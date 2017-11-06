₦airaland Forum

Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by chatinent: 10:17am
Focus: Muhammadu Buhari (born on the 17th of December, 1942)


.
Here are few things you didn't know about Buhari:
.
1. He is a gallant soldier. Yes, Buhari is a retired Major General in the Nigerian army. As a civilian, he was sworn into Nigeria as president in the 29th of May, 2015.
.
2. Buhari was raised in polygamy. He was born into the home Mallam Adamu and his mother, Zulaihat. His father died when he was four, he, then, was raised by his mother. Indeed, he was the twenty-third child of his father.
.
3. Buhari joined in the overthrown of Aguyi Ironsi, the first head of state in Nigeria. He alongside Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Babangida among other, planned the coup, which was successful and led to the assassination of Aguyi Ironsi. He also was among those who planned the coup against General Yakubu Gowon in in July 1975 coup, which led to Yakubu being overthrown..
.
4. Buhari was once the minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources in Nigeria. In 1976 precisely, Buhari served as a minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources in Nigeria as appointed by General Olusegun Obasanjo who was head of state then.
.
5. Abroad-versity. Buhari (class of 1980) attended the US Army War College located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the United States, and gained a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies.
.
6. Buhari named his first daughter after his mother. Buhari who so much was loved by his mother, Zulaihat died when he was of tender age. Buhari loved his first daughter Zulaihat, however, she too died later from Sickle Cell Anemia.
.
7. His first son died. Must was his first son who also died. In total, Buhari had ten children, lost two and is left with eight. It is no doubt he must have loved his first daughter dearly.
.
8. Buhari's first wife. Before Aisha, Buhari married Safinatu who gave birth to five children, Zulaihat (late), Fatima, Musa (late), Hadiza, and Safinatu (named after her mum). Buhari divorced her and married Aisha. As bad fate may have it, later, Safinatu died in 2006 of diabetes.
.
9. Aisha Buhari. Even if the cause of Buhari's divorce to Safinatu is unbeknown, no love could be as first love. Although, Aisha bore him five children too, a son and four daughters; Aisha (named after her mother), Halima, Yusuf (son), Zahra and Amina.
.
Totaling: Eight children, a son and seven girls.
.
10. Health. Buhari is suffering from cancer - Sahara Reporters. Could this be the reason to his incessant travels abroad? Well, based on our research, all we know is that he's not so well, he is really ill, and I don't mean mere headaches. Many reporters have attributed it to cancer of the brain, ear, lungs etc.


.
Thanks for reading. Share it.
.

.
Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/ten-things-you-didn%27t-know-about-buhari/msg150/#msg150
.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by benzene00: 10:20am

1 Like

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Kundagarten: 10:36am
11.Corruption
Regarded as the whoodini of money laundering.
How this man hides his millions yet present himself as poor is legendary. From the $2.8bil of the 80s to Baru's contract scam, you'd never see Buhari own up to any wrong doing.

Meanwhile this poor man made sure all his children studied abroad. Paying up to #3mil per term.

16 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by chatinent: 10:38am
benzene00:
Why sad ?
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Tension532: 11:17am
lwkmd #gallant_soldier
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by vengertime: 11:24am
No 11. He has no brain.

6 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by orisa37: 11:27am
He needs Repentance fast!!!
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by NwaAmaikpe: 11:48am
shocked


The most important thing is missing there.


He is a clueless nepotistic dullard.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Edopesin(m): 11:48am
11. he is not even a nigerian....... he is from sudan

6 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by BrutalJab: 11:49am
11. He is a dullard.

4 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Pennah(m): 11:50am
sad
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by SatanPikin: 11:50am
11. Buhari is the person that will repair Nigeria

1 Like

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by BornAgainMay: 11:50am
another thing that you failed to mention about him is that...


After Spending more than 100days in London Hospital, he died and was cloned and replaced by jubril. A tout from Southern Sudan.

if you prefer my own Biography of Buhari, cliq like..

4 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by adejaresalami1(m): 11:50am
As we don know nw ....wetin con happen...mtcheeew
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by seguno2: 11:50am
11. He is a thief who knows how to pretend very well.

BMC people should find a better way to make money.

4 Likes

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by wunmi590(m): 11:50am
OP, so this is what you have to say about bubu ba?

So you mean sombori who can't provide his O'level went for masters in amelica?


OP continue, I have nothing to say to you.

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by FarahAideed: 11:50am
nonsense jare

1 Like

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by aminho(m): 11:51am
Allah hukko Jam
May God heal him
Allah ya baka lafiya
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by SillyMods: 11:52am
vengertime:
No 11. He has no brain.
His empty skull surely performs better than yours and your popsy.

grin grin grin
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by emmyw(m): 11:52am
mtchererw
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by gr8tone: 11:53am
chatinent:

Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/ten-things-you-didn%27t-know-about-buhari/msg150/#msg150
.
You forgot to add that he is equally a dullard from Daura
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by EazyMoh(m): 11:53am
Sai Baban Zahra.
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by muller101(m): 11:53am
Tell us when he will visit his ancestors

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by kizyalex10(m): 11:53am
chatinent:

Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/ten-things-you-didn%27t-know-about-buhari/msg150/#msg150
.
thanks for reading yes,but share hmmmmm I no fit ooooooo.especially no 10.freedom of speech yes.but freedom after speech,am nt sure
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by kkko(m): 11:54am
(5. Abroad-versity. Buhari (class of 1980) attended the US Army War College located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the United States, and gained a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies.)

The verse I love most.

And up till now, we are still seeing his nepa bill as his certificate. Please tell us another lie.
Maybe he also attended Oxford University 1903 and have a P. HD in Corruption
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Drabeey(m): 11:55am
wonder why i just love this man?

i just do

drabeey was here


For a serious relationship, ladies check here

www.nairaland.com/4159973/need-serious-relationship
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by ikennaf1(m): 11:55am
1. He is the God of corruption

2. He is the God of nepotism

3. He is the God of bigotry

4. He is classified among terrorists. http://www.nairaland.com/4158206/buhari-abubakar-shekau-others-listed

5. He is the God of cluelessness
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by blaise00700: 11:55am
This will be interesting, make i just chill here dey look grin
Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by FarahAideed: 11:56am
all I noticed is that he was part of those who kill Aguiyi Ironsi which mean he has been part of the problem from the onset

1 Like

