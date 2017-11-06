Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Takes Selfie With Her Fans (6109 Views)

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan was among distinguished guests at the 75th birthday celebration of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. According to Linus Okorie, who represented Speaker Dogara at the event, a huge crowd surged and applauded Mama Peace when she arrived and many took selfies with her...



Why won't they take selfi with her ?

She a former. First Lady

sarrki:

Why won't they take selfi with her ? She a former. First Lady



I am sure nobody will give Aisha such a reception in the South. I am sure nobody will give Aisha such a reception in the South. 39 Likes 1 Share

Mama peace

Slayer of robot magu 14 Likes

Cool

mama that gave women a voice in politics compare to aisha that was relegated to the other room. 32 Likes 1 Share

see as him dey hold dat woman

that normal now..in life not Everyone with like you..by as much as u have haters ..u with still have some people who still like you...as 4 me I like for all d comedy clips she gives us .. 6 Likes 1 Share

Seriously, I love this woman.. she's friendly and really active.. 24 Likes 1 Share

No matter the hatred for this woman, she still remains my best firstlady 20 Likes 1 Share

DontForceUnity:









I am sure nobody will give Aisha such a reception in the South.

Even u will be the first to take pic with her if u have the opportunity, so stop pretending Even u will be the first to take pic with her if u have the opportunity, so stop pretending 2 Likes

Mama THIEF 1 Like

9jaDoc:

Mama THIEF Go and arrest her. Go and arrest her. 23 Likes 1 Share

You know that feeling you get when you are with your favourite celebrity in a room.. That's the feeling they all got. Look at all there facial expressions EXCITED. 4 Likes 1 Share

wow she looks good on that looted money

Nigerians have tasted two different governments. They now know when life was better 5 Likes

9jaDoc:

Mama THIEF

Show some respect shameless prostitute

Is she not better than your mother ? Show some respect shameless prostituteIs she not better than your mother ? 19 Likes 1 Share

9jaDoc:

Mama THIEF 20 Likes 1 Share

bencarson007:





Show some respect shameless prostitute

Is she not better than your mother ?

I am only stating a fact, not meaning to be insultive.

Ok, what else do u call a person who stole so much money? Tell me. I am only stating a fact, not meaning to be insultive.Ok, what else do u call a person who stole so much money? Tell me. 1 Like

"Mama THIEF" has a nice ring to it.

Lovely woman. Strong woman. 2 Likes

Also THIEF woman, just to mention all aspects of her

There's God oh

DontForceUnity:







I am sure nobody will give Aisha such a reception in the South. well even mama peace won't get such reception in the north and besides they're taking those selfies to mock her! well even mama peace won't get such reception in the north and besides they're taking those selfies to mock her!

Mama Peace!

*the hope of the illiterate*

The bold courage some uneducated people have will make you marvell. Even the so called educated people envy their courage. When you see them discussing an issue they discuss as if it happened in their front. They speak bad english with courage. They try.



I wish I could be an illiterate again

Lovely theme



Queenlovely:

Mama Peace!

*the hope of the illiterate*

The bold courage some uneducated people have will make you marvell. Even the so called educated people envy their courage. When you see them discussing an issue they discuss as if it happened in their front. They speak bad english with courage. They try.



I wish I could be an illiterate again

What is this one saying this early morning? What is this one saying this early morning? 1 Like 1 Share

9jaDoc:





I am only stating a fact, not meaning to be insultive.

Ok, what else do u call a person who stole so much money? Tell me.

Sorry Doc. Maybe I sounded too harsh on you. I am really sorry. Just having a bad morning and I also don't like it when people insult a woman that is old enough to be their mother.



Now let's be civil!

Have she been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction ? - NO

Do you have proof she stole any money - NO

Where are you getting your assertion that she is a thief from ?



My sister,let me enlighten you a bit. Google her history and you will see she had always had money. Her mom was a wealthy woman and so you can understand where she started from. Also she is an erudite business woman who don't leave cash to lie fallow but invests it in serious business concerns.

Now as the former first lady, she never stole a penny from Nigeria else EFCC would have long arrested her abi dem dey fear ? Sorry Doc. Maybe I sounded too harsh on you. I am really sorry. Just having a bad morning and I also don't like it when people insult a woman that is old enough to be their mother.Now let's be civil!Have she been convicted by any court of competent jurisdiction ? - NODo you have proof she stole any money - NOWhere are you getting your assertion that she is a thief from ?My sister,let me enlighten you a bit. Google her history and you will see she had always had money. Her mom was a wealthy woman and so you can understand where she started from. Also she is an erudite business woman who don't leave cash to lie fallow but invests it in serious business concerns.Now as the former first lady, she never stole a penny from Nigeria else EFCC would have long arrested her abi dem dey fear ? 10 Likes

Mama de mama 4 Likes