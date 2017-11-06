₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by chatinent: 10:17am
Focus: Muhammadu Buhari (born on the 17th of December, 1942)Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/ten-things-you-didn%27t-know-about-buhari/msg150/#msg150
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by benzene00: 10:20am
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Kundagarten: 10:36am
11.Corruption
Regarded as the whoodini of money laundering.
How this man hides his millions yet present himself as poor is legendary. From the $2.8bil of the 80s to Baru's contract scam, you'd never see Buhari own up to any wrong doing.
Meanwhile this poor man made sure all his children studied abroad. Paying up to #3mil per term.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by chatinent: 10:38am
benzene00:Why sad ?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Tension532: 11:17am
lwkmd #gallant_soldier
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by vengertime: 11:24am
No 11. He has no brain.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by orisa37: 11:27am
He needs Repentance fast!!!
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by NwaAmaikpe: 11:48am
The most important thing is missing there.
He is a clueless nepotistic dullard.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Edopesin(m): 11:48am
11. he is not even a nigerian....... he is from sudan
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by BrutalJab: 11:49am
11. He is a dullard.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Pennah(m): 11:50am
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by SatanPikin: 11:50am
11. Buhari is the person that will repair Nigeria
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by BornAgainMay: 11:50am
another thing that you failed to mention about him is that...
After Spending more than 100days in London Hospital, he died and was cloned and replaced by jubril. A tout from Southern Sudan.
if you prefer my own Biography of Buhari, cliq like..
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by adejaresalami1(m): 11:50am
As we don know nw ....wetin con happen...mtcheeew
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by seguno2: 11:50am
11. He is a thief who knows how to pretend very well.
BMC people should find a better way to make money.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by wunmi590(m): 11:50am
OP, so this is what you have to say about bubu ba?
So you mean sombori who can't provide his O'level went for masters in amelica?
OP continue, I have nothing to say to you.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by FarahAideed: 11:50am
nonsense jare
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by aminho(m): 11:51am
Allah hukko Jam
May God heal him
Allah ya baka lafiya
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by SillyMods: 11:52am
vengertime:His empty skull surely performs better than yours and your popsy.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by emmyw(m): 11:52am
mtchererw
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by gr8tone: 11:53am
chatinent:You forgot to add that he is equally a dullard from Daura
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by EazyMoh(m): 11:53am
Sai Baban Zahra.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by muller101(m): 11:53am
Tell us when he will visit his ancestors
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by kizyalex10(m): 11:53am
chatinent:thanks for reading yes,but share hmmmmm I no fit ooooooo.especially no 10.freedom of speech yes.but freedom after speech,am nt sure
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by kkko(m): 11:54am
(5. Abroad-versity. Buhari (class of 1980) attended the US Army War College located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the United States, and gained a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies.)
The verse I love most.
And up till now, we are still seeing his nepa bill as his certificate. Please tell us another lie.
Maybe he also attended Oxford University 1903 and have a P. HD in Corruption
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by Drabeey(m): 11:55am
wonder why i just love this man?
i just do
drabeey was here
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by ikennaf1(m): 11:55am
1. He is the God of corruption
2. He is the God of nepotism
3. He is the God of bigotry
4. He is classified among terrorists. http://www.nairaland.com/4158206/buhari-abubakar-shekau-others-listed
5. He is the God of cluelessness
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by blaise00700: 11:55am
This will be interesting, make i just chill here dey look
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The President by FarahAideed: 11:56am
all I noticed is that he was part of those who kill Aguiyi Ironsi which mean he has been part of the problem from the onset
