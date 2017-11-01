₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Penalty82(m): 2:11pm
WARRI- A militant group, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, says it knows the whereabouts of fugitive ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and expressed its readiness to guide security agents to his hideout in the creeks of Niger Delta.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-militant-group-offers-lead-security-agents-tompolos-hideout/amp/
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by python1: 2:14pm
Reformed Niger Delta Avengers go hear am today when the forced attachees arrive. Na today we go hear how dem be parasites wey dey chop "our" oyel money. .
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Topccy007(m): 2:16pm
Toor
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by MrCool62: 6:27pm
okay
...
www.gbestsms.com
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Jerrypolo(m): 6:28pm
In a bid to arrest Tompolo, the federal military government might just be walking into an open trap set by the now defunct PANDEF. I call on the Federal military government led by General Mohammadu Buhari to let sleeping dogs lie.
The Niger Delta is a very fragile area like we all know. Yes there would be deaths and sacking of villages by the military but one thing I and most of us know, there are usually no winners when it comes to military operations in the oil rich Niger Delta.
Buhari leave Tompolo alone.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by joystickextend1(m): 6:28pm
okay
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Offpoint: 6:29pm
Nonsense
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Jerrypolo(m): 6:30pm
Whoever thinks Tompolo is in hiding didn't get the memo. #Maina
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by cosby02(m): 6:30pm
IPOBs right now.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by drizzymadbet(m): 6:31pm
Abacha was very direct and clear when he said that any uprising that survives 24 hours has the backing of the government.
Government officials know where maina is
Government officials know where nnamdi kanu is
Government officials know where shekau is
Government officials know where the remaining chibok girls are
Government know where tompolo is
So what the hell is wrong with this government and Nigerians?
A lack of patriotism is still keeping us back, it's even worse than corruption. Nigerians consider tribe, religion, individual interest before nationalism.
A true patriot cannot be hiding enemies of the state
Until we get patriotism right, nothing would ever ever work.
In order note:
I think it's time to define the interpretation of nairaland's rules, because time without number nairaland mods ban arbitrarily, citing laws which are incoherent to actions the rules are applied
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by mgbadike81: 6:31pm
rather than deal with real issues, the federal government wants to play the failed tripob and Ripob politics with the Niger Delta avengers. when pipelines starts going up in flames, nobody should tell us stories that touch the environment or how PDP is responsible for APC's unwillingness to keep their own side of the ceasefire agreement. I honestly believe that there are demons in aso rock that makes it's occupants to always act contrary to reason.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by free2ryhme: 6:31pm
Divide and rule
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by free2ryhme: 6:31pm
Rats everywhere
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by GreenMavro: 6:31pm
oya mk we dy go
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by dododawa1: 6:32pm
Awo
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by priceaction: 6:33pm
Everyone for his/ her pocket
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by amazon14: 6:33pm
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by lagdmark(m): 6:34pm
Penalty82:Busybody reform kidnappers looking for leftovers from FG.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Carter4luv(m): 6:35pm
Hungry Don catch am. E Don come out so federal government go compensate am.
Hunger dey...
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by expensiveguyman(m): 6:35pm
Laziness is d major problem of Nigeria youth.
if they can channel all efforts and time use in creating all dis rubbish group into hard work.
sky would be their limit bcoz we don't really need govt to make a better future.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Olachase(m): 6:35pm
He be like say tompolo no share the money equal
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Naziridamos: 6:36pm
Reformed militants ko reformed kidnapers ni
, boys won collect for xmas
Na God give una , ribe nu
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Sijo01(f): 6:36pm
Is Tompolo really the problem of buhari led federal government?
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by gberra: 6:36pm
.LordAdam16, whenever I talk you should listen.
Cross the Ts & dot the Is, there you have it. Just two days on after our heated argument, the reality is unravelling so fast.
Listen, NDA & their warlord Tompolo have been demystified. We only await how hard the FG shall squeeze some dem balls.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by gameboy727(m): 6:37pm
Aren't they afraid of any reprisal?
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by trustibk(m): 6:37pm
ax
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by gbegemaster(m): 6:37pm
Silly propaganda
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:38pm
B
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by Pascal181: 6:38pm
who wan die...
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:39pm
Waiting for the attaches-in chief to come and wail and say their " you people are slaves" and all like minded noise... To them, every body should hate and frustrate the govt.
|Re: Militants Offer To Lead Security Agents To Tompolo's Hideout by ogaJona(m): 6:39pm
I can bet with bobrisky's life that this is an organized trap, dem no go come back alive
