₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,907,626 members, 3,896,187 topics. Date: Monday, 06 November 2017 at 03:11 PM

2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) (815 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by 40ng: 2:33pm
@VIVIANGIST

Only 4 out of 36 states in Nigeria can meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to debts. #StateOfStates

VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nigeria-2017-expenditure-obligation-ranking-for-36-states-picture/

cC; lalasticlala

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by python1: 2:47pm
Lol.
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Anambra1stSon(m): 2:49pm
40ng:
@VIVIANGIST

Only 4 out of 36 states in Nigeria can meet their recurrent expenditure obligation without resorting to debts. #StateOfStates

VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/nigeria-2017-expenditure-obligation-ranking-for-36-states-picture/

cC; lalasticlala
Oyo, Osun worst, Jagaban most hear this, west worst hit.

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Keneking: 2:51pm
Nonsense stats.

Lagos State is heavily indebted angry angry

Turn the table topsy turvy with States with the "Most Outstanding Performance in Debt" and see Lagos at the Top

1 Like

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Edopesin(m): 3:05pm
Keneking:
Nonsense stats.

Lagos State is heavily indebted angry angry

Turn the table topsy turvy with States with the "Most Outstanding Performance in Debt" and see Lagos at the Top


Are you the governor
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by madridguy(m): 3:05pm
shocked
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Hivazinc: 3:06pm
Passing by....
please what are the criteria for having my post on front page
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by alfaHaywhy(m): 3:06pm
Are you telling me Katsina can survive on its monthly revenue or is it because Said Baba is from there?

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by handsomenonny(m): 3:06pm
Ok when hungry de u de write all this

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by timilehin007(m): 3:07pm
Hdh
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by gooddyoung8: 3:07pm
Hmmm
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by HAH: 3:08pm
Why spent more than you can afford
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Ooni: 3:08pm
Sometimes i regret coming from my tribe
always coming first from the bottom...what a shame
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by wintersnow(m): 3:08pm
Meanwhile

Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by Keneking: 3:08pm
Edopesin:

Are you the governor

Did you follow the stats? Can you interpret it? undecided
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
grin grin cheesy cheesy
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by omoajiri(m): 3:09pm
Anambra1stSon:

Oyo, Osun worst, jagaban most hear this.


Another reason governance of any state shouldn't be left in the hands of 'district officers' posted from Lagos.
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by cosby02(m): 3:09pm
This is marginalization...no SE state on the green spot.
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by erifeoluwasimi: 3:09pm
Hivazinc:
Passing by....

please what are the criteria for having my post on front page
let it make sense .....or include snake
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by mascot87(m): 3:10pm
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by trustibk(m): 3:10pm
lol
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by timilehin007(m): 3:10pm
Hivazinc:
Passing by....

please what are the criteria for having my post on front page

Wake up early morning..make sure at least b4 5AM u are done with every necessary things..then login to NAIRALAND keep refreshing for latest topic as they hits front page in interval of seconds...expecially if u are jobless mehnnnnnnnn if u don't make 1st or 2nd position to comment Bro it's a failure o
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by davodyguy: 3:10pm
Some states are hand to mouth.
Re: 2017 Expenditure Obligation Ranking For The 36 States In Nigeria (Pictured) by bestview: 3:11pm
Where is the Osun1stson- deomelo aka ekoile? cheesy

(0) (Reply)

Corruption Allegations In Aso Rock! / Yar’adua Orders Ehindero’s Arrest / Human Trafficking: Two Bus Loads Of 121 Suspects Intercepted .

Viewing this topic: eltido(m), genius43(m), Anslemchiboy(m), TooNoisy(f), Jamesboola, ikotunboy, MasViews, herjarhe, FOLYKAZE(m), Harrynight(m), increase3, Agbaletu, Kewuru, Smooth14, willyede(m), CosmeticChemist(m), rammyty, patrotic9gerian, guru03(m), Horotodus, SageTravels, honourablelumis, slowie(m), nwadiuko1(m), christinme224(m), totalhouse(m), olamil34(m), amoduokoh(m), Lilspicer(f), Paschal55(m), chikeson2008, balateef(m), BUHARImyDOG, OtunbaDon(m), okpunor(m), teeghurl(f), Ooni, totorimi, maxchurchill, wintersnow(m), udachirobin, frankpro27(m), daywatcher, Richy73, daadaass, Bigfellas(m), dnawah, yashau(m), Olukat(m), KVC1970, cyrilfosy(m), Confor(m), nwakibie3(m), ufotty2001, robonski15(m), BruncleZuma, wayodude(m), roqrules04(m), ajila03(m), StCapital, omoajiri(m), amusaaj33, donofdons, drafo(m), mailingdgreat, secretaryabdul(m), mikel88, cosby02(m), HAH, Dycaptain(m), Siga, Blackfriday, Santino1(m), erifeoluwasimi, kesmalindo(m), kellyTimmy1(m), Jeezuzpick(m), evansjeff(m), Inquisitor97(m), ProfessorD(m), tedio, lakesidetsnl(m), trustibk(m), chchris(m), tvcatch15, Mrkumareze(m), Princehakeem, timilehin007(m), dadee007(m), dabeto, AFONJAPIG(f), nija80, Chingyarmani(m), lordmanuel, nopains, Tobi45, Nafizzey(m), ZayyanuMahuta(m), Mekky2010, Addebayo(m), musa7m(m), bosman4u, adeoku(m), olak4gold(m), maysimsimple(m), Gbigs(m), shiffi(m), Anambra1stSon(m), anuma1(m), Oyetunji2011, Graciousnaija, Rockstar2014(m), RockyEyo(m), osita76(m), sabola, aliyu21m, mascot87(m), brainpower(m), okk4sure, Csan, choo, bestview, Penalty82(m), chiddyj, GloryCardinal(m), Mobuoy19, alfaHaywhy(m), davodyguy and 231 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.