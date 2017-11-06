₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,626 members, 3,896,187 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 03:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) (815 Views)
|2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by 40ng: 2:33pm
@VIVIANGIST
Only 4 out of 36 states in Nigeria can meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to debts. #StateOfStates
VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nigeria-2017-expenditure-obligation-ranking-for-36-states-picture/
cC; lalasticlala
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by python1: 2:47pm
Lol.
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Anambra1stSon(m): 2:49pm
40ng:Oyo, Osun worst, Jagaban most hear this, west worst hit.
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Keneking: 2:51pm
Nonsense stats.
Lagos State is heavily indebted
Turn the table topsy turvy with States with the "Most Outstanding Performance in Debt" and see Lagos at the Top
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Edopesin(m): 3:05pm
Keneking:
Are you the governor
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by madridguy(m): 3:05pm
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Hivazinc: 3:06pm
Passing by....
please what are the criteria for having my post on front page
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by alfaHaywhy(m): 3:06pm
Are you telling me Katsina can survive on its monthly revenue or is it because Said Baba is from there?
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by handsomenonny(m): 3:06pm
Ok when hungry de u de write all this
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by timilehin007(m): 3:07pm
Hdh
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by gooddyoung8: 3:07pm
Hmmm
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by HAH: 3:08pm
Why spent more than you can afford
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Ooni: 3:08pm
Sometimes i regret coming from my tribe
always coming first from the bottom...what a shame
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by wintersnow(m): 3:08pm
Meanwhile
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Keneking: 3:08pm
Edopesin:
Did you follow the stats? Can you interpret it?
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by omoajiri(m): 3:09pm
Anambra1stSon:
Another reason governance of any state shouldn't be left in the hands of 'district officers' posted from Lagos.
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by cosby02(m): 3:09pm
This is marginalization...no SE state on the green spot.
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by erifeoluwasimi: 3:09pm
Hivazinc:let it make sense .....or include snake
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by mascot87(m): 3:10pm
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by trustibk(m): 3:10pm
lol
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by timilehin007(m): 3:10pm
Hivazinc:
Wake up early morning..make sure at least b4 5AM u are done with every necessary things..then login to NAIRALAND keep refreshing for latest topic as they hits front page in interval of seconds...expecially if u are jobless mehnnnnnnnn if u don't make 1st or 2nd position to comment Bro it's a failure o
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by davodyguy: 3:10pm
Some states are hand to mouth.
|Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by bestview: 3:11pm
Where is the Osun1stson- deomelo aka ekoile?
(0) (Reply)
Corruption Allegations In Aso Rock! / Yar’adua Orders Ehindero’s Arrest / Human Trafficking: Two Bus Loads Of 121 Suspects Intercepted .
Viewing this topic: eltido(m), genius43(m), Anslemchiboy(m), TooNoisy(f), Jamesboola, ikotunboy, MasViews, herjarhe, FOLYKAZE(m), Harrynight(m), increase3, Agbaletu, Kewuru, Smooth14, willyede(m), CosmeticChemist(m), rammyty, patrotic9gerian, guru03(m), Horotodus, SageTravels, honourablelumis, slowie(m), nwadiuko1(m), christinme224(m), totalhouse(m), olamil34(m), amoduokoh(m), Lilspicer(f), Paschal55(m), chikeson2008, balateef(m), BUHARImyDOG, OtunbaDon(m), okpunor(m), teeghurl(f), Ooni, totorimi, maxchurchill, wintersnow(m), udachirobin, frankpro27(m), daywatcher, Richy73, daadaass, Bigfellas(m), dnawah, yashau(m), Olukat(m), KVC1970, cyrilfosy(m), Confor(m), nwakibie3(m), ufotty2001, robonski15(m), BruncleZuma, wayodude(m), roqrules04(m), ajila03(m), StCapital, omoajiri(m), amusaaj33, donofdons, drafo(m), mailingdgreat, secretaryabdul(m), mikel88, cosby02(m), HAH, Dycaptain(m), Siga, Blackfriday, Santino1(m), erifeoluwasimi, kesmalindo(m), kellyTimmy1(m), Jeezuzpick(m), evansjeff(m), Inquisitor97(m), ProfessorD(m), tedio, lakesidetsnl(m), trustibk(m), chchris(m), tvcatch15, Mrkumareze(m), Princehakeem, timilehin007(m), dadee007(m), dabeto, AFONJAPIG(f), nija80, Chingyarmani(m), lordmanuel, nopains, Tobi45, Nafizzey(m), ZayyanuMahuta(m), Mekky2010, Addebayo(m), musa7m(m), bosman4u, adeoku(m), olak4gold(m), maysimsimple(m), Gbigs(m), shiffi(m), Anambra1stSon(m), anuma1(m), Oyetunji2011, Graciousnaija, Rockstar2014(m), RockyEyo(m), osita76(m), sabola, aliyu21m, mascot87(m), brainpower(m), okk4sure, Csan, choo, bestview, Penalty82(m), chiddyj, GloryCardinal(m), Mobuoy19, alfaHaywhy(m), davodyguy and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27