This time around, the actress shared a photo of a model, Blac Chyna who also dressed in a more sexy way as a Catholic Nun and the actress says the model just inspired her next costume idea. Sharing the photo, the actress also disable her comment to avoid being trolled.



The actress wrote;

"Oh blacchyna just inspired my next costume idea �� sexy slutty nun and she killed it. My own sef didn't do sexy slutty nun justice ������� and NO SHE DOESN'T HAVE TO BE A ROLE MODEL TO ANYONE BUT THIS PHOTO WAS POSTED SO YOU BLIND BATS WILL KNOW THAT WORST COSTUMES HAS BEEN WORN. HYPOCRITES"

Julie need to let this matter rest.

U can do whatever u want, u can even decide to go Unclad. Seriously it's your problem 7 Likes



That second picture is disgusting yurk!!!

That guy must have a good dick 2 Likes

Olosho Juliet

It's ok

Julie dear, this your complaint is becoming stale

noticed, next noticed, next

Naughty indeed,



But Juliet should not ignore na,

Fans will always react oo, they are chemically unstable.



Fans(Fs) is a chemically unstable element that can only achieve its stability when it reacts either to positively or negatively posts/news, which at the end of the reaction causes unnecessary issues(except to the non-fûck givers) to the physical environment 1 Like

Ko kan aye.





This lady with a very low self-esteem keeps showing off this ugly dude to get some validation.



This picture with Iceberg tells a lot....dude is gettting tired of this monotonous crappy relationship.



Only God even knows how this girl's kitty smells. This lady with a very low self-esteem keeps showing off this ugly dude to get some validation.This picture with Iceberg tells a lot....dude is gettting tired of this monotonous crappy relationship.Only God even knows how this girl's kitty smells. 2 Likes 1 Share

She's crazy.

Her life, her problem.

Too much celebrities palava on Nairaland

U need Jesus 1 Like

Held this cute actress in high esteem before but recently I'm fast loosing my respect for her...



Surprised at her recent acts and how she now talks...



Silence is golden... smh 1 Like











show me a pretty Gal n i Will show u a Guy Who is tired of fuvking her Looking @ my crush dress in an insanity annoys me.show me a pretty Gal n i Will show u a Guy Who is tired of fuvking her 1 Like

I DONT REALLY SEE ANY GAIN IN ALL THIS THEIR USELESS OUTFITS...THEY SHOULD KNOW THAT WHATEVER A MAN SOWETH SO SHALL REAP 1 Like

Why do I have this feelings that someday, our illiterate and overzealous security men will cut Iceberg Slim's hair and still flog him on top of that? I have seen them do it to a guy with dreadlocks.

if u like .

.go unclad ..

na ur p..

See the ugly guy wey dey straff this girl....

Anyway,na her thing she fit give anybody 1 Like

am I the only one who doesn't watch any of this girl's movie

Dumb girl, we are waiting for you to walk out unclad

so you can slam "hypocrites".



What is wrong is wrong even if blacchyna who is advertising her escort trade

does it.

Honestly, I'm disappointed...

I give them little time, anyway they make perfect example of an Epic Cartoon, The beauty and the beast.

America! America! a country where people walk about stark Unclad in broad daylight

This one no fit stop talking sha 1 Like







Show me a Gal n i Will show u a Guy Who tired of fuvking her Looking @ my crush dress in an insanity manner annoys me.Show me a Gal n i Will show u a Guy Who tired of fuvking her

Can sombori jus tell dis b*tch to shut d 4k up...



Emmanuella wey never even get breast dey sign deals, make millions, everyday na "Ice dis.....Chyna dat"



Enof of diz noise making abeg!! 1 Like