@VIVIANGIST



Caption ..



How much is microphone that you can't buy @NTANewsNow



Welcome to Nigeria where nothing works.



A National Tv station for that matter .



Shameful 20 Likes

That sellotape represents the present state of Nigeria, her economy, the lives of Nairaland resident zombies and how Buhari and his canals will end up. 37 Likes 2 Shares

the thing be like olugboun... (local jazz) 7 Likes 1 Share



And dis station iz older than almost all if not all the tv stations in nigeria and yet notin to show in terms ov development or improvement wen d JJC stations have gone far and it iz even government owned........chaiiii dese guys need to bow dia heads in shame And dis station iz older than almost all if not all the tv stations in nigeria and yet notin to show in terms ov development or improvement wen d JJC stations have gone far and it iz even government owned........chaiiii dese guys need to bow dia heads in shame 10 Likes 1 Share

Wait what?! Are white here any different from Nigerians. Isn't it how the country's economy is that the national television will be?? 7 Likes 1 Share

The sorry state of that microphone is better than the sorry state of Nigeria. At least it's working but Nigeria isn't. 3 Likes

The decay in government establishment will dismay the even the devil. 1 Like

I WOULD HAVE SAID THE MICROPHONE IS AS OLD AS THE STATION ITSELF...BUT LEMME NOT SAY IT 2 Likes

NTA just be like buhari 3 Likes

♤ Pathetic!



♤Spits on NTA

I'm not surprised since the aso rock clinic does not have a syringe. 5 Likes

Lai come and explain why national t.v. is under funded this way and you will have the cash to travel abroad to give lectures





Quote me and receive sense APC Bringing shame to Nigeria since 2015Quote me and receive sense

Alhaji Lai Mohammed wont see this in his ministry...expect him to blame Jonathan 3 Likes 1 Share

Fantastically currupt country where money meant for everything is being diverted for personal use. 2 Likes







More like childs play NTA na channelMore like childs play

Like someone said up there, if you want to be sad, watch NTA.



Nothing in that station inspires hope. Even if you watch Jeneva's Diary on NTA, the dullness of the station will still affect the comedy show.



Don't be surprised, that microphone is being budget for annually. 7 Likes

Paper tape aye!!!





APC! Look at your life?

This is recession period. And it's also affecting the federal establishments. Na una vote for buhari na. Wetin concern me sef

if you want to be sad just tune in to there station =savage 2 Likes

Naija self

Am glad such incident happened, so that the whole world will know the decaying state of Nigeria under this present administration.

So them no fit get better MiC. chai a whole NTA 2 Likes 1 Share

everything about govt na nor be my paper own... papers would have to pass through so many tables to get approval for a new mic.. na so govt agancies b





LMAO

Because a white man is involved. Nonsense

That's innovation. U can't see that kind of microphone in their country. That's our design

Have they changed their music since I was born

Ancient of days station 2 Likes

Too many lies from the Minister has damaged the microphone 2 Likes