Nigerian music star Timaya is currently on a vacation in the US, he recently ran into some Marine Officers and took dope photos with them



Gist Via http://www.gistmore.com/singer-timaya-poses-us-marine-officers-vacates-new-york



Semper Fidelis. 3 Likes

Pride of Bayelsa

best commercial artiste in Nigeria

Growth is at the heart of everything that gives us a feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment. This guy has come a long way and I am happy for him.

He should also branch into motivational speech. He would inspire more youths. Although I don't like most of his music. I guess he sing based on demand 1 Like

That second pix though.



Nice. Very nice.

timaya now looking like a rounder version of Jim iyke 2 Likes

This is great. But hope he will not try this with our soldiers back home because they ain't smiling o due to no good salary and remuneration plus the high corruption by officers supported by Jubril from Sudan. 1 Like

the guy by his left sha, I go like marry am

McBeal10:

the guy by his left sha, I go like marry am

i have his contact



he was the logistic officer of the vessel coy that we work with i have his contacthe was the logistic officer of the vessel coy that we work with

Timaya my nigga...

abeg help me Teli dem I wan join d Marines.... since d slot to join navy no dey reach my region.

Den born u well to try am with their Nigerian counterparts here..

Egberi Papa

Pic 1: he told them that he is the only heir of the king of Nigeria but they were not too impressed.

Pic 2: he then promised to give them all the oil in Bayelsea.

