi dem dey fear ?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by lelvin(m): 7:57am
Mama de mama
|Re: Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans by Sunnycliff(m): 7:58am
Mama Peace... You humor is top notch
