|Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Drinokrane: 9:05am
Actress Juliet Ibrahim, mother of one who was yesterday blasted by her fans for dressing as Sexy Catholic Nun to a party in Ghana has for her fans who trolled her.
This time around, the actress shared a photo of a model, Blac Chyna who also dressed in a more sexy way as a Catholic Nun and the actress says the model just inspired her next costume idea. Sharing the photo, the actress also disable her comment to avoid being trolled.
The actress wrote;
"Oh blacchyna just inspired my next costume idea �� sexy slutty nun and she killed it. My own sef didn't do sexy slutty nun justice ������� and NO SHE DOESN'T HAVE TO BE A ROLE MODEL TO ANYONE BUT THIS PHOTO WAS POSTED SO YOU BLIND BATS WILL KNOW THAT WORST COSTUMES HAS BEEN WORN. HYPOCRITES"
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/juliet-ibrahim-shares-photo-of-blac.html
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Rokia2(f): 9:12am
Julie need to let this matter rest.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by mhizesther(f): 9:32am
U can do whatever u want, u can even decide to go Unclad. Seriously it's your problem
7 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Edopesin(m): 11:11am
That second picture is disgusting yurk!!!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by veekid(m): 11:11am
That guy must have a good dick
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by nairavsdollars: 11:11am
Olosho Juliet
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by helphelp: 11:11am
It's ok
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by blessedweapon(m): 11:11am
Julie dear, this your complaint is becoming stale
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by IAMSASHY(f): 11:12am
noticed, next
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by AlexCk: 11:12am
Naughty indeed,
But Juliet should not ignore na,
Fans will always react oo, they are chemically unstable.
Fans(Fs) is a chemically unstable element that can only achieve its stability when it reacts either to positively or negatively posts/news, which at the end of the reaction causes unnecessary issues(except to the non-fûck givers) to the physical environment
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by maxiuc(m): 11:13am
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by 9jaBloke: 11:13am
Ko kan aye.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by NwaAmaikpe: 11:13am
This lady with a very low self-esteem keeps showing off this ugly dude to get some validation.
This picture with Iceberg tells a lot....dude is gettting tired of this monotonous crappy relationship.
Only God even knows how this girl's kitty smells.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Enigmaticprof: 11:13am
She's crazy.
Her life, her problem.
Too much celebrities palava on Nairaland
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Emperor002: 11:14am
U need Jesus
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by MyTime3(m): 11:14am
Held this cute actress in high esteem before but recently I'm fast loosing my respect for her...
Surprised at her recent acts and how she now talks...
Silence is golden... smh
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by izzykingsley(m): 11:15am
Looking @ my crush dress in an insanity annoys me.
show me a pretty Gal n i Will show u a Guy Who is tired of fuvking her
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by ELdaar55(m): 11:15am
I DONT REALLY SEE ANY GAIN IN ALL THIS THEIR USELESS OUTFITS...THEY SHOULD KNOW THAT WHATEVER A MAN SOWETH SO SHALL REAP
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by scaramucci: 11:15am
Why do I have this feelings that someday, our illiterate and overzealous security men will cut Iceberg Slim's hair and still flog him on top of that? I have seen them do it to a guy with dreadlocks.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by psalmhorah(m): 11:15am
if u like .
.go unclad ..
na ur p..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by coolhamid(m): 11:15am
See the ugly guy wey dey straff this girl....
Anyway,na her thing she fit give anybody
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by dannybomb(m): 11:15am
am I the only one who doesn't watch any of this girl's movie
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Xisnin: 11:17am
Dumb girl, we are waiting for you to walk out unclad
so you can slam "hypocrites".
What is wrong is wrong even if blacchyna who is advertising her escort trade
does it.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by ArchangeLucifer: 11:17am
Honestly, I'm disappointed...
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by folakemigeh(f): 11:18am
I give them little time, anyway they make perfect example of an Epic Cartoon, The beauty and the beast.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by kinggSamuel(m): 11:18am
America! America! a country where people walk about stark Unclad in broad daylight
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by dayleke(m): 11:18am
This one no fit stop talking sha
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Kendroid: 11:19am
Can sombori jus tell dis b*tch to shut d 4k up...
Emmanuella wey never even get breast dey sign deals, make millions, everyday na "Ice dis.....Chyna dat"
Enof of diz noise making abeg!!
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Shares Blac Chyna Photos, Says She Inspired Her Next Costume by Xisnin: 11:20am
kinggSamuel:
If you walk unclad on the street of America, you will be arrested.
