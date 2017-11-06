₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:23am
Media personality, Ebuka Uchendu, took to social media to share a photo of a dead owl at his door this morning. However the photo came with this question "why is there a dead owl at my door this morning?".
Well, his followers said his village people came for him.
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 9:24am
Awww poor owl
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 9:26am
everything nah village people. Bird nor dey die again
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by SirMichael1: 9:26am
Na village people. How else would you explain a owl that should have died close to a tree where it lives but died at the front of a door or an entrance....
But that village person should have tried to enter through the window na
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Mavin1: 9:30am
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Mavin1: 9:31am
Mehn, mission failed
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by nerodenero: 9:34am
When you go dey rub minds with everybody for Rubbing minds!!! You don rub mind with those village people. Dem just come pay homage. Watch ya back
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by SirMichael1: 9:35am
ipobarecriminals:
Why the bird no die for bush or anywhere else? Why his door??
This is Africa and things don't just happen o
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by nikkypearl(f): 9:42am
Mo ri aiye,mo sa fun aiye
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Nastydroid(m): 9:54am
cook it and eat it
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by dollytino4real(f): 10:13am
dice it and flush it, who u don interview wrongly
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by BigBelleControl(m): 10:13am
The owl is probably old and was on its last flight and coincidentally died at his door.
We need to get rid of this idea of seeing certain creatures as evils. A black cat in the night means nothing, a owl or a bat flying in the night also means nothing.
I once lived in a village in the South-South were all dogs were being killed in the name of being possessed.
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by falcon01: 10:20am
see una !! no be daddy shoki shared this picture last 2 yrs
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by McBeal10(f): 10:48am
na Anini be that. simple message wey we send am he no fit do. nonsense.
village people notice: we go hold meeting this night concerning this matter.
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Edopesin(m): 11:28am
Lalasticlala wont like this
or would he
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Sharon6(f): 11:29am
Ok
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by vivianbelema(f): 11:29am
Evil witchcraft Owl, what are you waiting for Die by fireeee oku oku �
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by FaniDan(f): 11:29am
ipobarecriminals:ask them
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:29am
Okija Amaka
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 11:30am
You deserve Standing ovation as u don conquer one of your village pple
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Manlikepapply: 11:30am
Brb
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Winningways01: 11:30am
Tboss came for u
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Kendroid: 11:30am
Consult ur village people immediately!!
This is just a warning!!
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by cutefergiee(m): 11:31am
DEM COM CHECK DIA PROJECT
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 11:31am
Ok, less village witches to worried about
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by mazimee(m): 11:31am
A typical Nigerian will suspect the legendary Village people
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by KreativGenius: 11:32am
It signifies death. hope this dude will go pray
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 11:32am
This owl wey full my area anyhow
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Akin1212(m): 11:32am
SirMichael1:
Is that the only explanation your stupid mind came up with?
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Sharon6(f): 11:33am
Africans and our superstitious believes... Hmmmmm.
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by Pennah(m): 11:33am
If U Are Among D Pipu Dat Shout "holyghost Fire Or Back To Send Or Chop Ur Head or die by fire (etc)'' When U Heard An Owls Sound At Nyt Can I Hear Say Wo!
|Re: Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) by WhoBeThisMan: 11:34am
mhizesther:hmm see them
