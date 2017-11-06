₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Weborg: 9:34am
@VIVIANGIST
Caption ..
How much is microphone that you can't buy @NTANewsNow
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Weborg: 9:35am
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 9:36am
Welcome to Nigeria where nothing works.
A National Tv station for that matter .
Shameful
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Lordave: 9:36am
That sellotape represents the present state of Nigeria, her economy, the lives of Nairaland resident zombies and how Buhari and his canals will end up.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by foxzy(m): 9:36am
the thing be like olugboun... (local jazz)
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:36am
And dis station iz older than almost all if not all the tv stations in nigeria and yet notin to show in terms ov development or improvement wen d JJC stations have gone far and it iz even government owned........chaiiii dese guys need to bow dia heads in shame
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by SirMichael1: 9:36am
Wait what?! Are white here any different from Nigerians. Isn't it how the country's economy is that the national television will be??
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by ikennaf1(m): 9:38am
The sorry state of that microphone is better than the sorry state of Nigeria. At least it's working but Nigeria isn't.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by eagleeye2: 9:39am
The decay in government establishment will dismay the even the devil.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by ELdaar55(m): 9:40am
I WOULD HAVE SAID THE MICROPHONE IS AS OLD AS THE STATION ITSELF...BUT LEMME NOT SAY IT
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by vcente(m): 9:45am
NTA just be like buhari
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:45am
♤ Pathetic!
♤Spits on NTA
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by bonarhyme(m): 9:50am
I'm not surprised since the aso rock clinic does not have a syringe.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by michlins: 9:50am
Lai come and explain why national t.v. is under funded this way and you will have the cash to travel abroad to give lectures
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Nasa28(m): 9:52am
APC Bringing shame to Nigeria since 2015
Quote me and receive sense
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Keneking: 9:53am
Alhaji Lai Mohammed wont see this in his ministry...expect him to blame Jonathan
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by hisgrace090: 9:55am
Fantastically currupt country where money meant for everything is being diverted for personal use.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by HarryDuce(m): 9:57am
NTA na channel
More like childs play
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 10:07am
Like someone said up there, if you want to be sad, watch NTA.
Nothing in that station inspires hope. Even if you watch Jeneva's Diary on NTA, the dullness of the station will still affect the comedy show.
Don't be surprised, that microphone is being budget for annually.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:11am
Paper tape aye!!!
APC! Look at your life?
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by braimeddy: 10:21am
This is recession period. And it's also affecting the federal establishments. Na una vote for buhari na. Wetin concern me sef
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by phetto(m): 10:25am
if you want to be sad just tune in to there station =savage
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:25am
Naija self
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Oledia: 10:33am
Am glad such incident happened, so that the whole world will know the decaying state of Nigeria under this present administration.
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by R2bees(m): 10:43am
So them no fit get better MiC. chai a whole NTA
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by pidgintutor: 10:48am
everything about govt na nor be my paper own... papers would have to pass through so many tables to get approval for a new mic.. na so govt agancies b
meanwhile
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 10:59am
LMAO
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by muller101(m): 11:17am
Because a white man is involved. Nonsense
That's innovation. U can't see that kind of microphone in their country. That's our design
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by chumakk: 11:21am
Have they changed their music since I was born
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 11:37am
Ancient of days station
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 11:37am
Too many lies from the Minister has damaged the microphone
|Re: NTA Used A Sellotaped Microphone To Interview A White Man (Photos) by damaan(m): 11:37am
WTF
