|Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by stephenduru: 10:40am
Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,former Edo state governor,paid a visit to Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN,and his family,at the Ozekhome's home,Abuja.He was pictured in lovely mood with Ozekhome's family on the occasion of Mike's 60th birthday anniversary
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/adams-oshiomhole-poses-mike-ozekhome.html?m=1
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by stephenduru: 10:41am
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 10:42am
Who cares about them? Nice apartment.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:47am
High chief of weppa iwanno kingdom is the lawyer for the masses, only him could fill up the gap Chief Gani SAN cum SAM left behind
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:48am
The 3rd pic
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:50am
ammyluv2002:Another meme has been born
Morning love and how children
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:53am
CROWNWEALTH019:
They are fine in advance
Good morning
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Dcomrade(m): 10:56am
This will make a good Meme
Caption this
1 Share
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by coolhamid(m): 11:58am
Ok
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Damoxy(m): 11:58am
That first guy from the left don chop millions
In btw* Oshiomole Don dey fyn
Marrying Fyn girl good o.
Eya fyn girls comman quote me
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 11:59am
All of them na pluz size
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:59am
Iyamho and Bode's finest rogues.
Ozekhome is worse than a desperate overaged pröstitute.
He laughs with APC members,
He laughs with PDP members as long as you can pay him.
He will criticize his own mother for a fee.
Professionals should have some decorum. I don't see why he should be exchanging pleasantries with Oshiomhole.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by muller101(m): 12:00pm
See forehead like ancient egyptian tomb
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 12:00pm
Mr mike is actually a nice a man.... i know him well
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 12:00pm
Some Serious Cholesterol contest here!!
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by muller101(m): 12:00pm
NwaAmaikpe:he is about to drop the bomb
1 Like
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 12:00pm
Guy, swear say na this lawyer work you take get money build this kind fine house
Dcomrade:
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by bjayx: 12:01pm
Ok
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by obailala(m): 12:01pm
Mike Ozhekome (SAN), the chief attorney of all leaders accused of corruption (irrespective of party affiliation).
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Slymonster(m): 12:01pm
LOL the lawyer for the corrupt...
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Divay22(f): 12:01pm
Dcomrade:Tell me more
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Brillantman: 12:01pm
It be like say Oshiomole don dey tall oooo
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by harryfeese: 12:02pm
What grown ass man dyes his hair and puts a line.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by Acecards: 12:02pm
This Mike Ozekhome Don chop politicians money most especially PDP
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by ogbonti: 12:03pm
Mike Ozekhome. . I thought you were kidnapped the other day and they released you because they thought you were an average struggling advocate of the masses. With those pictures you are posting here, a second kidnapp experience won't be easy oooo, dem go collect before dem release you ooo. Evans warned us about these types of pics on social media, yet... hmmmm.
|Re: Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 12:04pm
dis guys sha...
ADAMS-- APC
MIKE-- PDP sympathiser and lawyer to most PDP guys and always playing 4 for Buhari....
yet adams go visit am dey ddrink wine... yet som fools b fighting and arguing for dis clowns.....
(0) (Reply)
