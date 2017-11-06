₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by axcer: 6:31am
Nigerian music star Timaya is currently on a vacation in the US, he recently ran into some Marine Officers and took dope photos with them
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by axcer: 6:32am
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Adaowerri111: 6:32am
Telli person
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by famifox: 6:33am
Cool
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by DanseMacabre(m): 6:35am
Semper Fidelis.
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Elnino4ladies: 6:35am
Pride of Bayelsa
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Zaheertyler(m): 6:38am
best commercial artiste in Nigeria
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Queenlovely(f): 6:45am
Growth is at the heart of everything that gives us a feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment. This guy has come a long way and I am happy for him.
He should also branch into motivational speech. He would inspire more youths. Although I don't like most of his music. I guess he sing based on demand
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by divinehand2003(m): 6:46am
That second pix though.
Nice. Very nice.
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by lalanice(f): 7:02am
timaya now looking like a rounder version of Jim iyke
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by meezynetwork(m): 7:11am
Timaya
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by hatchy: 7:13am
Wao!
This is great. But hope he will not try this with our soldiers back home because they ain't smiling o due to no good salary and remuneration plus the high corruption by officers supported by Jubril from Sudan.
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by McBeal10(f): 7:35am
the guy by his left sha, I go like marry am
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by lereinter(m): 7:54am
McBeal10:
i have his contact
he was the logistic officer of the vessel coy that we work with
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by johnstar(m): 8:30am
Kk
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by GreatMahmud: 8:31am
Timaya my nigga...
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by oluwasegun007(m): 8:31am
abeg help me Teli dem I wan join d Marines.... since d slot to join navy no dey reach my region.
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Nbote(m): 8:31am
Den born u well to try am with their Nigerian counterparts here..
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:32am
Egberi Papa
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by Boyooosa(m): 8:32am
Pic 1: he told them that he is the only heir of the king of Nigeria but they were not too impressed.
Pic 2: he then promised to give them all the oil in Bayelsea.
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by yomalex(m): 8:33am
ok
|Re: Timaya Poses With US Marine Officers In New York by mrchiwaga098: 8:33am
the account boosting format
