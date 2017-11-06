Focus: Muhammadu Buhari (born on the 17th of December, 1942)





Here are few things you didn't know about Buhari:

1. He is a gallant soldier. Yes, Buhari is a retired Major General in the Nigerian army. As a civilian, he was sworn into Nigeria as president in the 29th of May, 2015.

2. Buhari was raised in polygamy. He was born into the home Mallam Adamu and his mother, Zulaihat. His father died when he was four, he, then, was raised by his mother. Indeed, he was the twenty-third child of his father.

3. Buhari joined in the overthrown of Aguyi Ironsi, the first head of state in Nigeria. He alongside Sani Abacha, Ibrahim Babangida among other, planned the coup, which was successful and led to the assassination of Aguyi Ironsi. He also was among those who planned the coup against General Yakubu Gowon in in July 1975 coup, which led to Yakubu being overthrown..

4. Buhari was once the minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources in Nigeria. In 1976 precisely, Buhari served as a minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources in Nigeria as appointed by General Olusegun Obasanjo who was head of state then.

5. Abroad-versity. Buhari (class of 1980) attended the US Army War College located in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in the United States, and gained a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies.

6. Buhari named his first daughter after his mother. Buhari who so much was loved by his mother, Zulaihat died when he was of tender age. Buhari loved his first daughter Zulaihat, however, she too died later from Sickle Cell Anemia.

7. His first son died. Must was his first son who also died. In total, Buhari had ten children, lost two and is left with eight. It is no doubt he must have loved his first daughter dearly.

8. Buhari's first wife. Before Aisha, Buhari married Safinatu who gave birth to five children, Zulaihat (late), Fatima, Musa (late), Hadiza, and Safinatu (named after her mum). Buhari divorced her and married Aisha. As bad fate may have it, later, Safinatu died in 2006 of diabetes.

9. Aisha Buhari. Even if the cause of Buhari's divorce to Safinatu is unbeknown, no love could be as first love. Although, Aisha bore him five children too, a son and four daughters; Aisha (named after her mother), Halima, Yusuf (son), Zahra and Amina.

Totaling: Eight children, a son and seven girls.

10. Health. Buhari is suffering from cancer - Sahara Reporters. Could this be the reason to his incessant travels abroad? Well, based on our research, all we know is that he's not so well, he is really ill, and I don't mean mere headaches. Many reporters have attributed it to cancer of the brain, ear, lungs etc.





Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/ten-things-you-didn%27t-know-about-buhari/msg150/#msg150

