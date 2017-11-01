Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adams Oshiomhole Poses With Mike Ozekhome & Family In Abuja (Photos) (1327 Views)

Source: Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,former Edo state governor,paid a visit to Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN,and his family,at the Ozekhome's home,Abuja.He was pictured in lovely mood with Ozekhome's family on the occasion of Mike's 60th birthday anniversarySource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/adams-oshiomhole-poses-mike-ozekhome.html?m=1

Who cares about them? Nice apartment.

High chief of weppa iwanno kingdom is the lawyer for the masses, only him could fill up the gap Chief Gani SAN cum SAM left behind

The 3rd pic 1 Like

Caption this This will make a good MemeCaption this 1 Share

That first guy from the left don chop millions





In btw* Oshiomole Don dey fyn



Marrying Fyn girl good o.

Eya fyn girls comman quote me

All of them na pluz size









Iyamho and Bode's finest rogues.





Ozekhome is worse than a desperate overaged pröstitute.

He laughs with APC members,

He laughs with PDP members as long as you can pay him.



He will criticize his own mother for a fee.

See forehead like ancient egyptian tomb

Mr mike is actually a nice a man.... i know him well



Some Serious Cholesterol contest here!!

he is about to drop the bomb he is about to drop the bomb 1 Like





This will make a good Meme



Caption this Guy, swear say na this lawyer work you take get money build this kind fine house

Mike Ozhekome (SAN), the chief attorney of all leaders accused of corruption (irrespective of party affiliation).

LOL the lawyer for the corrupt...

This will make a good Meme



Caption this Tell me more Tell me more

It be like say Oshiomole don dey tall oooo

What grown ass man dyes his hair and puts a line.

This Mike Ozekhome Don chop politicians money most especially PDP

Mike Ozekhome. . I thought you were kidnapped the other day and they released you because they thought you were an average struggling advocate of the masses. With those pictures you are posting here, a second kidnapp experience won't be easy oooo, dem go collect before dem release you ooo. Evans warned us about these types of pics on social media, yet... hmmmm.