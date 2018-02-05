₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by metronaija4: 8:06am
Big Brother Naija housemate, Anto told her fellow housemate, K Brule that she had sex with different guys in the past and she cant lie about that. Anto denied K Brule a kiss on Saturday before he went ahead to jump which led to his injury and punishment from Big Brother. Anto is Tolu's partner.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Es2NyKafMk
http://www.metronaija.ng/video-sex-lot-guys-bbnaija-housemate-anto/
1 Like
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by Colleverage: 8:09am
Ayama the gal no even fine
3 Likes
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:04am
This girl na coded bad girl
3 Likes
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by helphelp: 11:04am
O ga ooo
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:04am
Nawa o
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by HeWrites(m): 11:04am
Hoe
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by rocknation62(m): 11:04am
HOElosho
1 Like
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by emmyw(m): 11:04am
Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by StFrank2(m): 11:05am
Ashewo
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by dalass(f): 11:05am
So what?
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by dust88: 11:05am
How many of them pls?
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by bamidelekay80: 11:05am
what's new about this
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by Ufranklin92(m): 11:05am
Up united
1 Like
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by emmyw(m): 11:05am
So I Should Fry My Phone?
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by QueenAmanda(f): 11:05am
With this your body
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by marvin903(m): 11:05am
dust88:
up liver.........
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by Rollins777(m): 11:05am
Jegejege
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by SeniorZato(m): 11:06am
Devaluation
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by SULTANALAUDDIN: 11:06am
2 Likes
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by donstan18(m): 11:06am
Nothing wrong
Most people condemning her "Olosho" can't wait to suck and wash her pussy with their tongue if they see the chance to have her.
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by salbis(m): 11:06am
You have had with a lot of guys, you are having with a lot of guys and you will still have with a lot of guys. A certified Olosho in the making. Congratulations!
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by dominique(f): 11:06am
Looks can be very deceiving.
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by Watermelonman: 11:06am
My kind of girl.
2 Likes
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by chloedogie(m): 11:06am
How can we know the MOD that pushed a topic to the front page? Is it possible guys?
1 Like
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by SeniorZato(m): 11:06am
emmyw:Yeah and let us know the reaction
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by JohnCCC: 11:07am
Your body count plenty die
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by cozy7(m): 11:07am
Why do those ladies act like sex freak?whats d names of that slim one who wouldn't dress properly at least.?abi them tell am say to win nah by displaying boobs? Habaaa
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by crumz: 11:07am
helphelp:
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 11:07am
Fvck nairaland
|Re: Anto Lecky On BBNaija: "I Have Had Sex With A Lot Of Guys'' (Video) by olatade(m): 11:07am
And she's proud to say it?
1 Like
