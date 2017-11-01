Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout (11652 Views)

FSARS Tracked Killer Of Cyriacus Onunkwo, Catholic Priest To Lagos Hideout / Ritualists Hideout Uncovered In A Tunnel At The Challenge Area Of Mushin / Police Raid Kidnappers' Hideout In Ikorodu, Recover Bullet Proof Vests (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

WARRI- A militant group, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, says it knows the whereabouts of fugitive ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and expressed its readiness to guide security agents to his hideout in the creeks of Niger Delta.





Leader of the group and coalition of nine other militant groups, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonebi, who spoke to Vanguard on phone, this morning, revealed that some top officials of the Federal and Delta State Government were familiar with the hideout, but declined to disclose it to the authorities for necessary action.





His words, “We know exactly where he (Tompolo) is, even some top federal government officials and the government of Delta state know his whereabouts with top security agents.”



‘In a short while we shall give the names of all those influential supporters to Tompolo and his Niger Delta Avengers with some government officials from the presidency still getting in touch with a man that is under government wanted list,” Ezonebi asserted.





Details later.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-militant-group-offers-lead-security-agents-tompolos-hideout/amp/ 1 Share

. Reformed Niger Delta Avengers go hear am today when the forced attachees arrive. Na today we go hear how dem be parasites wey dey chop "our" oyel money. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Toor

In a bid to arrest Tompolo, the federal military government might just be walking into an open trap set by the now defunct PANDEF. I call on the Federal military government led by General Mohammadu Buhari to let sleeping dogs lie.



The Niger Delta is a very fragile area like we all know. Yes there would be deaths and sacking of villages by the military but one thing I and most of us know, there are usually no winners when it comes to military operations in the oil rich Niger Delta.



Buhari leave Tompolo alone. 27 Likes

okay

Nonsense

Whoever thinks Tompolo is in hiding didn't get the memo. #Maina 4 Likes

IPOBs right now. 1 Like 1 Share

Abacha was very direct and clear when he said that any uprising that survives 24 hours has the backing of the government.



Government officials know where maina is



Government officials know where nnamdi kanu is



Government officials know where shekau is



Government officials know where the remaining chibok girls are



Government know where tompolo is



So what the hell is wrong with this government and Nigerians?



A lack of patriotism is still keeping us back, it's even worse than corruption. Nigerians consider tribe, religion, individual interest before nationalism.

A true patriot cannot be hiding enemies of the state



Until we get patriotism right, nothing would ever ever work.





In order note:



I think it's time to define the interpretation of nairaland's rules, because time without number nairaland mods ban arbitrarily, citing laws which are incoherent to actions the rules are applied 12 Likes

rather than deal with real issues, the federal government wants to play the failed tripob and Ripob politics with the Niger Delta avengers. when pipelines starts going up in flames, nobody should tell us stories that touch the environment or how PDP is responsible for APC's unwillingness to keep their own side of the ceasefire agreement. I honestly believe that there are demons in aso rock that makes it's occupants to always act contrary to reason. 11 Likes 1 Share

Divide and rule 12 Likes

Rats everywhere

oya mk we dy go

Awo

Everyone for his/ her pocket

Mtcheeeeeew

Penalty82:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-militant-group-offers-lead-security-agents-tompolos-hideout/amp/

Busybody reform kidnappers looking for leftovers from FG. Busybody reform kidnappers looking for leftovers from FG.

Hungry Don catch am. E Don come out so federal government go compensate am.

Hunger dey...

Laziness is d major problem of Nigeria youth.

if they can channel all efforts and time use in creating all dis rubbish group into hard work.

sky would be their limit bcoz we don't really need govt to make a better future.

He be like say tompolo no share the money equal





, boys won collect for xmas

Na God give una , ribe nu Reformed militants ko reformed kidnapers ni, boys won collect for xmasNa God give una , ribe nu 3 Likes

Is Tompolo really the problem of buhari led federal government? 4 Likes

.LordAdam16, whenever I talk you should listen.

Cross the Ts & dot the Is, there you have it. Just two days on after our heated argument, the reality is unravelling so fast.

Listen, NDA & their warlord Tompolo have been demystified. We only await how hard the FG shall squeeze some dem balls.

Aren't they afraid of any reprisal? 1 Like

ax

Silly propaganda 4 Likes

B

who wan die...

Waiting for the attaches-in chief to come and wail and say their " you people are slaves" and all like minded noise... To them, every body should hate and frustrate the govt.