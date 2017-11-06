Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dead Owl At Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Door This Morning (Photo) (6029 Views)

Well, his followers said his village people came for him.



https://www.lailasblog.com/village-people-ebuka-uchendu-shares-photo-owl-died-door-morning/ Media personality, Ebuka Uchendu, took to social media to share a photo of a dead owl at his door this morning. However the photo came with this question "why is there a dead owl at my door this morning?".Well, his followers said his village people came for him.

everything nah village people. Bird nor dey die again everything nah village people. Bird nor dey die again 5 Likes





But that village person should have tried to enter through the window na Na village people. How else would you explain a owl that should have died close to a tree where it lives but died at the front of a door or an entrance....But that village person should have tried to enter through the window na 5 Likes

Mehn, mission failed 2 Likes

. Dem just come pay homage . Watch ya back When you go dey rub minds with everybody for Rubbing minds!!! You don rub mind with those village people. Dem just come pay homage. Watch ya back 4 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

everything nah village people. Bird nor dey die again

Why the bird no die for bush or anywhere else? Why his door??



This is Africa and things don't just happen o Why the bird no die for bush or anywhere else? Why his door??This is Africa and things don't just happen o 3 Likes

Mo ri aiye,mo sa fun aiye 1 Like

The owl is probably old and was on its last flight and coincidentally died at his door.



We need to get rid of this idea of seeing certain creatures as evils. A black cat in the night means nothing, a owl or a bat flying in the night also means nothing.



I once lived in a village in the South-South were all dogs were being killed in the name of being possessed. 2 Likes

na Anini be that. simple message wey we send am he no fit do. nonsense.



village people notice: we go hold meeting this night concerning this matter.





Die by fireeee oku oku � Evil witchcraft Owl, what are you waiting forDie by fireeee oku oku �

ipobarecriminals:

everything nah village people. Bird nor dey die again ask them ask them







Okija Amaka Okija Amaka

You deserve Standing ovation as u don conquer one of your village pple

Tboss came for u

Consult ur village people immediately!!



This is just a warning!!

DEM COM CHECK DIA PROJECT 4 Likes

Ok, less village witches to worried about

A typical Nigerian will suspect the legendary Village people

It signifies death. hope this dude will go pray 1 Like

This owl wey full my area anyhow

SirMichael1:

Na village people. How else would you explain a owl that should have died close to a tree where it lives in the front of a door or an entrance??

Is that the only explanation your stupid mind came up with? Is that the only explanation your stupid mind came up with?

Africans and our superstitious believes... Hmmmmm.







If U Are Among D Pipu Dat Shout "holyghost Fire Or Back To Send Or Chop Ur Head or die by fire (etc)'' When U Heard An Owls Sound At Nyt Can I Hear Say Wo!