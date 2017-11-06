Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) (815 Views)

Only 4 out of 36 states in Nigeria can meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to debts. #StateOfStates



Only 4 out of 36 states in Nigeria can meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to debts. #StateOfStates



Oyo, Osun worst, Jagaban most hear this, west worst hit.





Lagos State is heavily indebted



Lagos State is heavily indebted

Turn the table topsy turvy with States with the "Most Outstanding Performance in Debt" and see Lagos at the Top

Keneking:

Nonsense stats.



Lagos State is heavily indebted



Turn the table topsy turvy with States with the "Most Outstanding Performance in Debt" and see Lagos at the Top



please what are the criteria for having my post on front page

Are you telling me Katsina can survive on its monthly revenue or is it because Said Baba is from there?

Ok when hungry de u de write all this

Why spent more than you can afford

Sometimes i regret coming from my tribe

always coming first from the bottom...what a shame

Edopesin:



Anambra1stSon:



Oyo, Osun worst, jagaban most hear this.





Another reason governance of any state shouldn't be left in the hands of 'district officers' posted from Lagos. Another reason governance of any state shouldn't be left in the hands of 'district officers' posted from Lagos.

This is marginalization...no SE state on the green spot.

Hivazinc:

let it make sense .....or include snake

Hivazinc:

Passing by....



Wake up early morning..make sure at least b4 5AM u are done with every necessary things..then login to NAIRALAND keep refreshing for latest topic as they hits front page in interval of seconds...expecially if u are jobless mehnnnnnnnn if u don't make 1st or 2nd position to comment Bro it's a failure o

Some states are hand to mouth.